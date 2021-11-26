Black Friday video game deals to shop now from PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and more

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Ever since the Atari 2600, video games have been a staple of holiday shopping — and this year is no exception, with retailers slashing prices on video games and video game accessories for consoles and PCs during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales derby.

Though prized current-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox One are still close to impossible to come by — no thanks to the double-whammy of a microchip shortage and global shipping crisis —there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of, especially when it comes to the ever-popular, cross-generational favorite the Nintendo Switch and major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon.

We’ve looked through our previous coverage, considered Select reader interest and consulted price trackers to find top-quality deals and sales for you to consider this Black Friday holiday shopping season.

Black Friday 2021: The best video game sales

We've compiled this list of Black Friday video game sales based on Select reader interest and previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Black Friday 2021: The best video game deals from Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox and more

Based on our previous coverage, we rounded up the best deals on highly rated video games and video game accessories Select readers have shown interest in. We also noted the value of each discount against historical pricing, according to price trackers like Honey.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from about 400 reviews at Walmart

This universally acclaimed video game classic was included at the top of our list of Nintendo Switch games to buy. It’s an open-world sandbox with a watercolor aesthetic that offers hundreds of challenges with the shrines alone, according to Nintendo.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating out of over 100 reviews at Amazon

The latest iteration of the soccer series includes improved goalkeeper behavior, realistic ball physics, an explosive sprint option and new offensive tactics, according to the publisher.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.2-star average rating out of over 600 reviews at GameStop

The latest installment of the popular first-person-shooter series is the “most expansive Far Cry to date,” according to the publisher, with action taking place in jungles, on beaches and a city.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from over 2,000 reviews at GameStop

Avoid the bug-ridden mess that is the Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster and instead join the world of one of the bestselling entertainment products of all time, which still has a vibrant online community. This edition comes with the Criminal Enterprise starter pack.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from over 1,000 reviews at Best Buy

With the Ring-Con accessory, players explore a fantastic world, defeat bodybuilding dragons and jog across windswept plains by exercising, doing yoga poses and working out in real life, according to the publisher.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from over 250 reviews at Amazon

Mixing exercise with video game fun, Just Dance 2022 comes with 40 new songs, including kid-friendly songs and kid-accessible choreography, according to the publisher.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from over 9,400 reviews at Amazon

This gaming mouse has a 1-millisecond report rate and 250 hours of play on a single AA battery, according to Logitech. It weighs 99 grams.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average review out of over 750 reviews at Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 sports an Intel Core i7-10875H 8-Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics card, 15.6-inch FHD 300Hz screen, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

