There’s nothing more inconvenient than having your phone run out of battery when you’re out and about. Which is why keeping a power bank with you to charge your phone when you travel or when you’re away from home for long stretches can be a smart move.

If you agree and have a go-to power bank, you’re going to want to pay attention to this news: More than one million Anker PowerCore power banks have been recalled due to potential fire and burn risk. Below, you will find all the details to determine if you’re impacted.

Why was the Anker PowerCore recalled?

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled over one million Anker PowerCore 10000 power banks due to 19 reports of fires and explosions. The impacted model number is A1263 and they were sold on Amazon, Newegg and eBay between June 2016 and December 2022.

Of the 19 reports the Commission received, two involved incidents of minor burns and 11 involved property damage totaling nearly $61,000.

If you have one of the impacted power banks, you can fill out a form on Anker’s website to receive a new power bank or a $30 gift card.

Anker also advises people with this power bank not to throw them in the trash. Instead, you should contact your local electronics recycling center to dispose of it.

Power banks to use instead

If you’re looking for a new power bank, we’ve compiled a list of NBC Select editor favorites, as well as some highly rated options to use instead of the Anker PowerCore.

Another model from Anker, this portable charger is small and comes with a foldable USB-C connector. It has a 5,000mAh battery, which will hold a full charge for your phone. The charger also comes in various colors, including black and ice blue.

This portable charger features a technology called BoostCharge, which is designed to charge your devices, according to the brand quickly. It has three ports, allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously and add up to 40 hours of battery life to your items.

This portable charger can charge your phone from 0% to 70% in 30 minutes, according to the brand. It has a built-in lightning cable, as well as a USB-C cable. It also has output ports for USB-A and USB-C cables. The 27,000mAh battery can fully charge your phone up to 8 times, according to the brand. This charger can be charged with solar power, making it great for camping trips.

If you are an iPhone user, consider this MagSafe charger from Clutch. It attaches to the back of your phone and can provide your phone with a full charge using its 5,000mAh battery. One thing to note: It’s not compatible with iPhone 15 and beyond.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle.

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