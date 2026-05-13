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As someone who has had two kids, I can tell you that pregnancy is a wild ride. Your body is changing rapidly, you’re constantly at the doctor for monitoring and there are so many things you are warned not to do. For example, there are long lists of foods pregnant people are told to avoid, including your morning cup of joe . But is drinking coffee really harmful when you’re expecting?

I spoke to medical professionals about whether it is okay to drink coffee while pregnant — and if so, how much you can indulge in. Find out what they had to say below.

Is it safe to drink coffee when pregnant?

The good news: You don’t have to totally forsake coffee while you’re pregnant. Though, it is recommended that you limit your intake. “More research is needed here, but most healthcare professionals recommend limiting caffeine intake to less than 200 milligrams (mg) per day,” says Dr. Kerry Krauss, a board-certified OB-GYN and senior medical advisor at Natural Cycles, a menstrual cycle tracking app.

Of course, every pregnancy is different. Because of this, you should consult with your doctor about any questions pertaining to what is safe for you to consume while pregnant. One thing to keep in mind if you do drink coffee is that different beans may pack different amounts of caffeine, so you should check your specific coffee for caffeine levels.

“Typically, a 12-ounce cup contains about 200 milligrams of caffeine, while a decaf cup contains about 5 milligrams,” says Joanna Kreyling, a pediatric nurse practitioner and an international board-certified lactation consultant at the breast pump retailer 1 Natural Way. “If you prefer espresso drinks, an ounce of espresso usually has around 64 mg of caffeine.”

What happens if you drink too much coffee during pregnancy?

If you accidentally have a little bit more than the recommended amount of coffee one day, chances are good that not much will happen. But what if you indulge in way more than that?

“High levels of caffeine consumption, which includes five or more cups of coffee or its equivalent per day, has been linked to poor fetal growth,” says Dr. Rhiana Saunders, a reproductive endocrinologist at Aspire Houston Fertility Institute. “There is strong data to suggest an association between high caffeine use and miscarriage.”

Beyond impacting the baby, consuming high levels of caffeine can impact maternal health. “It can lead to poor sleep quality, dehydration and rapid heart rate,” says Saunders.

Are there coffee makers that are particularly helpful for pregnant people?

If you’ve decided to drink small amounts of coffee while pregnant, you may want to consider a new coffee maker. Certain coffee makers can make it easier to get that single cup you may want while expecting, while others are good investments that can take you from pregnancy through those sleep deprived months of early parenthood.

When picking coffee makers suitable for pregnant people, I looked for features that would be particularly appealing to someone expecting and focused on models that are either loved by NBC Select editors or that are highly rated by shoppers.

The Keurig K-Mini is one of our favorite coffee makers and it can brew anywhere between 6 to 12 ounces of coffee, making it a good option during pregnancy when you want to brew smaller cups. Its compact size is also nice — especially since your countertops will soon be littered with baby bottles and other feeding supplies. The machine is less than 5 inches wide and it automatically turns off 90 seconds after your last brew, according to Keurig.

When I was pregnant with my first, a dear friend suggested investing in a coffee maker with a stainless steel carafe. The reason: When you’re running on no sleep as a new parent, you’ll likely want coffee at all hours and the stainless steel carafe will keep your brew warmer longer.

I bought this coffee maker while still pregnant and found it to be helpful during that period, too. Pregnancy brain is a real thing and I’d often crave a cup of coffee, set it to brew and then forget about it. Thankfully, with this stainless steel carafe, I could return to the coffee hours later and still enjoy a warm cup. The machine has a 12-cup capacity and has a setting that allows you to select a more intense brew or a standard brew.

Think of this as the above two coffee makers combined. Similar to the Keurig, you can brew single cups of coffee. But it also comes with a stainless steel carafe that you can use to brew larger batches. You can also choose from five custom brew styles — classic, rich, over ice, cold brew or specialty. It also comes with a fold-away milk frother to heat your milk if you want to whip up a latte or cappuccino.

Frequently asked questions Do pregnant women need to restrict other types of caffeinated beverages? The reason coffee should be limited during pregnancy is because of the caffeine. With this in mind, you should also limit other things that contain caffeine. “Teas, soft drinks, energy drinks, chocolate and even some medications contain caffeine as well,” says Kreyling. The same rule applies to these things — limit your intake of caffeine to 200 mg (total) a day while pregnant. Should women who are breastfeeding also limit their caffeine intake? “While breastfeeding, it is generally considered safe to consume up to 300 milligrams of caffeine or about three 8-ounce cups of coffee per day,” says Kreyling. While that is the general rule, Kreyling suggests paying close attention to how your baby reacts after you’ve had coffee. “How long it takes your baby to metabolize caffeine varies by age. Premature and newborn infants up to three to five months of age should be monitored closely for jitteriness, irritability and poor sleep,” says Kreyling. “Babies with reflux may have symptoms worsened by caffeine. Because the level of caffeine in your breastmilk is highest one hour after consumption, you can lessen the amount transferred through your breastmilk by consuming right after nursing your baby.”

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Kerry Krauss is a board-certified OB-GYN and senior medical advisor at Natural Cycles, a menstrual cycle tracking app.

is a board-certified OB-GYN and senior medical advisor at Natural Cycles, a menstrual cycle tracking app. Joanna Kreyling is a pediatric nurse practitioner and an international board-certified lactation consultant at the breast pump retailer 1 Natural Way.

is a pediatric nurse practitioner and an international board-certified lactation consultant at the breast pump retailer 1 Natural Way. Dr. Rhiana Saunders is a reproductive endocrinologist at Aspire Houston Fertility Institute

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers lifestyle, wellness, beauty and home. I’ve written stories about the best shoes for pregnant women and plastic baby bottles. For this story, I interviewed three medical professionals about drinking coffee while pregnant.

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