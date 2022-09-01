Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

September marks the start of the school year for many across the country. While smart shoppers may have started ticking items off their back-to-school list already, The NPD Group found nearly 41% of surveyed shoppers (ahem, the rest of us) are still holding out for deals on school supplies. Families have also cut back spending in other areas to cover the costs of basic school necessities for their children, the National Retail Federation reported in July.

Across the board, shoppers are looking to reduce their spending. This year, the NPD Group reported Americans are eating more meals at home and shopping at bargain grocery stores compared to 2021. And various retailers — Gap, Peloton, Best Buy, and Nordstrom, to name a few — are seeing their sales drop and revising their full-year financial forecasts.

With that in mind, deals, bulk sales and discounts are more important than ever. To give you an idea of the best sales and discounts during the month ahead, we consulted retail experts on what’s worth considering and what’s not worth shopping for right now.

Best September sales

We chose the sales below because we think you’ll find them interesting — they typically include multiple deals and, of course, not every single product in a sale will be the best deal around.

Best September deals

We rounded up the best ongoing deals on highly rated products Select readers have shown an interest in or that we think you should know about. We relied on price tracking tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to note the value of each discount.

This new product from Select favorite brand Our Place is on sale during the company’s Goodbye Summer Sale. You can use the 8.5-inch wide pan to fry, sautee, and steam your food, among other options. Smaller than the 10-inch Always Pan, the mini may be good for compact spaces and is also cheaper than the full size.

This sneaker from Select favorite brand Allbirds is best for everyday wear and warmer weather, according to the brand. The shoe is made from a lightweight eucalyptus fiber and is available in 16 colors. The Tree Runners have a 4.7-star average rating from over 5,300 reviews at Allbirds.

This 27-ounce stainless steel kettle has a slim gooseneck, a design coffee experts told us is great for pour overs. This kettle does not feature temperature control but is more affordable than other electric kettle options. The Bodum has a 4.7-star average rating from over 9,400 reviews on Amazon — and a stamp of approval from Select writer Zoe Malin.

What to buy in September

Shoppers looking for a discount on tech this month should look at previous generations of models, rather than those that are newly released, according to Kristin McGrath, shopping expert at coupon finder RetailMeNot. However, if you really want the latest models and are willing to pay full price, McGrath said September will be a good time to buy “before supply chains and high holiday demand creep in.”

Retailers are expected to start releasing their annual toy lists in early September, which means possibly announcing special discount events to drive pre-holiday hype. Much like the tech this month, shoppers may not find deals on new or popular toys, but they may have an easier time buying these toys before demand increases around the holidays.

For those waiting for deals on summer apparel and bathing suits, McGrath advised the best selection will be picked through during Labor Day deals. Other top shopping categories over Labor Day weekend include mattresses, appliances, furniture, and other big-ticket home items.

Even though peak travel season has come to a close, those looking ahead to their next getaway will find good deals on vacation packages, cruises and hotel rooms this month, as travel providers try to entice travelers during the down-season ahead of the holidays.

What to skip in September

September is not the best time to find clothing deals on fall and winter apparel, as they’re just hitting the racks. Wait a little longer — shoppers will begin to see deals on cold weather clothing towards the end of the fall season.

For those looking for more options in deals on tech and TVs, McGrath advised waiting for holiday sales when pretty much everything will be discounted.

McGrath noted early Black Friday deals could start as early as mid-October, so any shoppers holding off for better and widespread discounts will not have to wait much longer to see those sales.

