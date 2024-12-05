Not every gift needs to be profound or deeply personal to be considered a ‘hit’ — some of the best presents our staff has ever given or received are the impractical ones that spark joy, including trinkets and games. Some of my favorite and most cherished gifts are items I never considered asking for.

Below, I rounded up the best impractical gifts that spark joy for your holiday gift recipients. They may not be the star of the show or what you originally planned on buying, but I guarantee they’ll be a huge success with your friends and family.

Keep in mind that shipping deadlines are quickly approaching or may have passed depending on where you order from, so be sure to check to ensure your gift will arrive on time. If you need a present that’s guaranteed to arrive on time, we curated a bunch of last-minutes gift that ship quickly.

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The best impractical gifts that spark joy

As much as I love burning traditional candles in my apartment, I also love having ones with a whimsical look, which is why these mini strawberry-shaped candles are on the top of my wishlist this year. Although they aren’t scented, they double as decor and come in a set of 10, so I can burn a few at once.

“My brother loves putting little tchotchkes around his apartment and on his desk at work, so when I saw this one at the MoMA, I knew it would perfectly fit into his collection,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin. The small bobbling figurine, designed by Danish cabinetmaker and counterculture icon Gustav Ehrenreich, is made to bring you cheer with its smiley face design and colors, according to the brand. “It kind of acts like a fidget toy too — you can bop his head to make him bounce around.”

This brings an elevated experience to baths and showers. Your recipient can stick this portable Sipcaddy to any glazed or nonporous surface and it will conveniently hold a can of beer or glass of wine. Reviewers say the cupholder, which has a 4.4-star average rating from over 5,600 reviews on Amazon, adheres to walls well.

Love Pop is an NBC Select staff-favorite brand and a go-to retailer for holiday gifts and cards. “Their adorable paper bouquets are a great alternative to real flowers and even double as a cute piece of decor for a home office or work desk,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio.”

Turn their desk into a pickleball court with this set that comes with two paddles, a ball and a removable net. Your recipient can play with their co-worker, or they can set it up so they can practice on their own. Either way, whenever they need to take a break from screens, they can easily set it up and break it down since it uses suction cups to keep it in place.

After starting her Sonny Angels collection three years ago — she now has 33 of the cherub figurines — NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez plans to buy more for herself and her loved ones. “I love that there are so many different series to choose from, and I buy one every time I’m feeling really down, and it cheers me right up,” she says.

“I’m obsessed with this phone charm; it makes me so happy every single time I look at it,” says NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider. “It’s not cheap for a phone accessory, but I was shocked at how good the quality is. The beads are made of a stunning, tempered glass that doesn’t feel too delicate or precious. I always get compliments on it too, which makes it even more satisfying.”

One of the most practical yet impractical items I own is Loewe bar soap — a luxury everyday item I probably wouldn’t have spent my money on, but one I’m so happy I got as a Christmas present last year. This ivy-scented duo has a woody, fresh and floral aroma that lingers subtly on the skin, and the soap itself has nourishing and exfoliating ingredients to keep your skin smooth, soft and clean.

This silent, tiny 60-minute timer is designed to improve time management skills. After setting the time, your giftee can watch the red disk slowly disappear to see how much time is left. They can pair it with the Time Timer app and also customize the timer via laptop. It has a 4.5-star average rating from over 3,400 reviews on Amazon.

This bouquet comes with 65 hand-painted, smiley face safety matches and a ceramic match-striking vase you can store them in. The bouquet is done in collaboration with Susan Alexandra, a New York-based brand focusing on joyful, brightly-colored decor, accessories and more.

These one-size-fits-all socks are made of breathable and soft cotton that has magnets on the exterior to connect the socks and have them hold hands. “There’s no reason for my feet to be connected, yet these exist, and they’re hysterical,” says Malin, who immediately thought of five people she could buy them for to make them laugh.

This french fry-shaped body pillow from Bearaby can mold into your loved one’s body shape and keep them aligned as they relax and sleep. The Crinkle Cut Cuddler has a foam interior, and a removable and washable cover that’s made from velvet. Reviewers say it’s soft and comforting, and they love the unique element it brings to their homes.

Instead of putting your cooking utensils on the counter or table when you’re not stirring or using them, pop them onto this heat-resistant silicone crab. “It’s so adorable and makes me happy to look at, plus its claws really do hold a spatula or mixing spoon,” says Malin. “I never need to look for a place to put my cooking utensils down since I always have the crab right next to me.”

My friends and family love collecting and displaying Funko Pops purely for decoration. These bobblehead figures are perfect for almost every shopper because of their expansive collection range, including professional sports teams and fictional characters. You can even customize a Funko Pop and have it look like them or another one of their loved ones.

Pieceworks makes some of our favorite puzzles. “They’re so artistic and visually pleasing that I leave my finished puzzle around for weeks and am always sad to put it away,” says Rodriguez. This Rise & Shine 1,000-piece puzzle has images of all your favorite breakfast foods but with rhinestones and flower-covered treats. While your loved one puts it together, they can also play the brand’s curated playlist, “Rise & Shine,” to set the perfect breakfast ambiance.

This keyboard, compatible with Windows and Android, brings a fun and retro flair to any workspace while remaining functional with its programmable keys and control panel. Many reviewers say using this device brings them a sense of nostalgia and love the way it pays respect to previous models, including minor details like the sound of its key clicks. Reviewers also love that it’s easy to configure it to function in a way that benefits and simplifies their day-to-day tasks. It has a 4.7-star average rating from over 1,300 reviews on Amazon and your giftee can connect it to Bluetooth.

One of my favorite gifts to give and receive is a bath bomb from Lush. Although they don’t necessarily clean your skin, they make baths way more enjoyable than you could imagine. This quartet comes with Dreaming Of A White Christmas Bath Bomb, Frosty The Snowman Bath Bomb, Penguin Bath Bomb and Snowdrift Bath Bomb. Each will fill their water with different aromas and colors, like blue and purple without staining their tub. I recently bought this set as a white elephant present, and aside from the fun contents inside, I love that it already comes gift-wrapped in recycled materials.

Elevate playing darts with this board that gives your giftee multiple targets to throw at instead of just one. They can play alone or with friends as they journey on a scenic golf course with nine targets in hopes of a hole-in-one. The set includes the dartboard, three blue darts, three red darts and an instruction manual. The dartboard comes surrounded by a frame, allowing it to double as decor so your gift recipient can mount it to any wall they want.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter covering beauty and wellness and new products for NBC Select and my second year writing gift guides. For this article, I compiled a list of gifts across multiple shopping categories that may suit various interests but will surely spark joy for your recipients. These items include highly rated options from popular retailers, including Amazon as well as products that my colleagues and I love.

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