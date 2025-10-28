I was shocked when Apple launched its new 2025 MacBook Air (M4) for a lower price than its previous version (the M3). It made the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air (M4) one of the best laptops you can buy, full stop. Right now, the laptop is $200 off, bringing its price down to $799 ahead of the holidays.

Deal of the Day

The NBC Select team has used various MacBook Air laptops for school, work, travel, creative pursuits and everything in-between over the years. This latest model is compact and lightweight — the three-ish pound laptop doesn’t add much heft to your backpack compared to other laptops, even after a day of walking around. Both the 13-inch version and the 15-inch version get up to 18 hours of battery life, which is excellent compared to similarly-priced competitors.

The biggest changes from the previous model are internal. The new laptop has the latest M4 chip inside, which has improved all-around performance compared to older versions. It also has a new webcam that can automatically keep you centered in the frame during video calls, even if you move around.

This 15-inch version is very similar to the 13-inch model, and is also on sale today, though not at its lowest price ever. If you work with spreadsheets, presentations, photos or videos often, you may find the extra screen space invaluable.

Other Apple MacBook sales on Amazon right now

Apple’s MacBook Pro laptops, especially the ones with the Pro chips inside, rarely go on sale, so despite the minor discount, this model is at the lowest price I’ve seen in about three months. This laptop is much more powerful than the MacBook Air mentioned above, and can tackle 3D modeling, video editing and other intensive tasks with ease. It also has more connectivity ports than a MacBook Air.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals including stories on smartwatches, running shoes, cameras and more. I’ve covered Apple and its products for years, writing Apple Watch reviews, Apple Prime Day deals roundups and iOS explainers. For this story, I checked Apple MacBook Air (M4) prices and price history across multiple retailers to find this deal.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.