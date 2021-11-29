Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Cyber Monday sales are running at full force, which means now is a great time to do some holiday gift shopping and buy other big ticket items you’ve been waiting to nab. Despite global supply chain issues, retailers like Target, Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon are hosting well-stocked Cyber Monday sales with notable discounts on everything from tech to appliances. Popular items like air fryers, vacuums and coffee machines are all on sale during the shopping holiday across various brands and retailers. While some of the prices haven’t changed from Black Friday, other discounts are new and specific to Cyber Monday.

Shopping experts previously told us that some of the best Cyber Monday deals are in the home and appliance categories. And whether you want to revamp your living room, bedroom or kitchen, there are plenty of deals to choose from. We compiled sales and deals from top retailers to recommend our favorite Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals, using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you’ll get noteworthy savings.

Cyber Monday 2021: Home and kitchen deals on air fryers, stand mixers and more

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals across home and kitchen sales, comparing the current prices against price-comparison tools like Honey.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 812 reviews on Our Place

One of Our Place's newest releases, the Perfect Pot is designed to serve as a stockpot, Dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, strainer and braiser, according to the brand. It has a 5.5-quart cooking capacity and works on all types of cooktops, the brand says.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.9-star average rating from 10,604 reviews at Target

The KitchenAid Classic mixer features a tilt-head design to easily add ingredients and move the bowl as well as 10 speeds for various recipes. According to the brand, the 4.5-quart bowl can mix up to 8 dozen cookies per batch.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 351 reviews on AeroGarden

This indoor planter from AeroGarden can grow up to nine plants simultaneously, ranging from herbs to salad greens. It uses 30-watt LED grow lights to nurture the plants indoors, and reminds you when the plants need to be watered and fed. This model also includes a Vacation Mode to keep the plants alive while you’re away, according to the brand.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 897 reviews on Ruggable

If you have pets, kids or a particularly clumsy partner, Ruggable’s machine-washable rugs may put your mind at ease. I personally have two of them in my condo, and I previously raved about how well they’ve maintained their structure and finish after going through the wash cycle. Ruggable always offers 15 percent off if you have a friend who can send you a referral code, but with its Black Friday sale, you don’t need to hunt down anyone who’s previously bought one.

Lowest price since August, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 10,549 reviews on Amazon

Sous vide cookers are a welcome kitchen upgrade for most chefs: After you vacuum seal whatever you want to cook and put it in a pot of water, the sous vide brings the water to a specific temperature and slowly cooks it. The Anova Precision Cooker Nano — one of the brand’s more compact offerings at 12.8 inches — can attach to most pots with a fixed clamp and connects to the Anova app via Bluetooth so you can watch your food cook from another room.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.9-star average rating from 942 reviews on Boll & Branch

One of our favorite bed sheet sets for sleepers who get cold at night, this flannel sheet set from Boll & Branch is made of Fair Trade certified, GOTS certified and Oeko-TEX certified cotton, according to the brand, which means it’s been tested for harmful chemicals and has been independently certified as organic. Kobi Karp, the principal at Kobi Karp Architecture & Interior Design, previously told us they’re “impressively soft and have a great weighted feel to them.”

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

Launched just a few weeks ago, Brooklinen's new Weighted Throw Blanket weighs 12 pounds and is available in four colors. The cotton blanket is filled with small eco-friendly glass beads, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 194 reviews on Amazon

Instant Pot, the company known for its kitchen appliances, released a line of air purifiers in June of this year. The brand says that its three-in-one filtration system — which includes a HEPA filter, a carbon filter layer for odor reduction and an antimicrobial coating for protection — can capture 99.97 percent of particles in the air, whether it’s smoke, dust, pollen or pet hair. According to Instant, this smaller air purifier can clean rooms up to 126 square feet as often as five times per hour or rooms up to 615 square feet just once per hour.

4.8-star average rating from 478 reviews on Open Spaces

In our guide to the best shoe racks, professional organizer Caroline Solomon called Open Spaces’ Entryway Rack “[a] real cut above the rest,” noting that it “can make even the most well-worn shoes look good.” She said the steel rack can hold up to 12 pairs of shoes, and it comes in several fun colors, including a new limited-edition Lavender.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 1,170 reviews on Nespresso

Available in five colors, the Nespresso Vertuo is a single-serve coffee machine designed with espresso fiends in mind. Using Nespresso's Vertuo pods, you can brew 1.35-ounce espressos, 2.7-ounce double espressos, 5-ounce Gran Lungos, 8-ounce coffees and 14-ounce Altos.

5-star rating from 95 reviews at Great Jones

One of our favorite Dutch ovens, Great Jones' The Dutchess has a 6.75-quart capacity and is made of enameled cast iron, which, according to chefs we previously spoke to, evenly distributes and retains heat. The Dutch oven can safely move from oven to stovetop and is available in several fun colors, including Blueberry and Taffy.

Black Friday 2021: Home and kitchen sales from Casper, Ruggable and more

We've compiled this list of Black Friday home and kitchen sales based on Select reader interest and previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

