These earbuds have multiple listening modes, including active noise cancellation to completely block sounds and transparency mode to hear what’s happening around you. They give you up to 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case, and they’re sweat- and water-resistant. The AirPods 4, which respond to Siri voice commands, have a shorter stem and a more contoured bud compared to the AirPods Pro, which are also on sale. You can buy the AirPods 4 without active noise cancellation, too.

Our team loves the products part of Neutrogena's Hydro Boost line, which are formulated with hyaluronic acid to reduce dryness. This Hydro Boost overnight serum is also made with antioxidants, and together, the ingredients restore the skin barrier so it has a dewy look and a soft texture when you wake up. The serum has a rich, non-greasy feel, and it's best for those with normal to extra dry skin, according to the brand.

The Quencher is Stanley’s most popular water bottle, and this 30-ounce version comes with a leakproof lid that has a built-in flip-up straw. It’s made from stainless steel and has double-wall vacuum insulation, which helps keep your beverages cold for hours. The dishwasher-safe tumbler fits most cup holders, and it has a large handle on the side for you to grip. The Quencher is on sale in specific colors, like Azure Fade (blue), Rose Quartz Fade (light pink), Hot Coral Fade, Cream Fade and Frost Fade.

I originally bought a Brita for my college dorm room, but it’s stayed with me for years, and I still use it in my apartment. The Brita Plus has a 10-cup capacity and it comes with a pre-installed filter, which removes contaminants like chlorine, mercury, copper and zinc from water, according to the brand. The pitcher’s lid has a change filter alert built in, and there’s a large handle on the side that makes it easy to grip while pouring. You’ll need to change the filter about every two months — replacements are sold separately.

I use these under-eye masks every morning to de-puff, hydrate and brighten my skin. They're soaked in a serum made with ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, amino acids and sea moss, and they have a cooling effect. I also put them in refrigerator overnight to make them even colder. Each box comes with 24 pairs in individual packs, so they're convenient to throw in your toiletry bag while traveling.

This rechargeable handheld vacuum tackles small messes at home and in cars, and it’s easy to move around since it’s only 1.4 pounds. It has powerful suction and a tapered nozzle that gives you control over the debris you pick up. There’s also a hand-washable filter you can remove to clean as needed. To empty the dust cup, you just hold the vacuum over the trash and press a button. The WandVac comes with a changing base that has a spot to hold the included crevice tool and pet hair tool.

Multiple NBC Select staff members own this toiletry bag and appreciate how many of their skin care, hair care and makeup essentials fit inside its numerous pockets. Its four clear, zippered compartments fold out so you can see all your items at once, and there's a hook on the top to hang it up from. The two biggest compartments also have elastic straps inside to hold bottles upright. It's made from water-resistant material, according to the brand.

The Tile Mate is a tracking device that helps you find whatever it’s attached to, like keys, bags or ID lanyards. It pairs with an app that shows you where the tracker is on a map, and you can ring the Tile so it plays a sound while you’re looking for it. You can also press the Tile to ring your phone, and send an SOS alert to loved ones by holding down on it. It has a 3-year battery life, according to the brand, and a 350-foot range.

Bring Coleman’s foldable outdoor chair on hikes and camping trips, as well as to the beach, pool or tailgates. It’s made from a water-resistant, durable material, and it has large feet to prevent it from wobbling or tipping. The chair’s steel frame supports up to 600 pounds, according to the brand. It has a cooler pouch, cupholder and side pocket to hold small items like your phone.

There are ice packs built into the walls of this collapsible, reusable lunch bag — you put the entire thing in the freezer before filling it with food to create an interior cooling system, eliminating the need for separate ice packs. The bag has a wide base to fit boxy containers, a zip top and a velcro closure. Its buckle handle lets you attach it to strollers and bags.

I’ve used Cadence’s reusable, refillable travel containers for about two years, and in that time, they’ve earned a permanent spot in my toiletry bag. This set comes with three 1.32-ounce containers, which you can make bigger if you buy the brand’s extender set separately. They’re leak-proof, TSA-compliant, compact and magnetic, so they stay together rather than floating around in your bag. These containers are labeled with little removable tiles on the top.

