22 gifts for wives of all ages in 2021

Whether you’re getting a gift for an anniversary or for the holidays, wives typically enjoy sentimental gifts that show them you understand and appreciate their wants and needs. However, after potentially splurging on a few at-home “essentials” at the height of the pandemic, you may find yourself having to think outside the box in terms of gift ideas this year.

With the holidays just around the corner and Black Friday deals already upon us, the time to start shopping for your better half is now. From the latest smart home appliances to apparel, we’ve rounded up our picks for the best gift options for wives to consider shopping for this season.

The best gifts for your wife in 2021

To help you find the best gifts for your wife, we revisited our previous expert guidance on skin care, cookware and more and rounded up highly rated items aligned with Select reader interest. We also included some notable new releases from brands like Apple.

This skin care tool lives in your freezer and is meant to be rolled up your face, ideally when you first wake up. The cold helps reduce puffiness, tighten pores and boost circulation — three things your wife likely won’t object to. With a 4.6-star average rating from more than 14,500 Amazon reviews, you probably can’t go wrong throwing this in their stocking. I personally own this and can’t start my day without it, even during winter.

Your wife will be sleeping in style with this trendy, high-waisted silk pajama set. The flared pants have a slit up the leg, which is perfect for hot sleepers who like to pop their leg out for some air. Experts also previously told us in our guide to silk pajamas that the fabric can help with temperature regulation at night. Even though the pajamas are 100 percent silk, they can go in the washer with everything else. With six chic colors to choose from, you’re bound to find one they like.

Lightweight and breathable, these stylish sneaks are great for both commuting and running around doing errands. With a chic colorblock design available in several colors, these cushioned sneakers are a stylish and comfortable upgrade to virtually any outfit. This particular sneaker was one of the most wished-for gifts among women in Klarna’s 2021 holiday survey, so they’ll likely appreciate them if they’re all about keeping up with the latest trends.

If your wife likes to keep up with all the latest tech, they may have their eye on the new Apple Watch Series 7. A larger display screen, faster charging battery and QWERTY keyboard are just a few of the reasons why this upgrade may be worth it this holiday season. The Series 7 watch comes in five new aluminum colors: Green, Blue, Red, Starlight and Midnight.

This face cream has a luxurious feel that is thick and hydrating enough for the bitter winter months, and according to the brand, it’s clinically proven to reduce signs of aging. A clean beauty product with sustainable packaging and ingredients, the cream is rich with fatty acids like linoleic acid that promote hydration and prevent moisture loss, as we previously noted in our guide to frizzy hair.

Your wife probably knows at least one person with this gilded, vintage-inspired mirror, either in real life or from Instagram. With a 4.7-star average rating from more than 400 reviews, it’s one of the top rated items at Anthropologie, and it comes in four different sizes to best fit your space. This is a big ticket item that they would never expect but will treasure forever.

The soft faux fur of these slippers will turn your bedroom into a spa, while the open toe design will help keep their feet from sweating. A memory foam insole will have them feeling like they’re walking on a cloud while giving their feet the rest and relief they deserve. With a 4.6-star average rating from over 16,300 reviews on Amazon, these highly rated slippers are a great option for the cold winter months and beyond.

For the bibliophile who’s not ready to give up their hardcovers just yet, a Book of the Month Club subscription is a great gift option. With this subscription, they can choose from five different genres each month. If they’re not feeling the choices one month or know they will be too swamped to read, they can skip that month and you won’t be charged. Gifting options range from a 3-month to 12-month subscription.

Give them the freedom of going hands-free with a crossbody phone case. Stars like Taylor Swift and Reese Witherspoon are fans of this brand, which carries several different cases based on their style and phone type. This leather phone case can fit virtually any iPhone and features a fully adjustable buckle strap for maximum comfort. The phone case also has a pocket to hold your credit cards, driver’s license and other important documents.

Dairy-free milks are rising in popularity, which means they are also slowly rising in price. If your wife prefers a dairy-free alternative to regular milk, making some at home could be a fun project that saves some big bucks. This machine can make soy milk in around 20 minutes and certain nut milks in under a minute, according to the brand. With grinding capabilities, it can also be used to make things like coffee, soup and porridge.

This set from Slip’s Disco Fever Holiday 2021 collection would be a great addition to their collection. Experts previously told us that silk is great for hair and skin: It’s anti-wrinkle and won’t pull on longer hair, causing breakage. The bronze-colored silk scrunchie and eye mask set has crystal embellishments and would make a great stocking stuffer for the special woman in your life.

Get them started on the right foot with a fresh planner for 2022. It has year, month and week views so they can organize however they prefer, and it also comes with cute stickers and encouraging notes sprinkled throughout to keep their spirits high when they’re busy. The planner is also compact enough to easily fit in a tote bag for on-the-go time management.

These mini votives are made of a coconut wax blend and include scents like fig, lychee and lavender. Once the candles burn out, the colored votives can be reused as home decor throughout your house.

Thanks to TikTok, this shacket (shirt jacket) is all over the internet. It’s currently a bestseller on Amazon and boasts a 4.3-star average rating from more than 800 reviews. The machine-washable winter staple comes in eight different colors and has both two hand pockets and two chest pockets for plenty of storage.

Give them the gift of good hair on the go with this Breakthrough Award-winning cordless styler that can be used as both a straightener and a curling iron. This straightener, which comes in white or black, takes two hours to fully charge and comes with a cute and convenient carrying case.

From bath bombs and bubble bars to shower gels and lip scrubs, this all-natural advent calendar is a great gift for self care enthusiasts. Pair this calendar with a bathtub caddy or bath neck pillow for a full bath oasis gift. The floral box these goodies come in is also meant to be reused and regifted.

This cute tote can be used every day and looks a bit classier than a backpack. The inside of the bag includes pen slips, multiple pockets and a key ring leash for keeping it all together (but separate). There’s also a handy sleeve pocket on the back of the bag that slides over suitcase handles, making it a great travel companion.

If they have all the small appliances they could ever want, it may be time to upgrade their everyday cooking with the convenience of a grain cooker. This appliance, a recent launch from NutriBullet, has preset settings for cooking white or brown rice, quinoa and oats. It also comes with a steam function that lets you simultaneously prep veggies and fish, among other things. A rice spoon and measuring cup are included.

This home fragrance diffuser is a game changer for scent enthusiasts. They can swap scents, set a scent timer and adjust the intensity of the scent all from the Pura app on their smartphone. Several well-known candle companies, including Capri Blue, Nest and Apotheke, have partnered with Pura to make exclusive scents for the smart device. It doubles as a nightlight for a fun, dual action feature.

Between the quilted leather, the flirty tassel and the famous YSL logo, this crossbody is a classic, timeless gift. In Klarna’s 2021 Holidays Unwrapped survey, it was one of the most wished-for gifts among women. This bag is perfect for both day and nighttime use and will last them a lifetime.

This gift requires a little bit of work on the giver’s part, but they will likely appreciate the personal touch. This mini tearaway calendar is perfect for a desk or entryway and can be entirely personalized with 365 pictures of your choice. There are five modern calendar designs to choose from and the calendar itself comes in a cute little box ready for gifting.

Inside this sampler set there are 13 mini sprays, perfect for travel or just throwing in their bag. And this is actually that gift that keeps on giving: Each set includes a scent certificate that they can take to any U.S. Sephora store and redeem for a full size of their favorite featured fragrance at no extra cost.

