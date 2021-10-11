Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

In response to increasing interest in more sustainably made products and extreme weather conditions across the country, Google recently announced new initiatives to help people shop with the environment in mind. Notably, when you search for products like furnaces, dishwashers or dryers, described by the company as “energy-intensive appliances,” you’ll see suggestions in the Google Shopping tab on ways to save energy. For example, if you search for a water heater, the Shopping tab may recommend you look into heat pump water heaters specifically, noting how they can potentially save energy and cut costs.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Anker’s Liberty 3 Pro earbuds include HearID active noise cancellation technology, allowing you to choose between three outside-noise blocking levels. The earbuds are constructed with a 10.6 mm dynamic driver and eliminate distortion. They offer six hours of battery life with ANC and eight hours without. The earbuds come with a charging case — 15 minutes of charging provides up to three hours' worth of music listening. They also feature six microphones with AI-steered noise reduction to make calls on the Bluetooth setting clearer. The earbuds have touch controls and an IPX4 rating, making them splashproof. You can purchase the earbuds in Midnight Black, Frost White, Fog Gray and Dusk Purple.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s new brand, Studio 3B, features contemporary home decor with modern designs, including bedding and bath products, accent furniture and dining ware. Items are meant to be mixed and matched, according to the retailer, and were developed with small spaces in mind. Products boast warm and muted tones with pops of color, geometric and abstract patterns and texture from wood and matte materials. In total, Studio 3B offers over 600 pieces, like a vanity, throw blanket, arch floor lamp and more.

You can use NutriBullet’s new small kitchen appliance as a standalone grain cooker or steamer, or you can opt to simultaneously cook grains and steam vegetables or protein. The EveryGrain Cooker offers five auto-cook programs to cook up to 10 cups of grains like white and brown rice, oats and quinoa. It detects the water added to the device and cooks until it’s evaporated, then automatically switches to Keep Warm mode for up to three hours. The appliance also offers a delayed start option for up to 12 hours so you can plan when the food cooks. The EveryGrain Cooker comes with a steaming basket, measuring scoop and rice spatula, as well as a recipe guide.

4. FoodSaver releases new food vacuum sealers

FoodSaver’s two new vacuum sealers help you store and preserve food. They’re compatible with the brand’s FoodSaver Zipper Bags and its Preserve & Marinate Containers.

The VS2100 Vacuum Sealer is built with roll storage to ensure the correct placement of 11- and 8-inch zipper bags, as well as a cutter bar to create custom-sized bags. The device features moist and dry modes so you can keep different types of food fresh. The sealer is also compatible with FoodSaver’s Microwave Meal Prep bags. It comes with an accessory hose and a handheld adapter.

FoodSaver developed the Multi-Use Handheld Vacuum Sealer with small kitchens in mind. The brand said it offers similar features to full-sized devices, but its compact size takes up less counter space and makes it easier to store. The device offers a vacuum and marinate mode and comes with a charging dock.

5. Great Jones debuts new cookware

Great Jones expanded its collection of cookware with two new products: the Dutch Baby and the King Sear.

The Dutch Baby is a 3.5-quart Dutch oven that nests inside The Dutchess, the brand’s larger Dutch oven. Its round shape was designed to fit on one stove-top burner, and it’s oven- and dishwasher-safe. The mini Dutch oven is available in four colors: Blueberry, Broccoli, Mustard and Taffy.

The King Sear is a 12-inch cast-iron skillet, the largest frying pan in the brand’s collection. It’s oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and you can use it on gas or induction burners. The King Sear comes in three colors: Blueberry, Broccoli and Mustard.

Expanding beyond outdoor blankets, Rumpl debuted blankets designed to use inside the home. The new Merino Softwool Blanket is made from 50 percent Australian Merino Wool and 50 percent organic cotton. It’s designed to have a soft feel, and the blanket comes in three sizes: Throw, Queen and King. You can purchase the blanket in Ash, Pacific, Terracotta and Sage colors.

More shopping news and launches

