Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

You may not know this, but Presidents Day exists because George Washington was born on Feb. 22 and Abraham Lincoln was born on Feb. 12. (I say this because I didn’t know this until now.) There’s some confusion over whether the holiday is meant to celebrate these presidents specifically or every president, but the real takeaway here is that retailers nowadays use George and Abe’s birthdays to bless us with deals that we wouldn’t see otherwise. Thank you, sirs.

In our guide to February deals, experts told us that now is a great time to look into saving money on furniture. Many well-known retailers and brands that we love at Select have been marking down prices on home goods like bed frames, chairs, couches and TV stands, to name a few. We gathered some of the best Presidents Day furniture deals that we could find, plus rounded up some noteworthy sales.

Skip ahead Presidents Day furniture sales

Best Presidents Day furniture deals

To select the products and sales below, we consulted our previous furniture coverage and found other highly rated furniture from notable brands. Industry-wide, prices might not be at their absolute lowest — due to factors like inflation and supply chain issues, we found that some furniture deals weren’t at a historically low price. But we used the price tracker Honey to ensure that the deals we listed are the lowest price in the past 30 days, at least.

Lowest price since October, according to Honey

3.9-star average rating from more than 4,400 reviews on Amazon

Height adjustable, natural wood finish and gray fabric padded cushions

The Flash Furniture Mobile Wooden Ergonomic Kneeling Office Chair was one of the five notable kneeling chairs that we recommended after consulting ergonomic experts. It’s a good option if you don’t have a ton of space because you can easily fold it up and store it away, according to the brand. The chair comes with adjustable wooden beams, as well as two foam-filled gray cushions to rest your butt and knees.

Lowest price since December, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from nearly 30,000 reviews on Amazon

Black alloy steel frame, wooden slats and 10-inch platform height

When I had just graduated college, I remember buying a Zinus bed frame — it was easy to assemble, sturdy and fit my budget perfectly. This Platforma Mattress Foundation Boxspring seems to fit a similar bill: With a black alloy steel frame and wooden slats, it should fit most queen-sized mattresses, according to the brand.

Lowest price since December, according to Honey

As a brand, Burrow has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 3,400 reviews

Three-piece sofa set with a chaise, made from polyester fabric and CertiPUR-US certified

The Burrow couch launched in 2017 as a couch-in-a-box business — you buy a Burrow couch online and some-odd days later it shows up at your door, ready to be unboxed and assembled, according to the brand. (The company has since moved into other household objects, like rugs.) Burrow offers fabric color and leg finish customization to help you create a lounger customized to your preferences.

Lowest price since December, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from more than 2,700 reviews at Office Depot

Mesh back fabric, height adjustment and a manufacturer’s five-year limited warranty

The Realspace MFTC 200 task chair is adjustable so it can fit nearly anyone in it, according to the brand: Not only is its arm height adjustable, but so is its back height, seat height and tilt angle — among other things. It features a mesh fabric across its back to try and keep you from overheating while you sit in it, too, the brand says. The Realspace has padded armrests for comfort and it comes with a five-year limited warranty.

Presidents Day furniture sales

The Presidents Day sales below are from a handful of reader favorite brands and retailers. These sales can include multiple deals — and it’s important to remember that not every product that’s marked down will be the best deal around.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.