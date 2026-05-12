Sure, your mattress and pillows influence how soundly you sleep, but a quality set of bed sheets can also make a world of difference. For instance, bedding experts previously told us that a good set of sheets can thermoregulate your body and create a cooling or thermal effect, depending on the material you choose.

While shopping for new sheets, there are a few factors to consider, including material, thread count and eco-certifications, according to stylist and former textile technologist Lindsay Stedman. If convenience is also a priority, you may be considering shopping on Amazon. Luckily, the online retailer sells plenty of sheets from various brands at multiple price points.

Below, I rounded up a few highly rated options based on our personal experiences and expert guidance.

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The best bed sheets on Amazon in 2026

Each of the following options — which vary in fabric type — are machine-washable, though they may differ when it comes to drying settings and the type of laundry detergent you’ll want to use.

Best overall

This sheet set, an NBC Select Bed & Bath Award winner, comes recommended by experts in our bed sheets guide. The percale cotton material is ideal for hot sleepers, since they have a crisp, cooling texture, and the set is Oeko-Tex-certified against harmful substances, according to the brand. The sheets are available in five essential styles, along with a rotating group of limited edition styles.

Best for hot sleepers

Stedman recommends these bed sheets for hot sleepers since they’re made of a poly-fiber material that’s hypoallergenic, breathable and moisture-wicking, according to the brand. NBC Select commerce editor Bethany Heitman is also a fan. The sheets are pill- and wrinkle-resistant, as well as antimicrobial, PeachSkinSheets says. You can purchase them in 24 colors, such as eggplant, sage green, toasted marshmallow and more.

Best wrinkle-resistant

Mellanni’s microfiber sheets have a 1,800 thread count, and are resistant to fading, stains, shrinkage and wrinkles, according to the brand. The sheets are available in more than 40 colors — including beige, pink, green and brown — and you can purchase sheets with extra deep pockets if you have a thicker mattress.

Best bamboo

This set from Cozy Earth is also made from a viscose bamboo fabric, which the brand says is breathable and moisture-wicking, helping to keep you cool. The machine-washable set is available in five colors — brown, white, black, cream and gray — and works for regular and deep pocket mattresses, according to the product description.

Best moisture-wicking

Most moisture-wicking sheets are typically made of cooling materials — think cotton, linen and bamboo. This set is constructed with a specialty blend of polyester and a Coolmax microfiber that moves moisture away from skin to encourage evaporation and keep you cool, according to the brand.

Best color and size range

Made from soft microfiber, this sheet set comes in 45 colors and seven sheet sizes. NBC Select editorial operations associate Jem Alabi is fond of this set for its cooling effects, durability and anti-wrinkle properties. The fitted sheet has 16-inch-deep pockets to provide an easy fit around most mattresses, plus the set is fade-resistant, CGK Unlimited says.

Best cotton sheets

With over 19,000 five-star reviews under its belt, this set of cotton sheets with a sateen finish comes well-vetted from Amazon customers. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio, a self-described hot sleeper recommends giving the cooling sheets a try and calls them “super soft.” The 400-thread count sheets are certified Oeko-Tex Standard 100 and are made with a fade-proof and anti-pilling material, according to the brand. They also “barely wrinkle,” according to Godio.

Best polyester sheets

These sheets have moisture-wicking properties, which makes them ideal for hot sleepers who sweat often. Plus, they’re soft, breathable and made from a polyester blend. They’re available in seven colors, and they’re resistant to fading or shrinking with continuous use, according to the brand. You can throw them in the dryer on a low-tumble dry setting.

Best sustainably sourced

NBC Select senior manager of community engagement Rosalie Sparaco recommends these sustainably sourced, hypoallergenic sheets. They’re made of a eucalyptus-derived lyocell material that resists pilling over time, according to the brand. Additionally, they have a deep 16-inch pocket, moisture-wicking properties and an Oeko-Tex Class 1 certification.

Best for thick mattresses

This set from Bedsure is made of a material that’s treated with 3M Scotchgard, a protective coating, to keep you cool while you catch some zzz’s. Additionally, the sheets have a full elastic and deep pocket that can fit thick mattresses and toppers up to 21 inches while staying locked in place.

Best flannel

Bare Home Flannel Sheet Set 23,632 Amazon Reviews $ 57.99 Amazon What to know Sizes: twin, full, queen, king, split king, California king | What's included: one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and pillowcases (numbers vary based on size) What we like Heavier weight

Great for cold sleepers

Hypoallergenic Something to note Not for hot sleepers

With cooler weather on the horizon, it’s the ideal time to add a set of flannel sheets to your bedding collection. Whether you’re looking for neutral hues — such as white or cream — or bold shades — think red and aqua — Bare Home’s bestselling set has plenty of variety with 17 color options. The hypoallergenic sheets are free of microplastics and have a tightly woven, moisture-wicking material, according to the brand.

Best all-around elastic

If you’re prone to tossing and turning, you probably spend a fair amount of time readjusting your sheets when they detach from the corners of the bed. This set has an all-around elastic to solve this bedding conundrum, according to the brand. While washing the polyester sheets, the brand recommends steering clear of bleach to extend the life of the material.

Best luxury sheets

These Boll & Branch sheets are made with long-staple cotton, meaning they’re not only durable, but get softer with each wash too. They’re also Oeko-Tex-certified, and can fit mattresses of up to 16 inches. Former NBC Select editor Christina Colizzo, who received samples from the brand, counts them among her favorites. “I’ve always had nice-ish sheets, but these are the softest and most breathable I’ve ever slept on,” she says.

Best budget

Quality bed sheets don’t have to break your budget. Case in point? This bestselling set from Amazon Basics is less than $12 and has nearly 40,000 five-star reviews. Made of a brushed microfiber material, the machine-washable sheets resist shrinking and wrinkles in the washing machine and are made in an Oeko-Tex Standard 100 factory, according to the brand.

Best luxury for less

Available in 17 colors, this set of sheets is a solid bet if you’re seeking luxury for less. The sheets are made of an 1,800 thread count with soft, double-brushed microfiber and have deep pockets that are designed to fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep, according to the brand. When tossed in the washing machine, the hypoallergenic sheets can withstand fading, shrinking and wrinkles, the brand adds.

Best eco-friendly

Sustainable living isn’t always easy, but you can take small steps to reduce your carbon footprint. Take this pair of sheets, for example. The OEKO-Tex certified set is made of 100% organic cotton with a breathable percale weave and comes in an eco-friendly, reusable bag. Thanks to the sheets’ deep pockets, they fit mattresses up to 15 inches, according to the brand.

Best all-season option

Made with a moisture-wicking microfiber material, these bestselling sheets seamlessly transition from season to season and have deep pockets, according to the brand. The set comes with a free lifetime warranty when purchased directly from Bed Linens and More and Amazon, the only authorized seller of the brand’s bedding products.

Best risk-free lifetime guarantee

A risk-free lifetime guarantee protecting customers from defects in materials and craftsmanship sets these sheets apart from the brand’s competitors. The fabric, viscose derived from bamboo, is designed to keep you cool as it wicks away moisture, according to the brand. The sheets, which are available in 27 colors, also hug mattresses up to 16 inches thanks to their elasticized border.

How to shop for bed sheets

Since bed sheets can make or break your nighttime routine, finding the right set matters. Stedman recommends thinking about the following factors as you shop:

What are the best materials for bed sheets?

The best type of material for you depends on your sleep style. For example, bedding sets made from bamboo, cotton or microfiber are best “if you are looking for sheets that have a cooling effect,” whereas flannel material can be a warmer option for colder nights, according to Stedman.

How high should my thread count be?

A high thread count is great, but it may not mean much if the materials and construction are subpar. The manner in which individual fibers are brought together can make sheets feel great regardless of the thread count, according to Stedman.

What is Oeko-TEX certification?

An Oeko-TEX certification ensures no harmful substances were involved in the manufacturing of a product. Stedman told us this certification is a bonus if you’re primarily concerned about textiles and how they impact the environment.

Meet our bedding expert

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Lindsay Stedman is a stylist and former textile technologist for Ralph Lauren and Victoria’s Secret. She is also the founder of the lifestyle blog Stay Sweet.

Why trust NBC Select?

Chrissy Callahan is a contributing reporter for NBC Select, with years of experience spotting the best household products, including bedding. Ashley Morris is an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select, covering skin care, wellness, lifestyle and more, including stories on the best bed sheets overall. While researching this article, we spoke with one industry expert, polled our staff for their favorite sheets and scoured Amazon for the top-rated styles for every budget and personality.

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