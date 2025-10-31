I’ve tested dozens of headphones: wireless earbuds, open earbuds, over-ear headphones, you name it. One brand that almost always makes my “best-of” lists is Bose. That’s because its headphones are generally comfortable, portable and have great noise cancellation.

That’s why I love the Bose QuietComfort Headphones, especially for travel. They are more than 40% off right now ahead of Black Friday, matching the lowest price I’ve seen. I also found a few other good Bose deals you should know about.

Deal of the Day

These Bose QuietComfort Headphones have all of travel tech must-haves: They’re lightweight, fold down into a compact (included) hard carrying case, and come with a wired cable to plug into seat-back entertainment. The headphones also have excellent automated noise-cancelling that blocks out plane, train and car noise easily. They get up to 24 hours of battery life, and work well on both iPhone and Android devices through the Bose app.

More Bose headphones on sale:

These Bose earbuds are also matching their lowest price ever, and for $129 are a great deal. They have all the features you would expect from pricier earbuds, but cost less than half as much as more premium models like Bose’s own QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. The touch controls on the sides of each earbud are responsive and easy to use, in my experience.

If you’re looking for powerful noise-cancellation modes, consider these Bose over-ear headphones. They have some of the strongest noise-cancelling I’ve tested, rivaling other premium options like the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Apple AirPods Max. They also fold down into a compact (included) carrying case, and get up to 24 hours of battery life.

These earbuds wrap around the outside of your ear like an ear cuff, meaning you can still hear the world around you. Each bud has a physical button to control your media, music and calls. Plus, they get up to 7.5 hours of battery life.

Only certain colors are on sale for 33% off right now.

