Monday is Labor Day, and in addition to spending the unofficial end of summer grilling in the backyard or tanning at the beach, you can shop sales on everything from tech, to mattresses, to furniture. If you’re in the market for a new TV for football Sundays this fall, or for a new eReader or iPad for evenings by the fireplace, now is the time to look.

This Labor Day, popular retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Target are offering discounts on 4K TVs, laptops and headphones from brands like Apple, Sonos and Google. We’ve rounded up some of the best Labor Day sales and highlighted some standout deals.

Best Labor Day tech deals

Almost all of the following products are discounted for Labor Day weekend and are at their lowest price in at least three months, according to price tracking tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel. In some cases, we previously recommended these items in our tech coverage at full price.

Fall means curling up on the couch in your comfiest sweater with your tablet. This model, currently 15% off, has a 10.2-inch retina display, offers up to 256GB of storage and has built-in stereo speakers. Its Touch ID ensures authentication and Apple Pay remain secure.

If you’re starting a new semester at college or just need a laptop upgrade, both the Macbook Pro Laptop M1 14-inch and 16-inch options are at their lowest price in months. Both models offer 16GB of RAM, a liquid retina XDR display, and an array of ports including Thunderbolt 4, HDMA and MagSafe. Though Apple debuted its first laptops with an M2 chip earlier this summer, the M1 option is available at an excellent price.

At $500 off, this 55-inch Samsung 4K TV might be one of the best Labor Day deals of the holiday weekend. Organic LED TVs (OLED) are widely considered the best TVs you can buy today, as we previously reported in our guide to the best smart TVs, due to the picture’s depth of color. With an OLED television, each pixel emits its own light, which means pixels in dark areas can turn themselves off entirely, creating perfect, inky blacks (compared to the slightly greyer blacks of LED TVs).

While this Wi-Fi router, a favorite in our guide to the best Wi-Fi routers, was an additional $10 cheaper earlier this summer during the July 4th holiday, we still think this is a great bargain. The dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router delivers speeds 5,400Mbps, according to the brand. It also offers lifetime free internet security and is compatible with the Asus AiMesh feature, which enables you to connect to certain Asus routers to create a whole-home Wi-Fi mesh system, according to the brand.

These stylish, cordless earbuds are the cheapest they have been in well over a year. The earbuds offer a flush-to-ear design that ensures clear-sounding calls and their stabilizer arc keeps them in place “so you can wear them even during the sweatiest workout,” says the brand. They come in three colors: Stormy Black, Clearly White, and the autumn-friendly Dark Olive.

Best Labor Day Tech sales

Below, we rounded up some of the best Labor Day tech sales to shop from Select favorite brands and categories in 2022.

