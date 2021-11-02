Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Choosing the perfect holiday gifts for your loved ones can be a lot of pressure. If you can’t decide on just one item, gift sets are a great option: They allow you to give family and friends a collection of products that align with their interests, whether they’re into cooking or skin care. Many gift sets also come packaged inside a decorative box or bag, making them easy to wrap and convenient to ship to those you may not see in person this season.

To help guide your holiday shopping, we rounded up gift sets from brands like Brightland, Bombas, Drybar and more. To select gift sets, we referenced previous coverage and associated expert guidance on topics like skin care and cooking, plus included items across a variety of price points based on Select reader interest.

Gift sets for the 2021 holiday season

Home and kitchen gift sets

For those who swear by their Instant Pot, this gift set offers tools and seasonings for cooking different meals, as well as the Williams Sonoma Everyday Instant Pot Cookbook. It comes with OXO’s Pressure Cooker Egg Rack, an accessory that holds nine eggs inside the Instant Pot, and OXO’s Silicone Pressure Cooker Lifter, which helps remove hot bakeware from the appliance. The gift set also includes Instant Pot’s Tortilla Soup Starter, Lemon Parmesan Leek Risotto and Bolognese Sauce.

Brightland’s The Luminous Capsule provides the chef in your life with multiple different ingredients to cook with. This set includes the brand’s Awake Olive Oil, Parasol Raw Champagne Vinegar and new California Orange Blossom Honey. A stainless steel olive oil spout is also included in the set to ensure a smooth pour with a lid to protect the oil when not in use.

If you know someone who recently began baking, they may be looking to start their bakeware collection. The Great Jones Fully Baked Set comes with seven different color-coordinated items to bake cookies, cakes, pies and more — you can buy the set in Broccoli (green) or Blueberry (blue). It includes one sheet pan, two cake pans, two loaf pans, a ceramic casserole dish and a pie plate. All bakeware is dishwasher- and oven-safe.

To help your loved ones prepare a homemade breakfast during the winter holidays, Stonewall Kitchen’s Berry Batter Bowl Gift includes essential ingredients and cooking tools. The set comes with a melamine bowl with a handle and pour spout as well as a wire whisk to prepare the included crepe mix. You’ll also get Strawberry Jam and Raspberry Syrup to enjoy with your crepes. The set comes wrapped in cellophane and tied with a ribbon, making it a great option to send those you won’t see during the holidays this year.

Man Crates’ Rib Master Crate was designed with barbecue lovers in mind. It comes with a roasting rib rack, a basting sauce mop, three flavor-wood smoke cans and a cotton towel you can use to clean your grill. Beyond grilling tools, the crate comes with Carolina Q Sweet Hickory Sauce and Cimarron Doc's Gourmet & Bar-B-Q Seasoning.

Coffee fans are always looking for ways to get their caffeine fix, whether they prefer using espresso machines or single-serve coffee makers. The Blue Bottle Pour Over Kit comes with all the major items necessary to make a cup of joe, including a dripper, filters and a carafe. The set also features a Pour Over Guide, which walks you through how to use the tools. You can pair the kit with a bag of coffee beans to ensure the coffee lover in your life can use the gift set as soon as they receive it.

This gift set from David’s Tea includes accessories like a teapot with two matching cups and the brand’s Gold Perfect Spoon, which measures loose tea leaves. It also comes with various different types of tea, including Santa’s Secret Tea, a seasonal variety, and flavors such as Breakfast Blend, David’s Chai and more.

Wellness gift sets

Spotlight Oral Care’s Holiday Gift Set is available in two versions: one for men and one for women. Both sets feature teeth whitening strips and whitening toothpaste. The women’s set also comes with a teeth whitening pen, a white jade facial roller, a lip scrub, an accompanying tool and a towel headband. The men’s set, meanwhile, offers whitening mouthwash and floss, as well as a pair of wireless headphones from the brand.

Harry’s Winston Set is a new offering from the brand. You can choose from either shave gel or cream, and the set also comes with a Winston razor with three blade cartridges. You can get the razor engraved for an additional fee if you’d like to personalize it for your loved one. The set also comes with a travel blade cover.

If you want to upgrade your loved one’s sleep routine, consider gifting them this set from Slip. It comes with a pillowcase made from silk, which experts have told us is a lightweight and breathable fabric that doesn't irritate skin. The set also features a Slip silk sleep mask — a former Select reporter’s favorite sleep accessory — and silk scrunchies.

Glossier’s Skincare Edit is packed with the brand’s bestselling products in mini sizes — your loved one can use them together to establish a daily skin care routine and take them on the go. The set includes a headband to keep their hair out of their face while they use the Milk Jelly Cleaner, hydrating serum and moisturizer. It also features lip balm in Original and Rose varieties and Futuredew, a oil-serum hybrid.

This set from Pipette offers skin and body care products for new moms and their little ones. It includes baby shampoo, wash, lotion, oil and baby balm, as well as belly oil and belly butter for those who are expecting. The set comes with a bento bag to store products or use while traveling.

Complete with Drybar’s Single Shot Blow Dryer Brush, this set provides all the products they’ll need to achieve a smooth, shiny blowout. The blow dryer brush, which can be used on all hair types and textures, can also create loose waves and curls, according to the brand. The set comes with smoothing shampoo and conditioner, dry shampoo, detangler and heat protectant mist.

Select writer Hanna Horvath says she’s an Olaplex “cult follower” and turned to the brand to revive her bleached hair. If you know someone in a similar situation, gift them Olaplex’s Healthy Hair Essentials Kit. It comes with the brand’s Hair Perfector, Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Conditioner and Bonding Oil. Olaplex says that its products are formulated to restore and repair lifeless hair by gluing together the bonds in hair that bleach often breaks.

Apparel and accessories gift sets

After months working from home, many people are looking to revamp their wardrobe as they return to the office. If that sounds like someone in your life, consider buying them a set of dress socks from Bombas. This gift set comes with four pairs of calf-height socks, and you can choose from two color collections: Navy Plum Mix or Multi. Socks are available in Medium, Large and Extra Large, each of which correlates to a range of shoe sizes.

As we reported in our guide to Latino-owned businesses, Eberjey was founded to offer women lingerie and sleepwear that’s both sensual and comfortable. The brand’s machine-washable Inez silk pajama set comes with a long sleeve button up shirt and long pants. You can purchase the pajamas in three limited-edition prints: Petite Batik, Mink Puff and Flower. The set is available in sizes ranging from Extra Small to Extra Large.

The holidays are just the beginning of the long winter ahead. To help loved ones combat the cold, opt for warm weather gear when shopping for gifts. The beanie and scarf included in this set are made from plush microfiber and come in three colors: Black, Vintage Rose and Ballet Pink.

If you’re shopping for a baby or parents-to-be, BabyGap’s five-piece set offers three onesies, pants and a hat. The machine-washable cotton clothes are available in four sizes: 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-9 months and up to 7 pounds. Items feature a whale print and come in a gift box.

This gift set from Kate Spade includes three products your friends or family can use to take their tech on the go: a leather phone crossbody bag, an AirPods Pro case and a cardholder. The AirPods Pro case fits the earbuds’ second-generation model, and the cardholder can store business cards, credit cards, an ID and more. You can clip the AirPods case and cardholder onto the phone crossbody bag, keeping everything together while doing errands or traveling.

Inspire loved ones to relax this holiday season with The White Company’s gift set, which features a cotton-toweling robe and cashmere socks. The machine-washable robe is available in unisex sizes ranging from Extra Small to Extra Large, while the socks fit shoe sizes 6 to 9 and must be hand-washed. The products come in a gift box and wrapped in a bow.

