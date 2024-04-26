Best Buy is having a three-day sale right now, with deals being offered through April 28. During the sale, the retailer will be offering up to $500 off select laptops, up to $1,000 off Samsung TVs, up to $100 off certain Apple products, and more. Best Buy also offers steep discounts on common household items, like vacuums, coffee makers and air fryers.

We scoured Best Buy’s long list of discounts to discover the ones that are worth your consideration. Below, find the top deals on Apple products, laptops, televisions, gaming products, kitchen items and vacuums.

Top deals during Best Buy’s 3-day sale

To help figure out what’s worth buying during Best Buy’s 3-day sale, we looked at over 1,000 discounted items to narrow down the top deals we think you should know about. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. Every item is also highly rated with at least a four-star average rating from Best Buy shoppers.

Tech deals during Best Buy’s 3-day sale

4.8-star average rating from over 450 reviews on Best Buy

A favorite tablet of NBC Select staffers, this iPad is equipped with WiFi and cellular capabilities, stereo speakers and a 10.2-inch display. It’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip, which Apple says delivers all-day battery life, and has front and back cameras for taking photos, FaceTiming friends and more.

4.8-star average rating from over 5,465 reviews on Best Buy

The newest iPad mini has an all-screen design with an 8.3-inch retina display. This model has 64 GB of storage and an A15 bionic chip. At $100 off the normal price, this model is a good option for anyone who plans to travel this summer and wants to take a tablet.

4.9-star average rating from over 9,616 reviews on Best Buy

NBC Select staff have used different MacBook Air laptops for years. This model is currently $300 off and has a 15-inch, high-resolution screen and a speedy processor. According to the brand, this M2 version has faster all-around speeds than its predecessor. The version of this laptop on sale has 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage. The included MagSafe charger magnetically snaps in and out of the charging port.

4.7-star average rating from over 5,075 reviews on Best Buy

According to the brand, these headphones have a 40-hour battery life, so you can go long periods between charges. The headphones have a noise-canceling setting, a transparency mode, spatial audio and dynamic head tracking for surround sound. They also have voice-targeting mics for clearer talking if you choose to use them on phone calls or during gaming.

4.4-star average rating from over 1,635 reviews on Best Buy

These in-ear buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant, making them a good option for workouts. They offer eight hours of listening time on one charge, which increases to 24 hours when combined with the included charging case. They have on-ear controls to answer calls or play music and feature one-touch pairing for Apple and Android devices.

4.7-star average rating from over 1,470 reviews on Best Buy

A $300 discount brings this laptop down to under $700. It runs on a Windows 11 operating system and has a touch screen, keyboard and trackpad. The 360-degree hinge on the screen allows you to use it as a laptop or tablet. According to the brand, it comes equipped with 16 GB of stem memory, allowing you to run multiple applications at once.

4.8-star average rating from 1,550 reviews on Best Buy

Samsung’s hybrid QD-OLED technology combines the best of OLED and QLED capabilities in terms of contrast, color, brightness, viewing angles and more. This television, currently $200 off, also has other cutting-edge specifications like HDMI 2.1 and Dolby Atmos sound.

4.8-star average rating from over 800 reviews on Best Buy

The device is a video camera and doorbell in one. Using the included tool kit, you can easily hardwire the device to your existing doorbell wiring and chime. With this security doorbell, you can get real-time alerts in the Ring app after you connect the device to Wi-Fi, too.

4.7-star average rating from over 1,770 reviews on Best Buy

Named the best smartwatch for Android in our NBC Select Giftable Tech Awards, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has a touchscreen display that’s colorful and responsive. It tracks notifications, heart rate, BMI, sleep zones, workouts and more.

Kitchen and home deals during Best Buy’s 3-day sale

4.8-star average rating from over 490 reviews on Best Buy

With the Ninja Creami you pre-freeze ingredients in pint containers, then screw on the appliance’s processing lid and the kitchen gadget will whip up a creamy, frozen treat. There is a respin program to reprocess your mixture if it comes out chalky (or not to your desired texture) the first time, plus a mix-in program that evenly disperses ingredients like nuts, chocolate chips and sprinkles throughout the base.

4.6-star average rating from over 1,500 reviews on Best Buy

The DualBrew Pro system can make coffee using grounds and coffee pods and lets you brew four styles (classic, rich, iced or specialty), according to the brand. It also has a built-in frother that folds up for storage and comes off for cleaning.

4.7-star average rating from over 145 reviews on Best Buy

Save $30 on the SodaStream Terra. It has a wide, ergonomic carbonation button that you can push to control the fizz level of your water. The cordless device matches the brand’s 0.5-liter and 1-liter dishwasher-safe reusable bottles. Terra comes in four matte colors: White, Black, Misty Blue and Red.

5.0-star average rating from over 5 reviews on Best Buy

The Coravin Timeless Wine Preservation System was featured in our story on best wine aerators and came highly recommended by experts we spoke to. It includes a wine needle, allowing you to pierce the cork in a bottle and pour from it without actually opening it. The small piercing from the needle will then reseal over time, preserving the wine, according to the brand. The set itself includes the aerator, argon capsules (used to pressurize the bottle and allow for wine flow), standard screw caps, a wine needle cleaner and a bottle sleeve.

4.3-star average rating from over 280 reviews on Best Buy

This vacuum, which is nearly half off right now, sucks up debris, mops and cleans itself. You can use it on hardwood floors and carpets and when in mopping mode it has a two-tank system to separate clean and dirty water. The vacuum canister is also extra large to hold dust, crumbs and dirt.

4.6-star average rating from over 855 reviews on Best Buy

Attention, pet owners! This vacuum from Bissell can help you spot clean messes made by your fur friend. It combines suction and scrubbing to remove stains and dirt. The machine is portable so you can easily move it from room to room and a bottle of Bissell’s Pet Pro Oxy Urine Eliminator is included to tackle accidents.

