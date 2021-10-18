Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

The latest big-box retailer to announce its Black Friday sales, Walmart released the dates of its Black Friday Deals for Days event this morning. The first online event starts on Nov. 3 and the second will begin on Nov. 10. You’ll be able to shop deals in stores a few days later. The date for the third Deals for Days event has yet to be announced. Additionally, Walmart’s early deals are now live and you can preview upcoming deals on the retailer’s site, too.

Walmart has also recently been in the news after President Joe Biden announced last week that Walmart, FedEx and UPS, three of the largest U.S. goods carriers, will increase efforts to address supply chain issues that may impact gifting this holiday season.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

1. Apple debuts new AirPods and MacBooks

At Apple’s latest keynote event, it debuted new MacBook Pro models and the third generation of AirPods, which are currently available to pre-order. Apple also launched the HomePod mini in new colors, including Orange, Yellow and Blue. The new colors will be available to order starting in November.

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro comes in 14-inch or 16-inch configurations and features either the M1 Pro or M1 Max chip, both of which the company said increase the laptop’s speed, performance and memory bandwidth. The laptop boasts a Liquid Retina XDR display and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, as well as a 6-speaker sound system and multiple ports like MagSafe 3 and Thunderbolt 4. It also comes with the macOS Monterey operating system, which will be available on Oct. 25, and is built with Apple silicon. Notably, function keys replace the Touch Bar on the laptop’s keyboard, and Apple added a notch to the display to house the camera system. The new MacBook Pro is currently available to preorder and starts shipping next week.

The third generation of Apple’s AirPods feature a contoured design and a shorter stem, which the company said allows them to sit at a better angle for directing audio into your ears. The AirPods also include a force sensor so you can control music and calls by tapping the buds. They have a longer battery life compared to previous models, boasting up to six hours of listening time and charging with MagSafe. Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ears, and the AirPods have a IPX4 rating, making them water- and sweat-resistant. The AirPods are currently available to preorder and start shipping next week.

Kangaroo’s Indoor + Outdoor Cam is Wi-Fi-enabled, allowing you to monitor your home from your phone using the companion app and livestream footage in real time. The camera is designed with two-way audio, offers person and sound detection and features a built-in siren — you can send sound alerts remotely from your phone. It also boasts color night vision to see movement in low-light, as well as is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. All Indoor + Outdoor Cams come with a Basic Detect protection plan, and Kangaroo also offers Cam Protect and Complete Protect plans for an additional fee.

After the brand recently launched at Bed Bath & Beyond, Safely introduced a line of dish products. The collection features products like dish soap, a dish towel, reusable paper towels and dish brushes. The soap can be used in the dishwasher or to hand wash dishes — it’s infused with vitamin E to help prevent dry skin — and the cotton dish towel can be used to dry dishes or countertops. Safely’s reusable paper towels are dishwasher-safe and machine-washable, and to make them more absorbent, the brand said to wet them before use. Finally, the dish brush has a birch wood handle and bristles made from tampico and palm tree fiber. Its curved design helps you scrub glassware, water bottles and blenders specifically.

Great Jones collaborated with Fellow, the brand behind the Stagg EKG electric kettle, to launch its own custom version of the product. It comes in Great Jones’ signature shades: Broccoli with a Mustard-colored dial. The electric kettle offers a temperature control system, allowing you to choose how hot you want your water to be between 135 and 212 degrees Fahrenheit. It also features a 60 minute hold mode — which maintains your desired temperature for an hour — and a built-in stopwatch so you can time how long your coffee brews or tea steeps. The kettle’s pour spout is designed for pour-over coffee, but can also be used to make other beverages.

Repurpose expanded its line of compostable home products with Toilet Paper and Paper Towels. Both products are made from bamboo instead of materials from trees, which the brand said makes them more sustainable. The toilet paper is three-ply and comes with 12 rolls, while a pack of paper towels comes with six rolls. Both products are wrapped in recyclable paper packaging.

T-fal’s new cookware collection, Unlimited, is designed with platinum non-stick coating, which the brand said is scratch-resistant and free from Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), which the Environmental Protection Agency says “may be harmful to human health.” There are 12 pieces in the collection: 8.5-inch and 10.5-inch fry pans, 1-quart and 2-quart saucepans with lids, a 3.5-quart sauce pan with a lid, a 6-quart Dutch oven with a lid, a spoon and a turner. Cookware features the brand’s Thermo-Spot indicator, which turns red when it preheats, and is compatible with all stovetops. Pieces have stainless steel handles and are dishwasher-safe, as well as oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Steamery Cirrus No. 3 Iron Steamer is equipped with a heated ironing plate, allowing you to steam and iron your clothes with one device. It can steam about three garments when its water tank is full, and it automatically turns off when it’s not used for 30 minutes. The steamer comes with a heat protection bag and has a hot steam function, which the brand said helps reduce odors and kill bacteria in fabric. It heats up in about 25 seconds and is smaller than a typical handheld steamer so you can travel with it. When you’re not using the device, which comes in Charcoal and Sand colors, you can stand it upright or lie it down due to its protection brim.

More shopping news and launches

