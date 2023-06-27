Bored pets tend to misbehave. That’s why it’s extra important to make sure that both cats and dogs get proper physical and mental stimulation. One easy way to do that? Toys, toys and more toys. The right toys, however, can make a big difference in the quality of your pet’s playtime.

We spent weeks trying dozens of cat and dog toys, as well as dog apparel, to find the best options for pets across sizes, breeds and ages. Here are our favorites.

How we chose our winners

To find our top products in our pet play category, our editors and staff put gear to the test. We tried over 100 toys, 30 harnesses and so much more in order to return with our winners. Products underwent a five-week trial period before being selected as our favorite in the pet play category. We utilized our editors as shopping and trying experts, along with medical professionals, who provided us with information and advice they give their pet patients.

When we look at any products, especially pet items, we look at them comprehensively. To be our favorite in the pet play category required fulfilling a multitude of needs. We want to provide you with products that perform well, but we also want to share ones that allow you to upgrade your (pet’s) life. Among other things for this category, we specifically looked at price, engagement and overall quality and effectiveness.

Select Best for Your Pet play winners

Dog toys

Award: Best Ball | Pet Type: Dog

Is there anything more classic than a dog and a tennis ball? They’re great for exercise, jumping, catching and learning to fetch. For an upgrade to your average tennis ball, we love the Chuckit Ultra Ball, which comes in small to extra-extra-large sizes (for reference the extra-extra-large size is larger than a softball, according to the brand). The rubber ball is bouncy and durable, making it hard for chewers to destroy, says Sadhana Daruvuri, commerce social media editor, who used it with her 1-year-old maltipoo Bandit. He tossed it around in Daruvuri’s apartment and, despite bouncing off walls and floors, — and getting gnawed on — the ball did not show any signs of wear. Aqua dogs can also enjoy the Ultra Ball since it floats on water.

Award: Best Interactive Toy | Pet Type: Dog

Playing with your food can actually be mentally stimulating, at least when it comes to pets, according to experts. That’s where treat dispenser toys come in. The Kong Classic occupied several dogs on our team, which included different breeds, sizes and ages — Mikhaila Archer, NBC page, gave it to her 13-week-old, 10-pound Staffordshire bull terrier Shepherd, and Zoe Malin, NBC Select associate updates editor, used it with her 10-year-old, 100-pound lab Chance.

The Kong Classic is available in extra-small to extra-extra-large sizes and is made from rubber. You can stuff treats inside the center compartment, as well as freeze the toy, which Archer calls a “life-saver” if your puppy is teething like hers — the cold material soothes gums. The shape of the Kong resembles a snowman, and it bounces and rolls around, making it challenging for dogs to get what’s inside.

Francesca Cocchi, Shop Today branded commerce editor, fills the Kong with peanut butter for her 2-year-old, 70-pound golden retriever Stevie. “Without fail, this toy distracts her from everything else and keeps her engaged until she has finished her treat,” Cocchi says. In addition to hand-washing the Kong, it’s top-rack dishwasher-safe, which Malin says is helpful when removing dried food.

Award: Best Enrichment Toy | Pet Type: Dog

Woof’s Pupsicle is similar to the Kong since you fill it with a treat. But the purpose of the toy is less about the dogs working to get treats out — the treat is always somewhat exposed while dogs are playing with the Pupsicle, prompting them to continuously lick and gnaw it, thus engaging them for a long period of time. While dogs play with the spherical-shaped toy, it rolls around, prompting them to chase after it and making the treat even more challenging to eat.

Archer says Woof’s Pupsicle keeps her puppy Shepherd entertained for at least half an hour, and she relies on it when she’s not home or needs to distract him. To fill it with a treat, you unscrew the top and drop food inside. You can fill the Pupsicle with the brand’s pre-made Pupsicle Pops, which are available in flavors like beef and chicken, or treats you make yourself using Woof’s DIY Treat Tray. Archer says she usually freezes treats so they last even longer.

The Pupsicle is made from rubber and is durable, Archer says. It has not been damaged by her puppy’s sharp baby teeth.

Award: Best Puzzle Toy | Pet Type: Dog

Treat dispensers are not the only brain games you can use with your pet. Toys like this one from Frisco give them a goal to achieve: Digging the stuffed lime wedge, tortilla chip and avocado out of the “bowl” they’re hidden inside. Daruvuri says it takes Bandit about one to five minutes to get the toys out of the bowl, and each time she refills it, he starts looking for them all over again. “Bandit also likes playing with the squeak toys individually,” Daruvuri says. “He brings back parts of it to his bed to nibble on and squeak.” She also noted that the cute design of the toy makes her more drawn to it as a pet owner, and seeing Bandit carry a tortilla chip around her apartment never fails to make her smile.

Archer also put treats inside the toy to add an additional layer of engagement for Shepherd. She noted that her puppy is a chewer, so he managed to break open some of the squeaky toys — if your dog is also a chewer, plush toys like this one may not be the best option for them. However, Daruvuri says Bandit is not a chewer, and her guacamole puzzle is still in perfect condition after weeks of use.

Award: Best Stuffed Toy | Pet Type: Dog

Dogs can carry, catch and cuddle with goDog’s Dragon, which is made with soft, bubble-textured fabric and a built-in squeaker. The stuffed toy has a chew-resistant lining and reinforced seams, making it harder for dogs to chew through — Malin’s dog Chance tends to rip stuffed toys apart, but due to this one’s construction, he was not able to gnaw through it, discouraging him from trying to do so after the first attempt.

The toy is available in small and large sizes and it’s not highly stuffed — it’s floppier and more flexible compared to traditional stuffed toys, which Malin says Chance preferred since it took up less room in his bed. He sleeps with it every day and enjoys toting it around Malin’s home.

Cat toys and furniture

Award: Best Cat Furniture | Type: Cat Tree

When it comes to cat trees, the taller the better, experts told us. Cats are natural climbers and feel safe when they can escape to somewhere high up, so it’s best to look for trees that offer perches to sleep on, scratching posts to climb and other interactive features like built-in toys.

Lesure’s Cat Trees check all these boxes. It stands 49.5 inches tall and has four levels, each of which is separated by scratching posts: an enclosed sleeping condo, a hammock, a flat platform with a scratching pad and a plush bed with a bolster on top. There are also multiple built-in toys, like a dangling ball and a ball on a spring. And instead of being fully carpeted like traditional cat trees, this one has a wood base — hair doesn't stick to it and the material is easy to wipe clean, Malin says.

“This is the best cat tree I’ve ever used,” Malin says. “Wanda sleeps in it every day and jumps from level to level to play with the toys. The cat tree also looks nice in my home, which adds to the overall value. It can be hard to find a beautiful, functional cat tree, but this one is a balance of both, which is rare to find.”

Additionally, Malin says building the tree by herself was easy — constructing it only took her about half an hour.

Award: Best Cat Furniture | Type: Window Hammock

The three suction cups on Tuft + Paw’s arch-shaped Cloud Nine Window Hammock helps it securely stick to glass windows, and the steel tubes that connect the hammock to the suction cups make it sturdy enough to hold up to 30 pounds. Malin installed the window hammock in her apartment over eight weeks ago and it has not fallen or slipped down whatsoever, even when her 8-pound cat, Wanda jumps on and off it. The hammock has a felt base that serves as a soft-yet-textured perch for cats.

“I’ve never seen Wanda happier than she is when using this window hammock,” Malin says. “She sleeps on it, basks in the sun and is highly entertained by watching what’s going on outside. I have over 200 photos of her using the hammock and in each one, you can tell how much she loves it. It’s a permanent fixture in my apartment now since Wanda uses it for hours every day.”

Award: Best Laser Toy | Pet Type: Cat

Electronic cat toys are designed with moving components that cats can swat at and chase, providing mental and physical stimulation. These toys allow you to press a button and walk away if you don’t have a lot of time to play with your cat — the electronic toys do all of the engaging, taking the pressure off of you to facilitate play, experts told us.

This electronic laser toy has a built-in timer, so once you turn it on, it automatically shuts off for an hour and a half and then turns on for 15 minutes of playtime. You can choose from five laser circle ranges depending on how large of a space your cat has to run around and power the toy with a USB cord or AA batteries.

NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson says she worries that her 8-year-old, 9-pound Bombay cat Wonton can get bored and a little lazy throughout the day, so she appreciates that this laser toy can add mental stimulation to his routine. As Wonton tries to catch the moving red dot and chases after it, Swanson says he’s honing his hunting skills, too.

Award: Best Stuffed Toy | Pet Type: Cat

Cats can scratch, bite and bat around this banana-shaped toy, which is stuffed with catnip and has a cotton twill exterior. You can also throw it to your cat so they can chase after it, or hide it around your home so felines can hunt for it before playing. The catnip inside can keep cats engaged for hours, just like it did for Swanson’s cat Wonton. “My cat loved this banana so much that he kept me up all night while playing with it,” she says. “I kept hearing it get tossed up in the air and then a thud on the ground, followed by the scurrying of four little paws chasing it.”

Award: Best Puzzle Toy | Pet Type: Cat

Experts we spoke to say they’re “huge” fans of treat puzzles like this one. They force cats to work for their food and engage their hunting instinct. The Catstages Buggin’ Out Puzzle is shaped like a leaf and has 14 compartments to place treats inside, plus 16 pieces you can move into different positions to hide food. All the movable pieces are connected to the puzzle’s base so you don’t have to worry about anything getting lost during play.

Swanson says her cat Wonton is very motivated by treats and begs for them every day. Instead of tossing them to him, she now uses this puzzle, which keeps Wonton engaged for a longer period of time and creates a challenging activity for him. Malin also used the puzzle with her cat Wanda and says it’s a great boredom buster since it gives cats a goal to achieve. She says, “Wanda is so determined to get her treats and watching her figure out which piece to move and which angle to approach it from makes clear how mentally stimulating the toy is.”

Award: Best Tunnel Toy | Pet Type: Cat

Frisco’s pop-up cat tunnel is composed of three tunnels that connect in the center, giving it a triangle-like shape. There are four entrances and exits for cats to zoom in and out of — one on each tunnel and one on top. Malin says the tri-tunnel design makes it more engaging compared to an individual tunnel — her cat Wanda races through the openings and plays hide-and-seek with other cats when they’re together. Two dangling ball toys also hang from the top of the tunnel’s interior.

NBC page Alexis Lambert also tried Frisco’s tunnel with her 1-year-old, 10-pound cat Mia. If Mia starts to lose interest in playing with the tunnel, Lambert throws a toy into it, prompting Mia to chase it. Malin and Lambert agree that this tunnel has increased their cats’ physical activity since they brought it home. The tunnel can fold flat when it’s not in use.

Award: Best Teaser Toy | Pet Type: Cat

Teaser toys are one of the most basic types of cat toys you can buy, and experts recommend keeping one at home for felines of all ages. As you wave the toy around in different movement patterns and at different heights, cats try to capture the dangling string as if they’re hunting it, promoting physical activity and mental stimulation.

Cat Dancer Products’ Rainbow Cat Charmer is designed with a 16-inch plastic wand handle and a 48-inch rainbow fleece string. Rebecca Rodriguez, NBC Select editorial projects associate, said the fleece material does not fray or start unraveling while cats play with it, making it durable. Her 3-year-old, 15-pound cat Enzo never showed interest in teaser toys until she brought this one home — he now drags it around her home and brings it to her when he wants to play. Enzo’s sister Luna, a 3-year-old, 8-pound cat, even joins in on playtime with this wand despite being more shy and reserved.

Dog apparel

Award: Best Harness

Since first trying Orvis’ harness, Donna Pilikyan, senior associate of commerce operations, has used it every day with her 3-year-old, 45-pound mutt Ozzy. “The nylon material is very tough but at the same time, it feels smooth enough to be comfortable for Ozzy,” she says. “Compared to other harnesses I’ve used, it’s also easier to put on and take off thanks to the well-positioned buckles.” The part of the harness that rests on dogs’ chests and backs is lightly padded, and it comes in small to extra-large sizes.

Malin also now uses this harness with her dog Chance for every walk they go on and was surprised that the extra-large size fits him — most brands’ “extra-large” harness is still not large enough for him, but this one is. It’s also adjustable in four places and has two leash attachment points.

“My favorite part of this harness is the top handle. I can hold Chance close to me if we’re waiting to cross the street, and since he’s getting older, I can use the handle to support him if he’s having trouble walking or getting up the stairs,” Malin says.

Award: Best Harness | Type: No-Pull

Mili Godio, NBC Select updates editor, says her dog Bella, a 5-year-old, 16-pound havachon, walked better than ever before while wearing this no-pull harness. “Bella walked by my side the entire time, didn’t pull toward other dogs, pigeons or people as much as she normally would, and walked at a steady pace,” Godio says. She noted that the harness prevents Bella from pulling without choking her since it rests across her chest instead of near her throat.

Petsafe’s Easy Walk Harness is made from nylon and has four points of adjustability, allowing Godio to change its fit to Bella’s exact body type. The harness’ belly strap and shoulder straps are different colors to help you easily put it on your dog, and it has a leash attachment point on the front.

Award: Best Collar | Type: GPS

The Fi Series 3 GPS collar allows you to track your pet’s live location through the companion app, which can give you peace of mind if they’re being taken care of by someone else or if you’re not home. You can also share your dog’s location with friends and family, as well as dog walkers and pet sitters. The collar requires a membership to use — you can choose to pay for a monthly, six-month, one–year or two-year membership.

Alexa Arent, commerce leadership coordinator, used Fi’s GPS collar with her 12-pound, 7-year-old havashu Chewie, who frequently runs down her block. “I put the collar on him in the hopes that when he did run down the block, I would know exactly where he was,” Arent says. “It did exactly that. I was immediately able to look at my app and it told me which house he was at. Now that I’ve tried this, I don’t think I’ll ever go back to a regular collar again.”

In addition to tracking your dog’s location, the Fi collar collects data on pets’ activity, sleep and how many steps they take a day. Its battery lasts up to three months before needing to be recharged. It’s water-resistant and comes in sizes from extra-small to extra-large, all of which are adjustable.

Daruvuri used the GPS collar with her dog Bandit and says it was relatively easy to set up. Connecting the strap to the GPS tracker itself posed to be challenging, but once she figured it out, the rest of the process was a breeze. Arent added that she had no issues connecting the tracker to the companion app, and she was able to use it within minutes.

Award: Best Collar

Beyond being easy to adjust using the buckle (which is available in solid brass or steel hardware), Molly and Stitch’s Butter Leather Dog Collar is soft and looks beautifully made, making it a high-quality product overall, says Daruvuri. Her dog Bandit has a very small neck, so finding a collar that fits him well is challenging. But this collar comes in extra-small to extra-extra-large sizes and has multiple rivets to put the buckle through, making it customizable for dogs across weights and body types. You can also attach ID tags or a leash to the harness D-ring.

Award: Best Leash

Fable’s Signature Leash comes in three lengths — 48 inches, 50 inches and 60 inches — allowing you to choose the option that’s best for your dog’s size. The lightweight leash is made from a nylon-like material, which Malin says helps her maintain a tight grip while she’s holding it. The leash’s material is also water–resistant and easy to wipe clean. “Fabric leashes hold onto moisture if you walk your dog in the rain, and tend to fray over time,” Malin says. “The material this leash is made from is durable and all-weather, solving both the problems I’ve had with fabric options.”

Additionally, the leash is made with an aluminum security clip that you open by sliding down a button instead of pressing inward — this prevents the clip from accidentally opening when it’s attached to a harness or collar, Malin says. It’s also designed with an adjustable handle. You can shorten the handle so it hugs and is secured to your wrist, or make the loop larger if you’re holding onto the leash.

