Mothers — and the mother figures in our lives— make the world go round. While we should be showing them love everyday, Mother’s Day is a great day to show extra appreciation.

Celebrating the mothers and mother-like figures in our lives can come in different forms — flowers, cards, a nice meal — but what better way to show love than a personalized gift that’s catered to their unique tastes? Like beautiful personalized stationery for the mothers who love writing letters? Or an apron with their name on it to wear while cooking?

Our top picks

The best personalized gifts for Mother’s Day

We chose personalized Mother’s Day gifts that we might inspire Select readers. Each option is either highly rated or a Select staff favorite.

A stylish and sentimental piece of jewelry, this customizable bracelet can be ordered to have your loved one’s name spelled out in your handwriting. You simply take a photo of your handwritten personalized message and a sterling silver, gold or rose gold finish. The piece is available in lengths ranging from 5.5 inches to 9 inches.

This carefully crafted notebook comes with three paper options: lined, plain and bullet or dotted. It comes at 6 x 8.5 inches and has 92 leaves of paper. This is a great gift for the writer in your life.

Perfect for the mom always on the go, this sturdy tote bag is made out of cotton and has a double layer base. Its handles are tested to hold up to 500 pounds, according to the brand. You can customize the color, with choices like black, dark green and red, as well as sizes from small, medium, large and extra large. For an additional $8, you can add a stitched monogram.

This cutting board allows for personalization with a name and recipe, according to the brand. Senior social media editor Rosalie Tinelli likes that this brings personalized gifts to another level and bought one for her mother. “It's a great way to honor family traditions while doing our favorite things — cooking and eating,” she said.

This vacuum-insulated water bottle is great for hydration during the day, as it keeps liquid cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours, according to the brand. You can add custom text like “Best Mom” on top of the cap or along the side of the bottle. This bottle comes in two sizes — 500 milliliters and 1 liter — and seven different colors, including Blush, Mauve and Navy.

Be your Mom’s favorite child this Mother’s Day by gifting this sweatshirt featuring your family’s favorite pet. Just choose the color and size of the sweatshirt and upload a photo to the seller’s website. The cotton and polyester crewneck sweatshirt then ships within four weeks.

If your Mom is always losing her sunglasses (even if they’re on their head), consider this customized leather sunglass case. You have the option of personalizing the case with a monogram debossed (an additional $10), into the leather or having hand painted initials ($40 per letter). This case has an outer nickel layer and soft fabric lining.

Though assistant updates editor Zoe Malin received this bag when she got her first full time job, it is a stylish bag for any mom. For an additional $12.50, you can add a loved one’s initials with numerous font styles to choose from.

If tennis is a big part of your mother or family’s life, these personalized tennis balls are the perfect gift. With no additional charge, each set of balls can be monogrammed with a name up to nine letters long, according to the brand.

A quality photo album gives your Mom the gift of a trip down memory lane. This album has premium fabric binding, and dust free jackets for photos, according to the brand. There are six sizes and 11 colors you can choose from, with an option for 50, 100 or 150 pages with either recycled matte or lustre paper.

In a digital world, personalized stationery is an appreciated rarity. This set of cards and envelopes comes in three colors, two formats and two sizes to choose from and are made from 100 percent recycled paper, according to the brand. You can customize the text by putting contact information in or a message.

This two piece gold chain and locket set are a great gift for the sentimental mother who loves jewelry. This set is made out of 100 percent gold and silver and is handmade by artisans, according to the brand.

If your mother is an avid cook or baker, this is a useful and understated gift for them. Malin, a baker, has given and received personalized aprons and recommends them because they’re all unique. You can personalize this apron up to 14 characters with numerous different font styles and logo combinations and six different colors.

This Italian leather mouse pad is great for any mom who has to sit in front of a computer or monitor to work. With the option of six different colors, you can personalize for up to six characters with an additional $10.

If your mother is a big traveler and needs something to store their jewelry in, this is a useful purchase with a personalized touch. You can add a complementary monogram of five characters or less. This box comes in Sage, Pebble Grey, Yellow and Black.

Manager of editorial operations Shari Uyehara loves this necklace and recommends it as a gift for a mom. You can personalize the necklace by adding a name, significant date or short message as long as it’s under 15 characters from four different fonts.

