Instead of showing Mom how much you care with one simple gift this Mother’s Day, why not opt for a gift basket or set instead that encompasses all her own unique interests, tastes and hobbies? Beyond the classic chocolates and sweet treats you’ll typically find in a gift basket, we found options that can pack all of your mom’s favorite things — like skin care products, coffee supplies and self-care essentials — together in one special set. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Mother’s Day gift baskets across a variety of categories including food and drink, wellness products and home goods.

Our top picks

19 gift baskets and gift sets for Mother’s Day 2023

We compiled a variety of Mother's Day gift baskets, sets and boxes that include products we've previously recommended, Select-staff favorites and highly rated options we think you should know about.

If your mom always opts for a spicy meal come dinnertime, then this hot sauce gift set, which includes spices and other essential tools to craft two artisanal blends of hot sauces at home, is a must. The kit comes with two spice mixes, two 4-ounce reusable glass hot sauce bottles, a fine mesh strainer and a stainless steel funnel. The initial prep time takes about 10 minutes, but the hot sauces should age for at least three days, according to the brand.

I love gifting (and receiving) Cheryl’s Cookies for any occasion — they come in holiday-specific designs that actually taste as good as they look. Their Mother’s Day Gift Tin comes with 16 individually wrapped frosted cookies in several flavors including key lime white chocolate, strawberry, lemon and pineapple mango. In addition to floral and colorful designs, the set has a limited-edition "You Are the Best" cookie specifically made for Mother’s Day.

Your mother figures can try new wine varieties and expand their palette with this wine sampler collection from In Good Taste, a brand that offers a variety of curated wine tasting flights. The set comes with eight mini bottles of wine from Italy and France including an aromatic Portuguese white wine, a bold and fruity Malbec and a sweet Sicilian Moscato.

This gift box from Wicked Good Cupcakes, a brand that Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin says is adorable and high quality, includes the brand’s popular cupcake jars in lemon and cookies and cream flavors. To add an extra mood-boosting touch, this box includes a bottle of California rosé, a grapefruit-scented candle, sour peach hearts candy and a wildflower seed bomb to plant outdoors. Plus, they'll get some charcuterie board essentials including dry salami, mission jack blend cheese, strawberry fig jam and sea salt flatbread to snack on.

For moms who want to cut back on their spending at the nail salon, Olive & June’s The Pedi System is a great way to help them get a professional-level pedicure at home. The 13-piece set includes a cuticle pusher and remover, foot file, nail clipper, polish remover pot and foot serum. They’ll also get the brand’s foot stand that props their foot up and holds it steady so they can more easily prep and polish their toes. You can also choose to include one or six polishes with the colors of your choice.

A useful gift for moms who are always tending to their garden, the Planted with Love Gift Basket comes with canvas gardening gloves, two packs of planting seeds and a peach blossom reed diffuser. It also includes several snacks moms can enjoy post-gardening including a salted toffee chocolate bar, shortbread cookies, a Caramel Vanilla tea bag from The Republic of Tea, and Harry & David’s Classic Caramel Moose Munch popcorn.

If the mother figure in your life loves to craft a charcuterie board from time to time, look no further than this gift basket from Bella Cucina. Included is a variety of artisanal Italian food products like pesto, spreads, tarts, crackers and flatbread, plus an olive wood knife to spread any additional toppings — all packed in a woven farmer’s market-style basket.

Want to encourage the mother figure in your life to explore new foods from around the globe? Gift the Bokksu’s Classic Bokksu Gift Box, which is delivered once a month for three months and is packed with an assortment of Japanese-themed snacks and candies. Each box has around 20 to 24 items and comes with a surprise tea pairing and a 24-page booklet about the flavors, allergens and origin behind each snack.

This kit from Modern Sprout can help the gardening enthusiast in your life grow their own lavender. (Studies show that lavender's great for helping with anxiety and sleep disorders). Not only will they get a soil-free hydroponic grow kit with lavender seeds, a bamboo planter and various growing essentials, but they’ll also get a five-minute hourglass sand timer for meditation, journaling and other mindfulness practices and an essential oil roller to apply to their wrist and neck. (I like to use lavender essential oil in my own nighttime routine to help me sleep better.)

Levain Bakery’s cookies and pastries are some of my all-time favorite desserts — their cookies are about the size of my hand (they’re generally large enough to feed two or three people at a time) and their thick, gooey center always packs a rich flavor that coats my entire mouth. With its Signature Cookie Assortment you can send a 4-pack, 8-pack or 12-pack of the bakery’s original four cookie flavors (chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate chip, dark chocolate peanut butter chip and oatmeal raisin) to all the mother figures in your life for sweet treat. If you’re looking for some slightly different flavor profiles, the brand also makes a spring assortment that includes a limited-edition caramel coconut chocolate chip.

For any moms who want to upgrade their skin care routine or those who generally struggle with dry skin, try gifting them this starter ritual kit from Tatcha — a Japanese skin care brand that comes dermatologist-recommended in our guides to the best face moisturizers and hyaluronic acid products. The set includes a 2-in-1 makeup remover and cleanser, water-activated exfoliant, moisturizing serum, face cream and eye cream that can help hydrate the skin and give your mom that dewy glow, according to the brand. Tatcha also offers a separate version of this set for oily or combination skin.

Cream tea company Mrs. Bakewell — one of our favorite women-owned brands — celebrates the English afternoon tea tradition, and makes some great gift boxes for moms who might enjoy a tea and scone break throughout the day. This set comes with six blueberry lemon scones, a 6-ounce jar of clotted cream, a 13-ounce jar of strawberry preserves and 12 mini wooden spoons to spread the toppings onto the scones. It’s all packaged neatly inside a gift box, which is delivered in a reusable insulated cooler bag.

If your mother figure is more of a salty snacks lover, this gourmet soft pretzel gift box includes 20 artisanal, vegan soft pretzels in a variety of shapes and sizes, and a sample of four flavored pretzel salts including classic, white truffle, three cheese and chili lime.

This gift set from UrbanStems, which makes some of our favorite floral arrangements, bundles a pink orchid with a box of bath bombs to encourage her to relax and unwind. The bath bombs come in scents like lavender and eucalyptus, blood orange, ginger and lemongrass, and pink grapefruit, bergamot and cardamom. The orchid comes pre-potted and includes a card that details how to care for it.

A great option for the coffee-loving mom, the set includes eight different coffees from roasters across the country along with eight chocolate bars and tasting notes for pairing. You can choose between whole bean or freshly ground coffee based on Mom’s preference. I’ve sent this gift set from Bean Box to friends and family in the past, and they’ve consistently raved about the unique experience of mixing chocolate and coffee (on top of its high-quality taste).

This Stonewall Kitchen gift basket, which is based on the traditional New England breakfast, is a great option for mother figures who love bringing their family together at the breakfast table. The basket comes with the brand’s farmhouse coffee blend, pancake and waffle mix, Maine maple syrup, wild Maine blueberry jam, strawberry jam and cinnamon bun mix.

Best for new and expecting moms, this gift set comes with restorative essentials for pregnancy and postpartum including a dry brush, a calming body wash, body lotion to help balance skin hydration levels and shea-derived belly butter to reduce the appearance of stretch marks, according to the brand. Every product is hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin too, as detailed on Pipette’s website.

This gift basket will upgrade any movie buff’s weekend watch sessions. It comes with microwave popcorn and kettle corn, as well as other sweet snacks like peanut crunch, chocolate wafer bites, taffy bar, chocolate caramels and a Tootsie Roll bank filled with candy that Mom can munch on with the family.

This Harry & David set comes with several chocolate treats to satisfy your mom’s sweet tooth. The chest, which is made from wood and pleather and doubles as a keepsake once it’s empty, includes chocolate-covered popcorn, mini mints, pretzels, truffles and cake. Once the sweets run out, your mom can reuse the chest over and over again to store snacks, sweets and tchotchkes.

Why trust Select?

Mili Godio is an editor at Select who has written gift guides for Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day and more since joining the team in 2021. For this piece, Godio researched highly rated options from popular retailers Select readers shop at and also included products that she and other Select staff members love.

