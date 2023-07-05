IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

June bestsellers: Readers' favorite portable air conditioners, spray sunscreens and more

We compiled the most purchased items we covered last month, including SPF lip balms, barbecue smokers and gardening tools.
Trager Ironwood Series 885 Pellet Grill, Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask, ZitSticka Killa Kit, Levoit LV-H132 Air Purifier and Breville Smart Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven and Sun Bum SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen Lip Balm
By Carolyn Chun

Now that June is officially behind us, we’re reflecting on the most popular topics we covered throughout the month. We recommended a variety of summer essentials to kick off the new season, including sunscreens, portable air conditioners, barbecue smokers and pool toys. Later in the month, we also launched our first-ever Best for Your Pet Awards, which covered our favorite care, cleaning, play and food items for dogs and cats.

Aside from the shopping guides above, our readers showed the most interest in pizza ovens, pimple patches, gardening tools and more. Below, we highlight the 12 most purchased products we covered in June.

Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask

Black+Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner (BPACT08WT)

ZitSticka Killa Kit

Sun Bum SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen Lip Balm

Radius Garden Root Slayer Shovel

Levoit LV-H132 Air Purifier

Trager Ironwood Series 885 Pellet Grill

Breville Smart Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven

Purple Double Seat Cushion

Repel Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent Pump Spray

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist

OXO Good Grips Microfiber Extendable Duster

