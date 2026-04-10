As the weather warms, spending more time outside is a must. While there are a ton of benefits to enjoying nature, there are also a few drawbacks you should be prepared for, like mosquito bites and, even worse, the possibility of being exposed to poison ivy or poison oak.

Exposure to poison ivy or oak can lead to an itchy, red, blistering rash that can last for up to a few weeks. Since that is no one’s idea of a good time, I spoke to two dermatologists about what you can do if you get this type of rash, including how to stop it before it gets too bad and products that can relieve the worst symptoms.

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The best poison ivy and poison oak treatments

Best overall

This cream is specifically made to soothe itching caused by poison ivy. The formula combines an antihistamine to stop the reaction, analgesic to soothe and a skin protectant to start drying out any blisters that may have formed. It can soothe skin for up to eight hours, according to the brand. Unlike calamine lotion, this cream dries clear.

Most soothing

“Using colloidal oatmeal baths can calm widespread itching,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Emily R. Nadelmann. This box comes with eight single-use packets of colloidal oatmeal bath treatments. The only ingredient is oatmeal and there is no fragrance added, making it gentle on sensitive or irritated skin. You just mix one packet in a warm bath to soothe itching and hydrated skin.

Best budget option

Calamine lotion is another way to provide some relief to the itching poison ivy causes, says Dr. Tanya Kormeili, board-certified dermatologist in Santa Monica, California. This one has zinc oxide, which helps soothe irritation, plus it feels cooling as you apply it to your skin, which also helps calm itching and irritation, according to the brand. Squeeze some calamine onto a cotton ball and gently dab it on the area that itches. One thing to note: It goes on and dries pink, so it’s not necessarily something you’ll want to use if you’ll be going out in public.

Most travel-friendly

While a cream or lotion is great if you’re at home, this itch relief stick is great for when you’re on the go. It has colloidal oatmeal to soothe and a blend of peppermint, tea tree and eucalyptus to cool and prevent itching. Because it is the size of a lip balm, it’s also great for hiking or traveling.

Best preventative option

If you can cleanse your skin immediately after exposure to poison ivy or poison oak, you may be able to prevent it from spreading, says Nadelmann. You can use these wipes up to one hour after exposure to remove the oil from the poison ivy and oak plants that cause your skin to react. They’re great to keep in a hiking pack or bring with you when you go to the park. You get 25 wipes in a box and they come individually wrapped.

How I picked the best poison ivy and poison oak treatments

To treat the itchiness and irritation caused by poison oak or ivy, both Nadelmann and Kormeili say it is best to be seen by a doctor. For aggressive reactions, you’ll likely need a prescription topical steroid. If your reaction is more mild, over-the-counter options may work just fine. Below is expert guidance on what to look for if you go the OTC route.

Preventative measures: The best thing you can do to prevent a bad reaction to poison ivy or oak is to clean your skin as soon as possible after coming into contact with it. There are cleansing wipes you can keep on you that are specifically made to remove urushiol from your skin. You can also use soap and water, says Nadelmann.

The best thing you can do to prevent a bad reaction to poison ivy or oak is to clean your skin as soon as possible after coming into contact with it. There are cleansing wipes you can keep on you that are specifically made to remove urushiol from your skin. You can also use soap and water, says Nadelmann. Calming ingredients: To soothe itching and inflammation, you’ll want to pick a product that has calming ingredients, including zinc oxide, colloidal oatmeal, tea tree oil and witch hazel.

To soothe itching and inflammation, you’ll want to pick a product that has calming ingredients, including zinc oxide, colloidal oatmeal, tea tree oil and witch hazel. Price: If your reaction is widespread, you’ll probably need to use a lot of whatever product you choose. Not only that, your skin can react for up to a few weeks, which amounts to a lot of applications. Because of this, I looked for products that are under $20. That way, if you need to replenish your stock, you won’t break the bank.

What is poison ivy and poison oak?

Poison ivy and oak are common toxic plants that are found in North America and known to trigger skin reactions. “When your skin touches poison ivy or poison oak, it comes into contact with an oily resin called urushiol on the leaves,” says Nadelmann. “This compound binds rapidly to the skin and triggers an allergic reaction in roughly 50 to 75 percent of people.”

Another thing to know: Because urushiol is so potent, you only need a small amount (less than a grain of salt) to trigger a skin reaction, and as such you can get re-exposed from contact with pets, clothes or shoes that have the urushiol on them for months to years after if not properly washed off, says Kormeili.

As for the difference between poison ivy and poison oak, there really isn’t one. “All urushiol exposures look the same and clinically produce the same effect regardless of the plant,” says Kormeili. “However, poison ivy is usually found in the eastern and midwestern parts of the U.S. and poison oak is more in the western parts of the country.”

What are the symptoms of poison ivy and poison oak?

If you come into contact with poison ivy or oak, you may not notice anything right away. “It is a classic delayed hypersensitivity response, meaning symptoms do not appear immediately,” says Nadelmann. “Within a few days, you will typically notice redness, small, raised bumps, and blisters, often arranged in streaks or patches that mirror where the plant brushed against you. The hallmark symptom is intense itching. The severity depends on how much urushiol made contact with your skin and how long it remained there before washing.”

Frequently asked questions What should you do if you think you’ve been exposed to poison ivy or poison oak? If you know you’ve been exposed, act quickly. “Washing the affected area with soap and water can remove up to 100 percent of urushiol if done right away, dropping to about 50 percent effectiveness at 10 minutes and only 10 percent at 30 minutes,” says Nadelmann. “Plain dish soap works just as well as specialized products.” Should you see a doctor if you think you have poison ivy or poison oak? Your course of action really depends on the severity of your symptoms. “For extensive rashes covering more than 20 percent of the body, oral corticosteroids like prednisone are often necessary and can provide relief within 12 to 24 hours,” says Nadelmann. “For localized rashes, mid to high potency prescription topical corticosteroids such as triamcinolone or clobetasol are the most effective option.” For either of these options, you will need to see a doctor. But if you are noticing just a bit of irritation and redness and can handle it on your own, you’ll likely be okay with over-the-counter options, according to the experts I spoke to. What else can you do to help with poison ivy and oak symptoms? Beyond the products above, there are a few other helpful moves you can make to help manage symptoms. “Keep nails trimmed short to minimize skin damage from scratching, and wear loose, breathable clothing over affected areas,” says Nadelmann. “You should also avoid hot showers, which can intensify itching. Instead, apply a cold compress for 15 to 20 minutes several times a day to soothe.” Are rashes from poison ivy or oak contagious? If you still have urushiol on your skin and touch someone else, you can transfer that irritating agent and give that other person a rash. But once you wash your skin thoroughly, you aren’t in danger of spreading anything. “The blister fluid is not contagious, so you cannot spread the rash to others or to other parts of your own body once you have washed,” says Nadelmann.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Emily R. Nadelmann is a board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor of dermatology at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences and the University of Maryland School of Medicine

is a board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor of dermatology at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences and the University of Maryland School of Medicine Dr. Tanya Kormeili is board-certified dermatologist in Santa Monica, California

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a contributing editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. I have written about double cleansing, walking shoes, FSA-eligible items and more. For this story, I interviewed two dermatologists about how to deal with poison ivy.

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