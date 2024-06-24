When it comes to casual summer sandals, flip-flops are the go-to choice for many people. After all, they’re easy to slip on and off, perfect beach shoes and come in many styles and vibes. The only catch? They don’t always have the best support, says Dr. Gregory Alvarez, a podiatrist at the Ankle & Foot Centers of America.

Many flip-flop styles have completely flat soles, which can leave your feet hurting after wearing them for many hours. To make your flip-flops as comfortable as possible, Alvarez suggests looking for options with arch support. To help, we spoke to podiatrists about what to pay close attention to when shopping for flip-flops with arch support and asked them for specific recommendations that fit the given criteria.

SKIP AHEAD How we picked the best flip-flops with arch support | The best flip-flops with arch support of 2024 | How does arch support make your flip-flops more comfortable?

How we picked the best flip-flops with arch support

Still not sure why having arch support in your shoes is so important? It can help you more evenly distribute your weight to avoid pain and discomfort, says Dr. Mohammad Rimawi, a board-certified podiatrist in New York City. When looking for flip flops with arch support, the podiatrists we spoke with suggest paying attention to the following criteria:

Contoured footbed: A contoured footbed is sculpted to support your foot. When looking at the bottom of your flip-flop, you want to see a rise in the inside middle before it slopes back down towards the heel.

A contoured footbed is sculpted to support your foot. When looking at the bottom of your flip-flop, you want to see a rise in the inside middle before it slopes back down towards the heel. Heel cups: If the back of your flip-flops is just open, your heel will likely slide around as you walk, which can make built-in arch support ineffective, says Alvarez. Look for flip-flops with a back that cups your heel, which will add stability and keep your foot aligned with the arch support.

If the back of your flip-flops is just open, your heel will likely slide around as you walk, which can make built-in arch support ineffective, says Alvarez. Look for flip-flops with a back that cups your heel, which will add stability and keep your foot aligned with the arch support. Cushioning: Avoid flip-flops with rock-hard bottoms. Instead, opt for styles with at least a little plushness, which will absorb shock as you walk and provide comfort, says Alvarez.

The best flip flops with arch support for 2024

We asked podiatrists to share their favorite flip-flops with arch support for men and women. We included highly rated options that meet our experts’ suggested criteria in the list below.

The best women’s flip-flops with arch support

Birkenstocks are known for their contoured cork footbeds, which Alvarez says provide solid support for your arches. This shoe has a deep heel cup, and a strap can be tightened or loosened over the top of your foot for a customized fit, ensuring your foot stays in place. The cork sole is lined with suede for comfort and has slight cushioning to keep you comfortable as you walk.

Sizes: 4-12.5 | Widths: Regular | Material: Cork and synthetic leather

According to Alvarez, FitFlops utilize biomechanical technology to improve how feet walk and function. Along with arch support, the sole of these flip-flops is super cushioned to distribute weight more evenly. The leather upper and platform style give this sandal a dressier feel and the rubber bottom is slip-resistant.

Sizes: 5-11 | Widths: Regular | Material: Leather

Alvarez says this brand is known for pairing high-quality materials with supportive footbeds. This pair comes in soft leather and has a contoured footbed with arch support. The heel cup keeps your foot in place and the fact that the upper and bottom of the shoe are monochromatic gives this sandal an elevated look. It comes in two colors—bubbly or black.

Sizes: 5-11 | Widths: Regular | Material: Leather

Hoka makes some of our favorite sneakers for wide feet and also offers supportive flip-flops. I bought these about a year ago with the intention of wearing them after long runs, but they quickly became my go-to sandals for running errands and walking around the neighborhood. Not only do they provide plenty of arch support, but they have a ton of cushioning in the sole. The sole is shaped like a rocker, helping you propel forward as you walk.

Sizes: 5-11 | Widths: Regular | Material: Synthetic

The best men’s flip flops with arch support

Alvarez says Reef flip-flops tend to feature solid arch support. This pair can be worn in the water and features arch support, a slight heel cup and an extra-cushioned sole for comfort. The straps are made with mesh fabrics for breathability, and the outsoles have deep treads for traction.

Sizes: 7-13 | Widths: Medium | Material: Synthetic

Oofos earned a spot on our list of best sandals with arch support, and the unisex flip-flops are just as comfortable. The patented footbed cradles and supports arches and foam technology used in the sole absorb 37% more shock than the average sandal, according to the brand. The shoes are machine washable and come in 12 colors. They have a 4.6-star average rating from over 25,810 reviews on Amazon.

Sizes: Women’s 5-18, men’s 3-16 | Widths: Medium | Material: Synthetic

Another recommendation from Alvarez, these flip-flops are water-resistant and quick-drying. According to the brand, the compression-molded footbed provides arch support and a slight heel cup to keep your foot in place. The footbed is extra cushioned for support, and the bottom has deep treads for grip.

Sizes: 7-15 | Widths: Medium | Material: Synthetic

These flip-flops, which have a 4.6-star average rating from over 2,150 reviews on Amazon, have a contoured footbed for support. The durable outsole has deep grooves for traction, and the straps are lined with soft fabric so they don’t rub as you walk.

Sizes: 6-14 | Widths: Medium | Material: Synthetic

How does arch support make your flip-flops more comfortable

When you wear flip-flops with arch support, your feet stay better aligned, says Alvarez, who points out that this can prevent pain in your knees and back. Good arch support can also help distribute your weight more evenly, which eases muscle and joint pain, according to Rimawi. Even spending a short time in shoes with no arch support can cause pain, but wearing shoes with arch support is especially important if you’ll be walking long distances or standing for extended periods.

Frequently asked questions What can happen if your flip-flops don’t have arch support? Alvarez says that wearing flip-flops without arch support most commonly leads to discomfort and pain. Along with pain, wearing sandals without arch support can also lead to plantar fasciitis (inflammation of the thick band of tissue that connects your heel bone to your toes) and heel spurs (bony growths on your heel bone). Is arch support more important for certain types of feet? Everyone benefits from arch support, but it is more important for some. Rimawi says those with flat feet need arch support to distribute the force put on feet as you walk more evenly. Those with high arches also tend to have instability, something arch support can help with, says Alvarez. And, if you overpronate (meaning your feet roll inwards), arch support can help prevent this, he adds.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Gregory Alvarez is a podiatrist at the Ankle & Foot Centers of America.

is a podiatrist at the Ankle & Foot Centers of America. Dr. Mohammad Rimawi is a board-certified podiatrist in New York City.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed two podiatrists.

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