Accidents happen. Yes, they happen more frequently with a new puppy or kitten, but there’s no reason to cry over stained carpet.

A good pet stain remover is about as essential as the other pet must-haves, like dog food, comfy pet beds and more. Depending on your preference and budget, you can use a steam cleaner, vacuum or simply a cleaning spray to get rid of tough pet urine stains. We spoke to cleaning experts about the best way to get rid of pet stains and the best items to use. We also included top-rated Amazon cleaning products and ones tested by our editors.

How we picked the best pet stain removers

We’ve rounded up a list of pet stain removers recommended by cleaning experts, including Melissa Maker, owner of the cleaning brand Clean My Space and Rueven Noyman, owner of NYC Steam Cleaning. We also included cleaning products with at least a 4-star average rating from at least 500 reviews on Amazon. Our experts recommended keeping the following aspects in mind:

Stain type : The main pet stains you’ll run into are vomit, urine and feces. According to Maker, these pet stains differ between cats and dogs. That means if you own both cats and dogs or multiples of one or the other, it’s worth looking into more specialized cleaning products. “Some products offer ‘umbrella’ solutions to pet stains, but if you want something that specifically targets, say, hairballs that your cat keeps producing, find a cleaning product that contains those specific enzymes,” she says.

: The main pet stains you’ll run into are vomit, urine and feces. According to Maker, these pet stains differ between cats and dogs. That means if you own both cats and dogs or multiples of one or the other, it’s worth looking into more specialized cleaning products. “Some products offer ‘umbrella’ solutions to pet stains, but if you want something that specifically targets, say, hairballs that your cat keeps producing, find a cleaning product that contains those specific enzymes,” she says. Surface type : Whether you have cats or dogs (or both), your home’s floors are likely made of carpet, hardwood, tiles or laminate. Urine stains can potentially damage surfaces like carpet or hardwood, staining and leaving odors. That said, it’s best to make sure the products you’re using to clean pet stains are both pet-friendly and okay to use on whatever surface you’re cleaning.

: Whether you have cats or dogs (or both), your home’s floors are likely made of carpet, hardwood, tiles or laminate. Urine stains can potentially damage surfaces like carpet or hardwood, staining and leaving odors. That said, it’s best to make sure the products you’re using to clean pet stains are both pet-friendly and okay to use on whatever surface you’re cleaning. Appliance type: Aside from cleaning solutions, cleaning appliances are often required to remove stubborn pet stains from carpet or hardwood floors. This includes steam cleaners, which use hot water vapor to lift stains, and vacuums and upholstery cleaners. These appliances are a great option for removing pet stains because they go beyond what a paper towel or washcloth can do when removing stuck-on debris and deeply set odors. Cleaning appliances are also a good way to tackle long-term stains that are difficult to erase.

The best pet stain removers in 2024, tested and reviewed by editors

Pet stain remover appliances

This portable and lightweight cleaner from Bissell is recommended by Maker, who likes that it can help get rid of pet hair and stains and refresh various fabrics and upholstered furniture. The device uses water, heat and suction to loosen and remove stains from surfaces like carpets, curtains and couches. If you have carpet flooring or fabric curtains that often get soiled from pet accidents, this appliance is good to have around the house.

In our roundup of the best steam cleaners, expert and cleaning services company owner Will Cotter recommended this carpet cleaner, which he said is a great appliance for pet owners like himself. According to the brand, the machine is a combination of a steam cleaner and a vacuum and uses steam to lift and remove set-in stains from carpet and upholstery. The appliance has a pet cleaning solution formulated for pet stains and odors, as well as upholstery and remover attachments.

This carpet and upholstery stain remover and cleaner from Hoover has a 4.4-star average rating from almost 7,000 reviews on Amazon. Like the Bissell Little Green Proheat Portable Deep Cleaner, this machine has a water tank attachment connecting to the suction attachment. According to the brand, the 40-ounce tank keeps clean water separate from dirty water as you clean. Plus, the device comes with a bottle of stain-removing cleaning solution that you can use with the machine.

This cordless stain remover from Bissell has many characteristics of the brand’s Little Green collection, including a tank and cleaning brush, except it’s handheld and easy to maneuver or take with you anywhere. The machine’s opening has a rotating brush that scrubs and lifts pet stains from carpets, and the cleaning solution that comes with the machine helps to deodorize any residual odors, according to the brand. NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson uses this device on her white carpets to remove tracked-in dirt and finds it endlessly satisfying.

Pet stain remover sprays

This dog urine stain and odor remover from Dog by Dr. Lisa is an NBC Select Pet Awards winner for best pet stain remover. The spray helps neutralize odors left from pet urine, and the bottle even comes with a scrubbing attachment at the bottom to help lift the stains and odors. To use the spray, first blot the area with a towel or cloth and lift as much excess moisture as you can. Use the spray to coat the stain, then scrub the area using the attachment until foam forms.

This cleaning solution and brush duo is also an NBC Select Pet Awards winner for best pet stain remover. The item is effective on many stains including urine, vomit, feces, blood, juice and grease. Plus, using the spray discourages pets from potentially re-soiling the area in the future, according to the brand. NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin uses this cleaner and says it’s tackled many pet-related stains. “As a mom of two cats, I’ve cleaned up more stains with this remover than I can count,” she says. “It starts lifting stains out of fabrics the second I apply it, and the scrub brush attached to the bottle couldn’t be more convenient.”

When researching mattress cleaning, expert and cleaning company owner Kadi Dulude recommended this urine stain remover from Resolve. While the spray is good for multiple types of stains, it’s formulated to tackle urine stains in particular. According to the brand, the item is great for using directly on carpet, fabric, upholstery and even hard surfaces like hardwood floors.

Maker recommends the water-based Folex carpet cleaner, which is ideal for spot cleaning pet stains. According to the brand, the powerful solution gets rid of pet stains as well as other common messes like grease, red wine, dirt, and makeup. The product is scent-free and doesn’t require rinsing after use.

Both Maker and Noyman recommend this odor and stain eliminator. According to the brand, the item is fine for use on carpets and safe to use around pets. In addition to carpet, the spray is good for litter boxes, upholstery, hardwood floors, tile, garbage cans and laundry. To use the product, you just have to spray and let the solution sit for about 5 to 10 minutes. You can even pour some of the liquid directly onto the stain for deeply set messes and treat the stain with a cleaning cloth.

This cleaning spray from Proxi is recommended by Noyman, who called it a “miracle worker” when it comes to cleaning. The spray is an organic cleaner that gets rid of stains and odors without having to scrub or press into stains on carpet or upholstery. This is another great product if you deal with many urine stains on your carpet, couches or upholstered furniture like dining tables.

For stubborn stains from your dog, Noyman recommends this enzymatic stain and odor remover from Nature’s Miracle. The item gets rid of stains and odors that come from urine, feces, vomit and drool, according to the brand. To use the product, simply spray it directly onto stains, wait 15 minutes and then blot with a cloth to start lifting the stain.

This carpet and pet stain remover from popular cleaning brand OxiClean has a 4.6-star average rating from over 900 reviews on Amazon. Similar to many of the spray stain removers on this list, this option is effective on any area of carpet or rug in the home that’s likely to get soiled if you’re a pet owner.

Frequently asked questions What’s the best method for cleaning pet stains? When treating common pet stains, always remove any physical residue by hand before using a spray or appliance. “You always want to start by scraping bulky material and then blotting up residual liquid from the stain,” she says. “To do this, I scrape with a dull edge (an old credit card, a thick piece of cardboard, etc. ) and scoop away the bulk. Noyman says it’s better to blot pet stains on carpet or upholstery rather than scratch or press firmly onto them, so as not to risk damaging the surface. You can do this with a paper towel or cloth. That said, you should always dry the area after cleaning as quickly as possible, which you can do by using “a blow dryer, a fan or anything you have to create a good fast drying environment,” according to Noyman.

How to shop for pet stain removers

If you have a cat or dog, consider what type of stains you deal with the most, such as urine stains or otherwise.

Pet stain remover sprays

Look for cleaning solutions and sprays that are formulated to treat stains specifically for pets, such as urine, vomit and feces. Additionally, keep in mind that these stains leave strong odors behind, even if, to the eye, the stain seems to be gone. That means you should also look for cleaning sprays that mention odor elimination.

Pet stain remover appliances

While cleaning sprays have a lot of stain and odor-removing power, you’ll often have to pair them with a pet stain-removing appliance, such as one of the machines on this list. These appliances use a range of functions, such as steam cleaning and vacuuming, to remove stuck-on stains and odors from surfaces that cling to them, such as carpet and upholstery. Ensure the appliance you get has attachments, such as a rotating brush, and strong suction power to make removing pet stains easy.

