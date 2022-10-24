A record number of weddings have occurred so far in 2022, and the wedding boom is expected to continue throughout 2023: More than 2.2 million weddings are expected to take place next year, with couples expected to spend an average of nearly $25,000, according to wedding market research firm The Wedding Report. If you’re attending a wedding soon, you may be looking for the perfect gift to celebrate the newlyweds beyond the traditional towels and “Mr.” and “Mrs.” mugs. Though wedding registries crafted by the couple themselves can be a great starting point, there are a few instances when the registry simply doesn’t cut it: Some items may get bought up quickly, and others may have limited availability for last-minute shoppers. If you’re hoping to gift an item that the newlywed couple will actually use and enjoy, some creativity may need to come into play.

Whether you’re shopping for a practical couple or a more sentimental duo, we compiled several highly rated wedding gift ideas across various price points that can be meaningful additions to their big day and beyond.

The best wedding gifts for newlyweds in 2022

To help you determine the best gift ideas for newlyweds that steer away from the traditional wedding registry, we sifted through our previous expert-guided content and rounded up items that are in line with Select reader interest. We also included some highly rated and notable products from popular wedding gift sites like Williams Sonoma, Sur La Table and Pottery Barn.

If you’re looking for a gift that can be used during the wedding as well as afterward, this personalized cake knife and server set — which comes engraved with the couple’s names and their wedding date — is a great keepsake. Both pieces are made from stainless steel and include silver-plated handles that feature sparkling rhinestones for an elegant touch.

Made from high-quality art paper, this unique wedding portrait can be a meaningful keepsake after the big day comes and goes. The full-body illustration of the couple is made based on your provided photos and physical descriptions to the seller, and you can choose to add a banner with florals for an additional cost. The portrait measures 12 inches by 12 inches including the background paper, but the seller says the size can be adjusted based on your preferences.

The Archer Barware Collection includes four essential barware accessories that can help couples complete their dream at-home bar set up. The set comes with a cocktail shaker, an ice bucket, a tray and stainless steel bar tools — including a double jigger, spoon, strainer and bottle opener — held on a marble tool stand. The barware items have a sleek brass finish and you can purchase matching coasters to complete the collection.

“The Newlywed Table”is a collection of 100 recipes that can help newlywed couples work as a team to prepare delicious, host-worthy meals. Author Maria Zizka also teaches couples everything from how to store food properly and repurpose leftovers to how to set the table and create signature cocktails.

If you’re hoping to splurge on a rose bouquet for your favorite couple, the Small Heart arrangement from Venus et Fleur comes with 15-17 of the brand’s Eternity Roses, which are real flowers that have been treated to extend their lifespan — they can last for a year or longer if cared for properly, the brand says. The roses are also available in 26 colors, like blush pink, lavender, gold and plum.

There are plenty of keepsakes from a wedding that are worth holding on to over the years, including invites, boutonnieres, photos and cards — this personalized keepsake library can help the newlywed couple keep all those sentimental items in one place. The cloth-covered box includes drawers, vertical files, fabric bags and stitched envelopes to store everything important from the special day. It displays the couple’s last name on the front and an initial on each interior compartment for a personalized touch.

One of our favorite espresso machines, the Breville Infuser is a semi-automatic machine — which means you’ll need to grind, dose and tamp espresso beans on your own — that allows you to control the volume of each of your pours. It lets you choose between one or two espresso shots at once, and offers a digital PID temperature control as well as a pressure gauge that helps you optimize your extraction, Breville says. The machine also comes with a variety of accessories, including a stainless steel milk frothing jug, single- and dual-wall filter baskets, a coffee scoop, cleaning discs and tablets and a cleaning tool.

This cheese board is part of Williams Sonoma’s Honeycomb collection, which includes everything from glassware and dinnerware to linens and coasters. The cheese board is made of white marble with gold-finished zinc honeybees and includes a set of three cheese knives, each with durable stainless steel blades and a brass finish. To complement the collection’s theme, the board is hand-etched with a honeycomb pattern, according to the brand.

This personalized welcome mat with the newlyweds’ last name on it can help complete their home after the big day. You can choose from four sizes, ranging from 18 inches by 18 inches to 36 inches by 24 inches.

Great Jones’ The Dutchess is one of our favorite Dutch ovens thanks to its durable enameled cast iron build, sturdy lid and handles on either side — to celebrate the happy couple, you can engrave the lid with their initials, wedding date and more up to 25 characters. It can hold up to 6.75 quarts of food and is both dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. The Dutch oven comes in a variety of vibrant colors, including Taffy, Salt, Blueberry and Mustard.

An ornament commemorating their first holiday as a married couple can be a meaningful and personalizable option. This round ceramic ornament from Etsy can be customized with the couple’s names and wedding date. The ornament measures 3 inches wide and comes with a ribbon to hang it on the tree.

If you want to help revamp their luggage ahead of the honeymoon, Away lets you purchase individual suitcases or create sets of two or three. The brand’s The Carry On suitcase can be a great starting point — it weighs about 7 pounds, fits within most airlines’ allowed dimensions and can be personalized with their initials. It also sports a polycarbonate hard shell and 360-degree spinner wheels, as well as a TSA-approved combination lock and a hidden laundry bag to help separate dirty clothes, according to the brand.

To help them relax and unwind after the big day, the Waffle Weave Resort Robe from Pottery Barn is made of a cotton and polyester blend that's lined with absorbent Turkish terry. It can also be monogrammed for a more personalized touch, with the initials placed on the upper left side of the robe. It’s available in either black or white and comes in four unisex sizes: small, medium, large and extra-large.

The Philips Viva Pasta Maker can help your favorite couple make delicious homemade pasta from scratch. The machine automatically kneads the dough, shapes the pasta and extrudes it in under 20 minutes, according to the brand. It includes detachable parts to make it easier to clean and sports an integrated storage drawer for the included pasta shaping discs and power cord.

Garnet Hill’s cashmere and wool throw blanket can both tie a room together and provide some cozy warmth during the colder months. The blanket includes delicate fringe on both ends and the soft fabric can be draped over the couch or bed when it’s not in use, according to the brand. It comes in over a dozen colors and patterns — including Ivory Plaid, Cypress Green and Antique White — and you can choose to add a matching pillow cover to complete the set.

A wedding registry staple, the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer can help take the physical labor out of mixing, kneading and whipping in the kitchen. One of our favorite stand mixers, it sports 10 speeds ranging from slow stirring to high beating and comes with multiple accessories, including a flat beater, dough hook, wire whip and pouring shield. Its 5-quart stainless steel bowl can lock into place and the tilting head can help you easily remove the bowl and beaters when you’re done using them. The Artisan Series comes in several colorways to accommodate the newlyweds’ personal style.

To help bring the newlywed couple together at the breakfast table, this gift basket from Stonewall Kitchen is based on a traditional New England breakfast that includes the brand’s Farmhouse Blend Coffee, Pancake & Waffle Mix, Maine Maple Syrup, Wild Maine Blueberry Jam, Strawberry Jam and Cinnamon Bun Mix. The contents are nicely packaged in a Nantucket-style basket that can be repurposed later.

