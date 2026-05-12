After a long, busy day, cooking dinner is the last thing you want to think about. Prepared meal delivery services take the guesswork out with low-effort, ready-to-eat meals that you can pop into your oven or microwave. Unlike meal kits, which come with individual ingredients you prepare and cook yourself, pre-made meal services can save a lot of time.

I’ve tested and written about meal delivery services for over five years. Below, I compile the best ones that I, along with my fellow NBC Select editors, have tried and loved. I also connected with chefs and nutritionists about their favorite prepared meal delivery services.

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Best prepared meal delivery services of 2026

Best overall

Factor $ 69.95 $ 139.90 Factor Now 50% off What to know Price is based on 10 meals per week with new member discount applied. Cost: starting at $13 per serving with free shipping | Number of meals: 6 to 18 per week What we like Quick and easy

Choice of 5 plans

Seamless delivery Something to note Options can get overwhelming

Factor’s pre-made meals are ready to eat in under 10 minutes, and they require no prep work or extra time. Courtesy Mili Godio

Factor has a weekly rotating menu of over 30 prepared meals designed by dietitians. Lisa Young, an adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University, recommends this service because it caters to many diets and dietary needs, including keto, paleo, low-carb, vegetarian, plant-based and high-protein. You can choose from five plans, ranging from four meals per week up to 18 meals per week.

Factor’s packaging lists meal details and heating instruction, plus keeps items safe during transit. Courtesy Mili Godio

I tried Factor after the brand sent me a few boxes, and I found the meals to be both delicious and convenient — after a long day at work, I simply popped them into the oven and they were ready to eat in under 10 minutes. Though they don’t look the prettiest in their container, the meals are tasty and varied, which made me excited to eat dinner at the end of the day. I’m also someone who struggles with portion control, so these single-serve meals are satisfying and help me avoid that uncomfortably full feeling.

Experts also like that the service has a great price point for the quality of meals: “Factor is incredibly reasonably priced for the quality of health-oriented food they offer,” says Resnick.

Best variety

CookUnity $ 50.36 $ 100.72 CookUnity Now 50% off What to know Price is based on eight meals per week with new member discount applied. Cost: starting at $11 per meal with free shipping | Number of meals: 4 to 16 meals per week What we like Great for many dietary needs

Reusable packaging

Varied plans Something to note May need extra prep work

Cookunity has multiple plans depending on how many meals you want to receive, with subscriptions ranging from four to 16 meals per week. You can make your selections from a rotating menu of ready-to-eat options each week or have the service pick for you based on your preferences, including your choices of protein and any dietary restrictions like vegetarian, vegan, low-carb and gluten-free.

Cookunity has a wide selection of pescatarian, gluten-free and vegetarian meal options that fit most dietary restrictions without compromising on flavor. Courtesy Zoe Malin

“The convenience is unbeatable — it also offers a ton of gluten-free and pescatarian options, so I didn’t feel limited by the menu at all,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin. However, Malin did have to take out a few components of meals before microwaving them, like a kale salad or coleslaw, which was tricky and caused her to do more dishes (normally, she would reheat and eat meals out of the same disposable containers they came in). “This didn’t take away from eating the meal, but it did make prep more involved — if I was in a rush or wanted to heat something up at the office, it would be frustrating,” says Malin.

Cookunity’s meals come in a reusable bag that you can send back to the company for them to refill. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Cookunity is also a favorite of NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown, who loves browsing and picking her meals each week. “It feels like grocery shopping, except I don’t have to push a cart or carry bags,” she says. There’s something for every type of diet, and the vegan and vegetarian options are hearty and filling, according to Brown. The meals are also easy to prepare: “All I have to do is remove the film and pop it into the oven for 15-30 minutes, depending on what it is,” says Brown.

You can flag any allergies or foods you don’t like, and the service will notify you if they appear in any meals on the menu. “I appreciate that they provide full ingredient lists, down to the individual ingredients in cheeses,” says Ariane Resnick, a special diet chef and certified nutritionist. The meals come in a reusable bag that you can send back to the company instead of having to break down boxes every week. The meals are fresh and have a refrigerated shelf life of about four to seven days, according to Cookunity.

Best for most dietary restrictions

BistroMD $ 109.90 $ 219.80 BistroMD Now 50% off What to know Price is based on 20 meals per week with new member discount applied. Cost: Starting at $7 per meal for the 7-day plan and $8 per meal for the 5-day plan, with an additional $20 for shipping | Number of meals: 5 or 7 meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner per week What we like Meets most dietary needs

Snacks available Something to note High shipping cost

Only two plans

BistroMD is a single-serve, individualized plan, so this may not be a good option if you’re looking to feed a family or yourself and a partner. It lets you choose from over 150 chef-prepared meals based on your dietary needs. Lisa Moskovitz, a registered dietitian and CEO of NY Nutrition Group, recommends this service because it has various health-conscious plans — you can pick from five different programs: signature, gluten-free, heart healthy, diabetic and menopause. Each week, you’ll be able to customize which meals you receive.

The service also has an EATS (Essential And Tasty Snacks) program that provides healthy snacking options for either five or seven days for an additional charge, as well as a Men’s Snack Program that costs an additional $53 for three snacks a day for seven days, and a Women’s Snack Program that costs an additional $35 for two snacks daily for seven days.

Best vegan

Purple Carrot $ 83.00 $ 108.00 Purple Carrot Now 23% off What to know Price is based on four meals per week for two people/servings with new member discount applied. Cost: starting at $13 per serving for pre-made meals with free shipping | Number of meals: 6 to 10 for prepared meals per week What we like Meal kits available

Great for plant-based diets

All plant-based Something to note Can't choose delivery date

Purple Carrot has both prepared meals and meal kits, all of which are plant-based and include several gluten-free options. “Because it’s fully plant-based, Purple Carrot is an easy way for people to add more plant foods into their diets without having to fully convert to veganism,” says Resnick. She calls the meals a perfect mix of “familiar and innovative,” with options like kimchi grilled cheese and Baklava overnight oats.

Malin says Purple Carrot's prepared meals took just two minutes to heat up in the microwave. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Malin tried Purple Carrot after the brand sent her a few pre-made options, and she loves the convenience and taste of the meals. “When it comes to prepared vegetarian and vegan meals, I often find that they’re either bland or overly seasoned to make up for the fact that they’re boring. But Purple Carrot’s were genuinely delicious,” says Malin, who took the microwavable meals to work. “The pre-filled tray fit in my lunch box and I looked forward to eating it halfway through the day.”

You can customize the number of meals you get per week, ranging from six to 10 frozen meals. Deliveries take place on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays depending on your shipping location, and you can choose to skip a delivery on any given week.

Best for families

Home Chef $ 59.94 $ 79.92 Home Chef Now 25% off What to know Price is based on four meals per week for two people/servings with new member discount applied. Cost: starting at $10 per meal, with a minimum weekly order value of $51 (Home Chef Plan) or $83 (Family Plan) | Number of meals: 2 to 6 meals per week What we like Customizable

Great for multi-servings

Personalized menu Something to note Limited pre-made options

Combined with meal kits

Home Chef’s weekly rotating menu has a Fast & Fresh section with multiple microwave-ready meals, as well as oven-ready meals that lets you throw pre-chopped ingredients in a pan and heat them up with minimal prep and clean up, according to the service. Keep in mind that Home Chef is first and foremost a meal kit delivery service, which means its prepared meal options are limited each week: Within its weekly menu of more than 30 meals to choose from, Home Chef offers about 10 prepared options. However, it’s great for families who hope to rotate their meal kits with oven- and microwave-ready meals to cut down on cooking time each week, according to my experts. The service also has a family plan with four-serving oven-ready meals.

Before ordering, you’ll be prompted to take a quiz that personalizes your menu based on your taste, serving size and delivery preferences. When looking at individual menu options, each meal shows the estimated time it takes to heat up. Home Chef also lets you customize the type and amount of protein you want in each meal (including low-calorie and vegetarian options), which makes it a great option for people who want variety or those with certain dietary restrictions, says Ben Leonard, chef and culinary manager for GreenPan. With that said, it may not be the best option for people who are indecisive or picky eaters, says Leonard.

Best gluten-free

Sunbasket $ 88.91 $ 117.92 Sunbasket Now 25% off What to know Price is based on four meals per week for two people/servings with new member discount applied. Cost: starting at $12 per serving for meal kits and $10 for the Fresh & Ready meals, with an additional $6 for shipping | Number of meals: 2 to 5 per week What we like Meal kits available

Great for multiple diets

Customizable Something to note Not for larger families

Sunbasket is made for those who follow specific diets like gluten-free, paleo and diabetes-friendly. On its weekly rotating menu, Sunbasket has around 10 single-serve meals, which the service calls its fresh and ready plan, that you can heat in your oven or microwave and add to your order each week. If you don’t feel like committing to prepared meals, you can mix and match with over a dozen meal kits from its menu, giving you options for days you want to cook, as well as those sporadically busy days when you just don’t have time. Each meal indicates whether it accommodates certain dietary restrictions, including gluten-free, soy-free, pescatarian and vegetarian.

You can combine Sunbasket’s meal kits and its prepared meals each week, which means it’s great for those who like to cook but don’t always feel up for it. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Malin tried Sunbasket for a week and became a huge fan of the service. “There were almost too many delicious dishes to choose from, and each one I tried came with an easy-to-follow recipe — I loved that some of them also prompted me to cook with ingredients I don’t normally buy,” she says. “And don’t sleep on the fresh and ready meals: They taste like homemade meals, but all you do is warm them up in the microwave.”

Best prepared and meal kit combo

Blue Apron $ 31.96 $ 57.95 Blue Apron Now 45% off What to know Cost: Starting at $10 per meal | Number of meals: 4 to 10 per week What we like Great variety of meals

Meal kits available Something to note Not for large families

Lacks some variety

Not for certain dietary needs

Blue Apron recently joined the prepared meal delivery scene with its Prepared & Ready plan, and it now has over 30 single-serve meals on its rotating weekly menu. These meals heat up in the microwave in under five minutes, and they come in one tray that you can recycle afterward. You can also combine prepared and meal kit plans by adding the pre-made meals to your meal kit orders as add-ons each week.

Blue Apron’s prepared meals heat up in under five minutes and taste great. Courtesy Mili Godio

I tried Blue Apron’s prepared meals for two weeks and was impressed by how tasty they were, in addition to being super quick and easy to heat up when I’m feeling too lazy to cook. The options are also fairly varied each week (though you will find a lot of pastas on the menu, which can be a con for some), and I found the portions to be just right for myself. However, the meals do not come with sides, so it may be lacking in variety. Sides like veggies are mixed into the meals rather than portioned separately (like you would find in most other prepared meal services).

Best for healthy eaters

Splendid Spoon $ 137.87 Splendid Spoon What to know Cost: Starting at $10 per meal and $85 for the plan, with an additional $13 for shipping (free if you order 10 or more meals) | Number of meals: 6, 12 or 18 per order What we like Snacks available

Choose delivery frequency

Healthier options Something to note Can’t choose number of meals

Splendid Spoon has over 50 healthy ready-made and gluten-free meals and snacks, including smoothies, soups, noodle bowls and dishes. You can choose one of three plans, including a six-, 12- or 18-meal plan per week (and you can add more meals at an additional cost). The service recommends freezing the food upon unpacking, which it says makes the meals last one to three months. “They taste as healthy as they are, which is a downside for some and a bonus for others,” says Resnick, who was sent a few boxes by the brand to try out.

While you can’t customize the number of meals you get per plan, Splendid Spoon does let you choose how often you want to receive your meals: weekly, every other week or once a month.

Though Splendid Spoon’s meal options are definitely on the healthy side, I loved the taste of the pre-made meals and the smoothies. Courtesy Mili Godio

Best for low-effort meals

Tovala $ 119.00 $ 349.00 Tovala Now 66% off What to know Cost: Starting at around $12.99 per meal (prices may vary), with an additional $10.99 for shipping | Number of meals: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12 or 16 What we like Scan to cook

Great variety

Rotating weekly menu Something to note Expensive

Needs Tovala oven

Normally, I’m not a fan of buying things that require buying a separate item so that it’ll work. But this meal delivery service and smart oven combo is one of the few exceptions. Each pre-made meal comes with a QR code, which you scan using the Tovala Smart Oven. The code tells it which food you’re planning to make, and it automatically adjusts the temperature and cooking time; all you have to do is put the tray inside and the oven will do the rest.

The smart oven has a companion app that tells you when your food is ready and what you recently cooked. The app also lets you explore the brand’s rotating weekly menu and place an order based on your meal plan (your choice of four to 16 meals per week). I tried four meals from the brand, with my favorites being the Garlic Herb Buttered Filet Mignon and BBQ-Glazed Chicken Breast. Each meal was ready in 20 minutes or less, and the flavors actually tasted fresh. The brand even offers sides and desserts (I had the Rocky Road Cookie Dough as a sweet treat after a meal).

One thing that can improve, however, is the packaging: Every part of the meal comes wrapped separately, including the protein, sauces and sides. Also, if your partner wants a different meal, you’ll need to wait until yours is done before scanning their meal’s QR code since cooking times and temperatures vary from meal to meal. However, two servings are available if you’re feeding multiple people.

The Tovala pre-made meals come with a QR code that you scan using the Tovala Smart Oven to get custom cooking time and temperatures. Courtesy Mili Godio

Best for sensitive stomachs

Epicured $ 114.58 $ 163.69 Epicured Now 30% off What to know Cost: Starting at around $15 per meal with free shipping for orders over $100 (the shipping cost for orders under $100 depends on the delivery location) | Number of meals: As many as you want What we like Good for digestion issues

Breakfast and dessert options

Snacks available Something to note Higher price point

Epicured’s meals are all gluten-free and low-FODMAP, which means they don’t have certain carbohydrates and food additives that can be hard for some people to digest, according to the service. This makes Epicured a great option for those with small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or a generally sensitive stomach, says Moskovitz. It has a rotating menu of over 50 prepared foods spanning breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and desserts. You can filter the menu by diet, including gluten-free, pescatarian, vegetarian and vegan — each diet has a “menu cycle,” which means it rotates every few weeks. Once you choose your meals and register, each weekly order is automatically renewed (if you don’t manually pick your meals, last week’s meals will be sent again).

How I picked the best prepared meal delivery services

Here are the most important factors experts say to keep in mind when shopping for a prepared meal delivery service:

Serving size: A single-serve prepared meal service is great for folks only feeding themselves. If you’re feeding a family or partner, consider a meal kit plan with multiple serving sizes (typically ranging from two to eight servings) instead.

A single-serve prepared meal service is great for folks only feeding themselves. If you’re feeding a family or partner, consider a meal kit plan with multiple serving sizes (typically ranging from two to eight servings) instead. Dietary restrictions: If you follow a specific type of diet, like gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan diets, you can confirm the service’s dietary options by scanning the weekly menu to see what’s available.

If you follow a specific type of diet, like gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan diets, you can confirm the service’s dietary options by scanning the weekly menu to see what’s available. Pricing: The price of meal kit delivery services are based on the quantity of meals you get per week and the quality of ingredients and recipes. More budget-friendly services might not cater to all dietary restrictions or needs, while diet- and lifestyle-specific options typically cost more.

The price of meal kit delivery services are based on the quantity of meals you get per week and the quality of ingredients and recipes. More budget-friendly services might not cater to all dietary restrictions or needs, while diet- and lifestyle-specific options typically cost more. Delivery dates and times: To ensure your meals don’t go to waste, consider your availability to receive them. Most services will offer customizable delivery plans to choose what days you want to receive your weekly delivery.

Frequently asked questions What are the benefits of a prepared meal delivery service? Like their name suggests, prepared meal delivery services have a rotating menu of pre-made meals that you can easily heat up in the microwave or oven minus the prep work (like chopping, slicing and dicing). These services are great if you lead a busy life and want to cut down on the time you spend cooking per week, or if you simply want a good meal without needing the cooking chops to make it. And since these meals are delivered directly to your door, you won’t have to worry about picking up groceries. Prepared meal delivery services typically offer a wide range of menu items, so you can try new foods each week or stick with what you like (most will ask you for information about your dietary preferences when you sign up). Plus, many pre-made meal services cater to several dietary restrictions like gluten-free, dairy-free and vegetarian. How long does it take to prepare a pre-made meal? One of the most enticing parts of using a prepared meal delivery service is that actually preparing your foods takes very little time. While all services have their own heating directions, they usually require you to heat them up in the microwave or oven for just a few minutes. The services I’ve tried, for example, needed no more than 5 minutes in the microwave and 10-11 minutes in the oven to be fully ready to serve. Are there any downsides to prepared meal delivery services? Though there are plenty of benefits to a prepared meal delivery services, there are a few downsides to keep in mind: Most meals are single-serve: Prepared meal delivery services are ideal if you’re only feeding yourself. If you’re feeding a family or partner, a meal kit service with multiple serving sizes (typically ranging from two to eight servings) is likely best. You may be sacrificing taste: Though many prepared services have a variety of meal options on their menu that both taste and look great, you probably won’t get the same experience as a fresh, home-cooked meal. You won’t get cooking experience: Not everyone is looking to become an at-home chef (or has the time to do so). However, if you are looking to sharpen up your kitchen skills, you won’t find that experience with a prepared meal delivery service since there is no prep work or actual cooking involved.

Meet our culinary experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Lisa Young is an adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University and a private practice nutritionist.

is an adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University and a private practice nutritionist. Ariane Resnick is a special diet chef and certified nutritionist. She’s also a recipe developer and has written about nutrition, health, wellness and identity for a variety of platforms, including The Kitchn, Livestrong and Simply Recipes.

is a special diet chef and certified nutritionist. She’s also a recipe developer and has written about nutrition, health, wellness and identity for a variety of platforms, including The Kitchn, Livestrong and Simply Recipes. Lisa Moskovitz is a registered dietitian and the CEO of NY Nutrition Group. She is the author of “The Core 3 Healthy Eating Plan,” a program that focuses on simple and sustainable ways to lose weight.

is a registered dietitian and the CEO of NY Nutrition Group. She is the author of “The Core 3 Healthy Eating Plan,” a program that focuses on simple and sustainable ways to lose weight. Ben Leonard is a chef and educator for companies and brands nationwide, including Sur La Table, Greenpan and more.

is a chef and educator for companies and brands nationwide, including Sur La Table, Greenpan and more. Abby K. Cannon is a dietitian and founder of food blog Abby’s Food Court.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an updates editor at NBC Select who has extensive experience covering meal delivery services, including gluten-free and vegetarian options. For this article, I spoke to six experts about what to consider when shopping for a meal delivery service and how to determine the best one for you. They also shared their favorite meal delivery services to try out.

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