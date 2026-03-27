During big sales, it’s fun to treat yourself to some items you’ve had your eye on, like a new pair of shoes or a great bag. But it’s also smart to buy the unsexy stuff you need to replenish all the time, think: trash bags, batteries, hand soap, cat litter.

You’re going to have to buy these things anyway, so you may as well save money on them whenever you can. During Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, there are a number of boring-but-essential items marked down, with discounts up to 40 percent (or more). Keep reading for our checklist of essentials to stock up on while prices are still slashed.

The best deals on everyday essentials

These paper towels come in a 12-pack and are designed to be strong and absorbent, making them great for tough cleaning tasks all around the home (and beyond). The rolls are extra large so, according to the brand, the 12 that come in this pack are the equivalent of 30 regular rolls.. They’re pre-perforated so you can choose a quarter, half or a full sheet.

Extra batteries are always smart to have on hand. In this pack, you get 24 AAA and 24 AA batteries. The batteries are made to not leak and they hold their power for up to ten years in storage, according to the brand.

This toilet cleaning system comes with a wand, six scrubbing pads and 10 scented pads. The scrubbing pads are preloaded with cleaner so that all you have to do is load one on the wand and start scrubbing. Everything comes in a storage caddy to keep it tidy.

Get 110 kitchen-sized trash bags for less than $18 during the Big Spring Sale. These bags from Glad have a 13-gallon capacity and are ultra strong, according to the brand. They are also scented like Gain laundry detergent and have a break-resistant drawstring. You’ll be glad you stocked up when all those spring gatherings at your home start to creep up on the calendar.

I keep these disinfecting wipes in multiple rooms of my home —specifically, the kitchen, playroom and bathroom. You get three sets of wipes in this pack and each canister has a total of 70 sheets. The wipes are soaked in disinfectant that has a citrus and lemongrass scent and they require no rinsing, so you can literally just swipe a surface and you’re good to go.

This antibacterial hand soap is dye-free and smells like white tea. It also contains aloe to help hydrate your skin as you wash. It kills nearly 100 percent of bacteria commonly found in households and is suitable for all skin types, according to Dial.

If you are a cat owner, you know just how funky a litter box can get if you don’t pick the right kitty litter. This one from Purina offers 21 days of odor control and is scented with Glade Clean Blossoms. It is also lighter than most cat litter, weighing about half as much for the same volume.

You get 24 cleaning pads in this bundle. The pads are textured so they scour without scratching and they are safe to use on nonstick surfaces, according to the brand. The pads also dry quickly when not in use to prevent mold or mildew.

Great for your home or car, this first aid kit comes with 80 pieces. Inside you’ll find three sizes of Band-Aids, Neosporin, Tylenol, gauze and more. Everything fits tidily in the plastic case, making it easy to to travel with.

More practical items on sale during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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