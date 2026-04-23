Australian sunscreens are regarded as some of the best in the world, and for good reason: “Australia has extremely high skin cancer rates and a very aggressive public health message around sun protection. People assume that means their sunscreen must be better or stronger,” says Dr. Danilo C. Del Campo, board-certified dermatologist at Chicago Skin Clinic. “Social media has amplified that idea, and once a few influencers started talking about it, it took off.”

But is it actually better than popular SPFs you’d find in, say, the U.S. or Korea, for example? I asked board-certified dermatologists whether there’s truth behind the “best in the world” reputation, and what exactly makes them different. I also rounded up Australian sunscreens my experts recommend and ones our NBC Select editors have tested and loved.

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Best Australian sunscreens of 2026

Best overall

This face sunscreen comes recommended by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michele Green because it’s lightweight, has broad-spectrum protection and includes a host of skin care ingredients, including vitamin E, niacinamide and licorice root extract, to brighten skin and reduce hyperpigmentations, she says. It’s a perfect mix of a sunscreen and a moisturizer, plus it has a natural, satin finish (with no white cast) that you can wear on its own or under makeup. Note: If you live in the U.S., you’ll need to contact Mecca’s Customer Care team to ship overseas. You can find Australia Post postage calculations here.

Best for sensitive skin

Blue Lizard’s mineral sunscreen comes recommended by multiple experts and NBC Select editors because it’s easy to apply and offers strong protection for active, outdoorsy types. It has zinc oxide and is free of parabens and fragrances, making it a winner for sensitive skin types. The cap of the bottle also gives you a unique advantage: The brand has color-changing caps that alert you when the sunscreen is exposed to harmful UV, considering excess heat and sunlight can inadvertently break down sunscreen formulas, experts say.

Best tinted

“This sunscreen has such a barely-there feel that I forget I’m wearing it,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin, who wears this lightweight tinted formula every day. “While its coverage is on the sheerer side, it evens out my skin tone by blurring acne scars and reducing redness, giving me essentially a blank slate to add makeup. My makeup layers really nicely on top, too; there’s no pilling or separating, and everything stays put even after hours of wear.” It has a light, liquid texture that spreads easily, and Malin says the shade matching tool on the brand’s website works great.

The sheer coverage of this tinted sunscreen reduces redness and hyperpigmentation on Malin’s face. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Best for dry skin

Ultra Violette Supreme Screen SPF 50 Facial Sunscreen $ 36.00 Sephora What to know SPF: 50 | Type: lotion | Water resistance: n/a What we like Lightweight

Absorbs quickly into skin

No white cast Something to note Has fragrance

Ultra Violette is a favorite brand of Del Campo and our NBC Select editors, and the Supreme Screen is one of the best face sunscreens we’ve tested because it’s a sunscreen, moisturizer and primer all in one. It’s lightweight, non-greasy and hydrates dry skin. It has broad-spectrum protection and chemical UV filters, so it won’t leave a white cast, according to our editors. It also has hydrating ingredients like glycerin, squalane and pentavitin, as well as brightening peptides and niacinamide. It has a fresh scent, so it doesn’t have that strong, unpleasant sunscreen smell (though you may want to skip it if you have very sensitive skin).

Best travel-friendly

Another one of our top 100 best face sunscreens, this Standard Procedure sunscreen lotion is light, non-greasy and has a built-in carabiner to easily clip it to your pants, backpack or purse, according to our editors who tested it. Great for both your face and body, the sunscreen dries completely clear and has several skin-friendly ingredients, including vitamin C and bromelain.

Malin clips this sunscreen to her jeans and tote bag when she needs SPF on the go. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Best with no white cast

“I talk about this sunscreen (and brand) every chance I get because it’s that good,” says NBC Select senior editor Shalwah Evans. “This gel in particular is one of my favorites because it’s a smooth serum that dries down quickly. It never leaves a white cast on mine or my husband’s dark skin tones, which is a huge plus.” It’s also noncomedogenic, which means it doesn’t clog pores on her acne-prone skin, and it doesn’t have a weird or abrasive smell like many other sunscreens, says Evans.

This editor-favorite SPF has a serum consistency, which means it’s extremely lightweight and easy to blend. Courtesy Shalwah Evans

Best for kids

A stick sunscreen is great to apply on kids because it avoids the messiness of a lotion. This one is gentle and safe for all skin types, including kids and toddlers (though you’ll need to ask your doctor if your child is six months or younger, according to the brand). Its packaging is also a great way to have kids learn about the importance of protecting your skin from UV rays since the cap turns pink in harmful UV light. The small size is extremely travel-friendly, so you can easily throw it in your beach bag or backpack.

Best SPF setting spray

Naked Sundays Hydrating Glow Mist Setting Spray SPF 50 $ 26.99 Naked Sundays What to know SPF: 50 | Type: spray | Water resistance: n/a What we like Easy to reapply

Hydrates dry skin

Leaves a dewy finish Something to note Not as much coverage

This SPF setting spray is great for adding an extra layer of protection after doing a full face of makeup and to continue reapplying throughout the day. It’s a super fine mist, so you don’t run the risk of messing up your makeup after applying it, and it has hydrating ingredients that help lock in moisture for hours. “This SPF setting spray makes it easy to reapply sunscreen when I’m wearing makeup, plus it’s lightweight, non-greasy and smells amazing,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin. “It layers on top of my makeup without changing how it looks at all, and the bottle is compact enough that I can throw it in my bag if I’m out all day. The mist is noncomedogenic and dries matte.

The spray is great for reapplying throughout the day and layers well underneath makeup, according to our editors. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Best for oily skin

Cancer Council Invisible Fluid SPF50+ $ 19.95 Cancer Council What to know SPF: 50+ | Type: gel/lotion | Water resistance: n/a What we like Lightweight

Absorbs quickly

Matte finish Something to note Nothing to note at this time

If you’re someone who prefers zero white cast, or you have a deeper skin tone, consider this invisible SPF from Cancer Council, a brand that comes recommended by Del Campo. In addition to broad-spectrum protection, this sunscreen has silica and tapioca starch to help provide a matte, anti-shine finish for those with oily skin. It also absorbs quickly, feels weightless on your skin and won’t clog your pores, according to the brand.

Best SPF oil

Bali Body Watermelon Sunscreen Oil SPF 50 $ 27.00 Bali Body What to know SPF: 50 | Type: oil | Water resistance: n/a What we like Absorbs quickly

Leaves a glowy finish

Great for dry skin Something to note Can be messy

When I’m at the beach or by the pool, I want to look as glowy and radiant as possible. That’s where this sunscreen oil comes in: I apply it all over my body and it creates a gorgeous, natural glow on my skin while also protecting me from harmful UV rays. It feels extremely lightweight, hydrates my dry, sensitive skin and absorbs instantly once I apply it (though keep in mind, it can get pretty messy). It also has a fresh watermelon scent.

This SPF oil is light, easy to apply and leaves a glowy finish (though it does get slightly messy). Courtesy Mili Godio

Best for tanning

This spray gel is great if you want sun protection while tanning. “I have lighter, sensitive skin that easily burns in the sun, but I also love a good tan. This spray is one of my favorites for a day of tanning at the pool or beach; the consistency is a little bit thicker than a typical spray sunscreen, but it makes my skin look super glowy and bronzed once it’s all rubbed in,” says NBC Select associate social media editor Caitlin Cusack. It also layers nicely with other products: “I usually use an SPF 50 under this product if I’m expecting to be in the sun for a while,” says Cusack. However, it doesn’t go on clear, so be careful about staining your clothes.

Most lightweight

Ultra Violette’s Future Screen SPF earned a place in our top 10 list of best face sunscreens. It provides the perfect amount of color and coverage without having to apply a full layer of makeup. It’s one of the lightest, most blendable formulas I’ve tested; it has a serum-like consistency that my skin absorbs quickly, so I don’t have to spend several minutes rubbing it in. It’s not quite a universal tint (it was a bit dark on my very pale skin), but I love that it makes me look like I have a fresh, glowy tan. The small packaging makes it so easy to take on the go, and the thin applicator tip lets me apply it in precise areas directly on my face, or on my fingers without risking too much product coming out.

Best scalp SPF

Protecting your scalp from harmful UV rays is as important as protecting your face and body, experts say. You can apply this light mist on both your face and scalp. I love using it particularly for my scalp and part because it applies evenly and doesn’t leave my hair looking and feeling greasy and flat. It also smells amazing and doesn’t have a strong sunscreen scent.

Best SPF serum

We’re big fans of Kora Organics here at NBC Select (we even interviewed the brand’s founder, Miranda Kerr). The Silky Sun Drops is an SPF serum, which means it’s lightweight, easy to blend into your skin and layers well underneath makeup. In addition to SPF 30, the serum has ectoin, one of our favorite ingredients for dry, sensitive or mature skin types that hydrates and strengthens your skin barrier.

How I picked the best Australian sunscreens

For this article, I focused on sunscreens developed in Australia and regulated by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). When shopping for Australian sunscreens (meaning sunscreens made and developed in Australia), the dermatologists I spoke to recommend keeping in mind the following factors:

Reputable seller: When buying sunscreen from other countries, always make sure it’s coming from a reputable seller. If you’re getting something imported, storage and authenticity matter.

When buying sunscreen from other countries, always make sure it’s coming from a reputable seller. If you’re getting something imported, storage and authenticity matter. Broad-spectrum protection: Check that the sunscreen has broad-spectrum protection, which means it protects against both UVA rays (responsible for signs of aging) and UVB rays (cause burns), says Del Campo. All of the dermatologists I spoke to recommend at least SPF 30 (preferably higher if you are outdoors a lot).

Check that the sunscreen has broad-spectrum protection, which means it protects against both UVA rays (responsible for signs of aging) and UVB rays (cause burns), says Del Campo. All of the dermatologists I spoke to recommend at least SPF 30 (preferably higher if you are outdoors a lot). Skin type: As with any skin care product, your skin type plays a major role in determining which product is best for you. “Some Australian sunscreens are designed to survive a day at the beach, which can mean heavier textures,” says Del Campo. That may not be as effective for someone with oily or acne-prone skin, who require more lightweight formulas. Look for sunscreens that are oil-free and noncomedogenic, which means they won’t clog pores.

What sets Australian sunscreens apart?

Australian sunscreen is generally considered “better” than most sunscreens on the market, and it usually comes down to the ingredients and regulations. “In Australia, sunscreen is regulated as a therapeutic product, which means there are strict requirements around SPF and water-resistance testing,” says Del Campo. The TGA, a government authority that evaluates and regulates therapeutic goods in Australia, oversees strict independent testing of sunscreens in the country. “Many of their formulas are built for intense outdoor exposure like beach culture, sports and long hours in the sun, so they often emphasize high SPF and durability.”

What makes Australian sunscreen different from that in the U.S.?

The main differences are the ingredients and regulations behind the sunscreen. Australia has certain newer UV filters that we do not currently have access to in the U.S. “FDA approval is very slow in the U.S., so much so that the last UV filter approved by the FDA was in 1999,” says Green. “For example, bemotrizinol, a new chemical filter that the U.S. may approve for sunscreens by late 2026, has been used in Australia since 2004.”

Australian sunscreens’ more modern UV filters, like Tinosorb S (bemotrizinol), Tinosorb M (bisoctrizole), and Uvinul A Plus (diethylamino hydroxybenzoyl hexyl benzoate), tend to look and feel better. These ingredients offer high broad-spectrum protection and photostability compared to older chemical filters we see in the U.S., like avobenzone, homosalate and octisalate. “That doesn’t automatically make Australian sunscreen superior, but the formulas can feel more modern or cosmetically elegant in some cases,” says Del Campo.

However, you don’t need to switch up your routine: “I always emphasize that a well-formulated U.S. sunscreen used properly is absolutely effective. Skin cancer prevention comes down to daily use and reapplication, not the country of origin,” says Del Campo.

Do Australian sunscreens have a different formula when sold in the U.S.?

Yes, if you’re buying the same Australian sunscreen in the U.S., you’ll likely get a formula with different ingredients due to FDA regulations. “The Australian brands sold in the U.S. often reformulate using the U.S. FDA-approved filters,” says Green. Any of the modern filters that aren’t approved yet in the U.S. won’t be on the ingredients list (even if you purchase them directly from the brand’s website). However, similar to Korean sunscreens, you can order directly from trusted online Australian retailers for the true Australian formula, including Chemist Warehouse and Chemist Direct.

Who is Australian sunscreen best for?

People who spend serious time outdoors, like swimmers, athletes and people who go on beach vacations, would benefit most from using an Australian sunscreen. They’re also great for all skin types and tones because many are gentle and fragrance-free, says Green. “They also blend easily into the skin, so people with darker skin tones don’t have to worry about a white cast,” she says.

If you have melasma or a history of skin cancer, Del Campo recommends the highest SPF broad-spectrum sunscreen that you’ll consistently use and reapply, regardless of whether it’s from Australia or the U.S.

Do Australian sunscreens fall short on SPF claims?

In June 2025, Australian consumer activist group Choice released a report revealing that 16 sunscreens of the 20 they tested did not meet their claimed SPF 50+ ratings. This led to the recall or paused sales of more than 18 sunscreens from popular Australian brands like Cancer Council, Ultra Violette and Naked Sundays for failing to meet their labeled SPF ratings. (Non-Australian brands like Neutrogena, Banana Boat and Nivea also fell short on SPF claims.)

While these findings are definitely a cause for concern, brands have begun to rectify their formulas and testing processes as a result. Shortly after the report, the Australian TGA announced plans to overhaul sunscreen testing requirements and require laboratories to be accredited, which makes sure consumers can once again trust SPF labels.

“Unfortunately, it is impossible to tell how much SPF is actually in a sunscreen product,” says Green. “The best way people can protect themselves is to research their sunscreen product and ensure that it has undergone independent testing. They can also layer two different sunscreens on for maximum protection.” Generally, you shouldn’t rely on sunscreen for your sole sun protection, says Green. To make sure you’re protected, wear sun-protective clothing, including a hat, sunglasses and long sleeves or pants, and stay in the shade as much as possible.

Meet our dermatologists

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Danilo C. Del Campo is board-certified dermatologist at Chicago Skin Clinic.

is board-certified dermatologist at Chicago Skin Clinic. Dr. Michele Green is a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist based in New York City.

is a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist based in New York City. Dr. Richard Bottiglione is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Dermatologist’s Choice Skincare in Phoenix, Arizona.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an updates editor at NBC Select who has written about skin and sun care for over five years. For this article, I spoke to two board-certified dermatologists about the differences between Australian and American sunscreens and whether they’re more protective. I also included options that our NBC Select editors have personally tested or ones recommended by my experts.

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