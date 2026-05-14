Berries are an amazing treat (particularly in the summer) and can make a great base for smoothies, but they can also be pricey and grow fuzzy and old in just a few days. In these especially trying financial times, no one wants to feel like they’re wasting money on already expensive groceries — that’s where the right food storage comes in.

Right now the Freshmage Fruit Storage Containers are almost 40 percent off on Amazon, bringing the price to just under $19; these days that’s actually less than one smoothie at some stores.

Deal of the day

This set comes with four fruit storage containers — two small, one medium and one large. Each container comes with a lid and a colander insert that helps air flow around your fruit, so water doesn’t pool and cause mold to grow. One shopper said their blueberries and strawberries stayed for two weeks in these containers, proving that they’re a serious long-term money saver.

Other fans of these containers said they “double the life span of their fruit” and say that in between uses, the containers nest within each other for easy storage. You can also remove the colanders and use the containers for normal food storage if you don’t have any fruit at the moment.

Everything is made from BPA-free plastic and the containers are dishwasher-safe — shoppers say to put them in the top drawer to keep them from bending under the heat of the water. Some reviewers also recommend hand washing the lids so they don’t warp.

Why this deal is worth it

Under $20 for four containers

Over 2,800 5-star ratings

Can make fruit last for up to two weeks

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, lifestyle, beauty and tech. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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