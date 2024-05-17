Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching. And before the “unofficial” kickoff to summer begins, many of our favorite brands and retailers are rolling out deals on bestselling products we know and love. The holiday is typically a good time to stock up on appliances, mattresses, bedding, and gardening supplies, according to experts in our Memorial Day shopping guide.

You can already find deals across many of these categories in addition to beauty and tech sales, including great discounts on iPads and Airpods, which we include in our list below. We’ll continue updating this list with new deals leading up to the holiday; keep in mind that stock and prices may change.

SKIP AHEAD Best Memorial Day 2024 deals | Home deals | Mattress and bedding deals | Kitchen deals | Tech deals | Apparel and shoe deals | Beauty and wellness deals

The best Memorial Day 2024 deals to shop now

All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we tried ourselves, including expert-recommended streaming devices and facial essences.

4.8-star average rating from 12,959 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Earlier this month, Apple released new iPads, which might be why 2022’s 5th Gen. model is at its lowest price ever right now. While it isn’t the newest model, it is still an excellent tablet, with fast performance, a bright screen, 10 hours of battery life, and stereo speakers on each side. It is also one of the easiest gadgets to travel with — it only weighs about a pound.

4.4-star average rating from 47 reviews on Bear

NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown was initially skeptical of this mattress but now, after years of using it, she says it’s immensely helpful for relieving body pressure. “When I go to bed after an afternoon or night workout, I feel way more refreshed the next morning than I have on other mattresses,” she says. It’s made with cooling gel memory foam that draws away body heat and makes the mattress more breathable, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 74,807 reviews on Amazon

This Select-staff favorite streaming device is easy to use and compatible with all kinds of smart home devices. NBC Select editorial operations manager Shari Uyehara uses it to watch her favorite shows on apps like Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Max, Apple TV+ and Youtube. I have also used this at home, and find Roku to have the easiest installation and interface to navigate of all the streaming devices I’ve tried.

4.5-star average rating from 87,148 reviews on Amazon

This dermatologist-recommended essence has snail mucin that adds moisture and a plumping effect to skin, according to our experts. It’s made with 96% snail secretion that’s free of sulfates or parabens, and is lightweight on the skin, according to the brand. “When I first started using this many years ago, I wanted it to clear my acne,” says NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson. “Now, I still use it but for hydration and fine lines. It’s goopy, but helps you get glass skin overnight.”

4.6-star average rating from 13,224 reviews on Amazon

This quiet air purifier is one of the best for large spaces — it catches all sorts of dust and dander in my living room without so much as a peep of noise. It has a removable, machine washable outer fabric cover that catches larger clumps of dust and lint, too. You can control the purifier with your phone and the Blueair app, which also shows stats like indoor air quality and when you need to replace your filter.

4.4-star average rating from 1,468 reviews on Amazon

These over-ear headphones have received more compliments than any other pair I’ve tried in the office — and I’ve tried dozens of headphones and earbuds. They are sleek and comfortable, with wide ear cups that don’t cramp my ears, even after hours of use. 50 hours of battery life is impressive, especially considering they have noise-canceling and transparency modes. The headphones fold down to a smaller size for travel, and come with a hardshell case, audio cable and charging cable.

4.5-star average rating from 538 reviews on The Citizenry

This NBC Select Bed & Bath Award winner is our favorite linen bed sheet set because it’s soft, lightweight and cooling. “I’m a hot sleeper and these feel so light — I didn’t feel hot or sweaty once throughout the night,” says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez. The sheets come with a matching linen bag for easy storage when you’re not using them.

4.7-star average rating from 614,990 reviews on Amazon

These AirPods are some of the most convenient earbuds for iPhone owners. They pair seamlessly with Apple devices and support voice controls using Siri. They are especially good for people who don’t like the feeling of earbuds stuffed in their ear canal — they have a semi-open fit with no rubber eartips attached. The buds and charging case together have over 24 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

More Memorial Day 2024 sales to shop now

Below are the best Memorial Day sales across categories and brands you can shop now.

Best furniture and home sales

Burrow: Up to 60% off sitewide Outer: Up to 20% off seating, dining and fire pits Article: Up to 30% off indoor and outdoor furniture Design Within Reach: Up to 30% off select outdoor furniture Floyd: Up to 30% off sections and other furniture Apt2B: 15% off sitewide, with further discounts on larger purchases

Best mattress and bedding sales

Best kitchen and appliance sales

LG: Up to 55% off select appliances Best Buy: Up to 45% off major appliances Lowe’s: Up to 40% off select major appliances Solo Stove: Up to 30% off sitewide

Best tech sales

Anker: Up to 33% off bestselling chargers Soundcore: Up to 33% off bestselling headphones and earbuds Belkin: Up to 20% off sitewide with code MEM24 Amazon: Up to 50% off Amazon devices like Fire tablets and Blink cameras

Best apparel and shoe sales

Allbirds: Up to 20% off sneakers and running shoes Free People: Up to 30% off sitewide Blundstone: Up to 25% off clearance boots Feetures: 20% off sitewide Cotopaxi: Up to 50% off past season gear and more

Best beauty and wellness sales

Dermstore: 20% off EltaMD products with code SUN Violet Grey: Up to 50% off brands like La Mer, 111Skin, Act + Acre, La Bouche Rouge and more Shopbob: 15% off beauty aisle with code BEAUTY15

Why trust NBC Select?

Harry Rabinowitz is a reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over two years. To round up the best Memorial Day deals, he found discounted products and brand sales across categories, including recommendations from previous coverage.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.