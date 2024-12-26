This month, Google released a list of the top 100 brands, products and shopping categories based on search data in 2024. In addition to listing popular products across categories like tech, beauty, home and fitness, Google also tapped influencers to list their top picks and highlighted specific trending statistics from the year (such as searches for white noise for sleep hitting an all-time high in 2024 or skin care sets spiking 100% this year).

With 2025 on the horizon, NBC Select editors reflected on our favorite products we covered this year based on Google’s trending searches. Below, I compiled brands and shopping categories we’ve covered from Google’s list, and narrowed down our favorite products within each one.

2024 Google Shopping bestsellers

Therabody

Therabody searches have spiked every holiday season since 2020, according to Google. The brand makes some of our favorite massage guns, many of which are FSA-eligible and NBC Select Wellness Award winners.

Fitness trackers

We tested and covered a variety of fitness trackers this year, including the Oura Ring (which was a top searched brand this year, according to Google) and Apple Watch. NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz reviewed the Oura Ring earlier this year, and likes the device’s sleep tracking and workout detection features.

Wireless charging stations

Wireless charging stations made a splash in 2024, with searches up by 65%, according to Google. Rabinowitz says he prefers wireless chargers that are portable and easy to travel with, like those from Hicober and Anker.

White noise machines

Searches for white noise machines hit an all time high this year, according to Google. NBC Select contributor Bethany Heitman spoke to sleep experts about how to determine the right white noise machine for you and compiled the best ones to shop based on their guidance.

Running sneakers

Salomon and Nike Motiva sneaker searches hit new highs this year, according to Google. We covered some of our favorite running sneaker brands this year, including On, Brooks and more.

Earbuds

Searches for earbuds spike every season, according to Google. NBC Select editors tested several wireless earbuds based on comfort and quality, many of which won an NBC Select Wellness Award.

Indoor gardening kits

Searches for indoor planters and accessories grew by 55% this year, according to Google. This year, NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris reviewed the Aerogarden Harvest Elite, which is designed to let you grow plants and herbs from anywhere as long as you have an outlet.

Overnight bags

Searches for overnight bags spike every fall, according to Google. For however long the trip you’re taking may be, NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio spoke to travel experts to determine the best weekender and overnight bags of the year, many of which won an NBC Select Travel Award.

Lip treatments

To find the best products for dry lips, NBC Select editors tested over 50 lip balms and spoke to board-certified dermatologists about lip masks to determine the top lip care products. Searches for lip sleeping masks were also up 70%, according to Google.

Dyson hair products

Dyson makes some of our favorite hair tools, including flat irons and blow dryer brushes. The brand also hosted several deals this year, including a limited time discount on the expert-recommended and NBC Select staff-favorite Dyson Airwrap.

Pickleball equipment

Pickleball continues to grow as a sport, and searches for pickleball paddles hit an all-time high this year, according to Google. Heitman compiled our favorite pickleball sets and accessories of 2024, including sneakers, paddles, balls and duffel bags.

Plush robes

Searches for robes increase every December, especially during cold winters, according to Google. Robes serve many purposes, including post-shower comfort to warmth during the colder months. Our editors shared their favorite robes of 2024, many of which won an NBC Select Bed and Bath Award.

Ice cream makers

Searches for ice cream makers were up 60% this year, according to Google. Ninja’s Creami Deluxe is a buzzy kitchen tool, and even sold out at major retailers this the year.

Record players

Searches for turntables and record players increased 50% this year, according to Google. If you’re new to vinyl records and don’t know where to start looking, our editors have you covered: We detail how exactly a record player works and what to know before you buy one.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an NBC Select Page and frequently work on gift guides and product roundups. For this story, our staff recommended their go to products from Google Shopping’s top searches of 2024.

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