Presidents Day furniture sales

You may not know this, but Presidents Day exists because George Washington was born on Feb. 22 and Abraham Lincoln was born on Feb. 12. (I say this because I didn’t know this until now.) There’s some confusion over whether the holiday is meant to celebrate these presidents specifically or every president, but the real takeaway here is that retailers nowadays use George and Abe’s birthdays to bless us with deals that we wouldn’t see otherwise. Thank you, sirs.
In our guide to February deals, experts told us that now is a great time to look into saving money on furniture. Many well-known retailers and brands that we love at Select have been marking down prices on home goods like bed frames, chairs, couches and TV stands, to name a few. We gathered some of the best Presidents Day furniture deals that we could find, plus rounded up some noteworthy sales.
Best Presidents Day furniture deals
To select the products and sales below, we consulted our previous furniture coverage and found other highly rated furniture from notable brands. Industry-wide, prices might not be at their absolute lowest — due to factors like inflation and supply chain issues, we found that some furniture deals weren’t at a historically low price. But we used the price tracker Honey to ensure that the deals we listed are the lowest price in the past 30 days, at least.
Flash Furniture Mobile Wooden Ergonomic Kneeling Office Chair
- Lowest price since October, according to Honey
- 3.9-star average rating from more than 4,400 reviews on Amazon
- Height adjustable, natural wood finish and gray fabric padded cushions
The Flash Furniture Mobile Wooden Ergonomic Kneeling Office Chair was one of the five notable kneeling chairs that we recommended after consulting ergonomic experts. It’s a good option if you don’t have a ton of space because you can easily fold it up and store it away, according to the brand. The chair comes with adjustable wooden beams, as well as two foam-filled gray cushions to rest your butt and knees.
Zinus Platforma Mattress Foundation Boxspring
- Lowest price since December, according to Honey
- 4.7-star average rating from nearly 30,000 reviews on Amazon
- Black alloy steel frame, wooden slats and 10-inch platform height
When I had just graduated college, I remember buying a Zinus bed frame — it was easy to assemble, sturdy and fit my budget perfectly. This Platforma Mattress Foundation Boxspring seems to fit a similar bill: With a black alloy steel frame and wooden slats, it should fit most queen-sized mattresses, according to the brand.
Burrow Field 4-Piece Sectional Lounger
- Lowest price since December, according to Honey
- As a brand, Burrow has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 3,400 reviews
- Three-piece sofa set with a chaise, made from polyester fabric and CertiPUR-US certified
The Burrow couch launched in 2017 as a couch-in-a-box business — you buy a Burrow couch online and some-odd days later it shows up at your door, ready to be unboxed and assembled, according to the brand. (The company has since moved into other household objects, like rugs.) Burrow offers fabric color and leg finish customization to help you create a lounger customized to your preferences.
Realspace MFTC 200 Ergonomic Mesh Mid-Back Task Chair
- Lowest price since December, according to Honey
- 4.5-star average rating from more than 2,700 reviews at Office Depot
- Mesh back fabric, height adjustment and a manufacturer’s five-year limited warranty
The Realspace MFTC 200 task chair is adjustable so it can fit nearly anyone in it, according to the brand: Not only is its arm height adjustable, but so is its back height, seat height and tilt angle — among other things. It features a mesh fabric across its back to try and keep you from overheating while you sit in it, too, the brand says. The Realspace has padded armrests for comfort and it comes with a five-year limited warranty.
Presidents Day furniture sales
The Presidents Day sales below are from a handful of reader favorite brands and retailers. These sales can include multiple deals — and it’s important to remember that not every product that’s marked down will be the best deal around.
- Overstock is offering 70 percent off of select styles and free shipping.
- AllModern is offering up to 70 percent off select styles.
- West Elm is having a warehouse sale, up to 60 percent off select styles.
- Bed Bath & Beyond is offering up to 50 percent off sale and clearance deals.
- Albany Park is offering up to 40 percent off of select styles.
- Home Depot is offering up to 40 percent off of select styles.
- Zinus is offering up to 40 percent off select styles.
- Raymour & Flanigan is offering up to 30 percent off select styles.
- Allform is offering up to 20 percent off and free delivery with code PREZDAY20.
- Article is offering up to 20 percent off select styles.
- Design Within Reach is offering up to 15 percent off select styles.
- Hay is offering up to 15 percent off select styles.
- Interior Define is offering up to 15 percent off select styles.
- Knoll is offering up to 15 percent off its classics collection.
- Burrow is offering up to $400 off with code PREZ22.
- Floyd is offering up to $171 off with code VOTEFLOYD.
- Castlery is offering up to $100 off every $1,000 spent.
