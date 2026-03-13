Dysons are basically the Mercedes Benzes of vacuums. They’re sleek, high quality and you typically have to drop some serious cash to own one. So, when a Dyson vacuum goes on sale, I pay attention. And right now, the popular Dyson Car + Boat Handheld Vacuum is 24 percent off.

This new model launched last year and while the name implies that it is best suited for cars and boats, shoppers confirm that it’s also a great tool to pick up quick messes at home — like the puffs that my toddler is constantly flinging onto the floor or the coffee grounds that never make it to the filter when I’m making my morning cup of joe.

If you are on the hunt for a new handheld vacuum, you’ll want to grab this deal before the $70 discount is gone.

Deal of the Day

One of the most impressive things about this handheld vacuum is how powerful the motor is. Vacuum power is measured by revolutions per minute (RPM). Most of Dyson’s upright vacuums and sticks hover around 125,000 RPMs and this model clocks in at 110,000 RPMs, which is pretty darn close to larger machines. In other words, this handheld is nearly as powerful as a stick vacuum.

The powerful cordless vacuum has a filter that helps pick up even the tiniest of debris and has a 50-minute run time on a fully charged battery. It also comes with three attachments — a motorized brush bar that is great for carpets and upholstery, a slender crevice tool to get into corners and a combination brush tool to pivot between different surface types. Reviewers also note how quiet this vacuum is.

Why this sale is worth it

$70 off

High-powered motor

50-minute run time on a full charge

Cleans more than cars and boats

Quiet

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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