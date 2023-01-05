IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

December bestsellers: Readers' favorite space heaters, board games and more

From electric toothbrushes to smart home devices, here are the most purchased items we covered last month.
By Rebecca Rodriguez

December was a month full of holidays and to help our readers find the perfect present for their loved ones, we focused on putting together gift guides for every occasion. Whether it was gifts for Hanukkah, stocking stuffers or a last-minute gift, Select had it covered. To round out the year, we also compiled the bestselling products from our coverage in the following categories: tech, gaming, skin care and books. Additionally, our staff put together a list of their favorite purchases in 2022.

Aside from gifts, our readers gravitated towards wellness and tech products in December. A few of the most purchased items include smart home upgrades, space heaters, skin-care remedies and more.

December Reader Favorites

Below, we compiled our readers’ most purchased products throughout the month of December.

AidallsWellup 5-in-1 Electric Head Shaver

WWDOLL KN95 Masks

Yeti Rambler

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control

La Roche-Posay Purifying Foam Cleanser

"Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist"

Goodbye Yellow Shampoo

Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush

Kasa Smart Plug

A Game of Cat and Mouth

Dr. Infrared Portable Space Heater

Aveeno Therapeutic Shave Gel

Rebecca Rodriguez

Rebecca Rodriguez is an editorial operations associate of Select on NBC News.