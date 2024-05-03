If you are anything like us, you may find yourself in a rush looking for a last-minute Mother’s Day gift, which falls on May 12th, this year. Regardless of who your mother-figure is, we’ve collected a variety of popular and staff-favorite products that are sure to please. Plus, almost all of the items on this list have options for two-day shipping.

SKIP AHEAD Last-minute wellness and self-care gifts | Last-minute tech gifts | Last-minute home gifts | Last-minute fitness gifts | Last-minute apparel and accessories gifts | Last-minute travel and outdoor gifts | Last-minute kitchen gifts

Last-minute Mother’s Day gifts for 2024

Below is a collection of Mother’s Day gifts that offer fast shipping options in case you are shopping last minute. Many have been featured in our staff or expert-recommended guides.

Last-minute wellness and self-care gifts

This hand cream is one of my go-to gifts for any mother-figure. It feels rich and thick on the skin, spreads evenly and smells luxurious, in my experience. It is made with a recycled aluminum tube and a plastic screw cap.

Last-minute tech gifts

This Apple Watch has all the fitness, health and smartwatch features any mom could need, without being too complicated, says NBC Select editor Jordan Bowman. Simplicity and easy iPhone connectivity is why he bought his mom this watch instead of other smartwatches. The watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters and its battery lasts up to 18 hours, according to the brand.

One of our favorite digital picture frames, this touchscreen frame can store up to 40,000 photos, according to the brand. You can flip the frame to switch it between portrait or landscape mode, and use the Dragon Touch app, email, an SD card or a USB drive to upload photos.

Last-minute home gifts

This indoor garden kit can grow herbs, vegetables and flowers indoors, no soil or sunlight required. It comes with a herb kit that includes basil, parsley, dill, thyme and mint seeds. I’ve successfully grown delicious herbs and leafy vegetables in my apartment using this garden.

As recommended in our guide to the best pillows, this is one of our team’s favorite sleeping products. The filling is made with shredded, hypoallergenic memory foam that’s easy to mold and adjust to your preference. The outer zip cover and inner pillow are both machine washable, and it ships with a bag of extra foam, which allows you to make any added adjustments.

NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson and NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin use this women-owned business often to deliver flowers. This bouquet has 15 assorted flowers wrapped in foliage and placed in a burlap sack. Note that this bouquet is not safe for pets, according to the brand.

These slippers have a cushioned layer of memory foam that provides great support, says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider. They aren’t too fuzzy or stuffy, and never make her feet feel overheated.

Allergy season is here, and if your mother-figure is sneezing more than usual, they might benefit from this quiet air purifier. It is 13.4 inches tall and weighs 4.2 pounds, which is a good fit for small spaces. It also has a machine-washable mesh fabric cover that acts as a pre-filter for larger clumps of dust, lint and hair.

Recommended in our guide of the best sunrise alarm clocks, this affordable alarm clock can display seven colored lights, and has 20 levels of brightness to gradually wake you up in the morning, according to the brand. It also has seven-alarm sounds to choose from, plus FM radio.

Last-minute fitness gifts

These workout headphones rest on the outside of your ears, perfect for any mother-figure who hates using earbuds. It uses vibrations to transmit sound through your cheek bones into your inner ear. Swanson and I both use these headphones to run and cycle outdoors in New York City.

A massage gun can relieve tension and relax sore muscles, and this one from Theragun is one of the simplest to use. There are three speeds, and one button to turn it on and off. It comes with three ball-head attachments (wide, standard and narrow), and has up to two hours of battery life, according to the brand.

This is one of the best running shoes for women, and a favorite among the NBC Select team. It has neutral support, a roomy interior and can handle all kinds of running speeds, in our experience. It is available in sizes 5 to 13, in narrow, medium, wide and extra wide styles.

Last-minute apparel and accessories gifts

These washable, reusable silicone earbuds are a NBC Select Wellness Awards winner, and can reduce the noise of any nighttime sirens, air conditioners or snoring partners, in our experience. They can reduce noise by up to 26 decibels, according to the brand, and come with a small plastic storage case. You can read more in our Loop Quiet review.

Baggu is a staff-favorite brand, and this crescent bag is one of our favorite beach bags. It’s roomier than a belt bag, and can easily be thrown over the shoulder or worn as a crossbody bag. It has an adjustable strap and two interior pockets. It comes in a dozen colors on Baggu’s website, but only three on Amazon.

If your mother-figure is always at the pilates studio, she may like a few extra pairs of grippy socks. This three-pack is a good fit for pilates, yoga or just being less slip-prone on hardwood floors, in our experience.

Last-minute travel and outdoor gifts

The Apple AirTag is a great gift for anyone who owns an iPhone and tends to misplace things — think keys, purse or a bag. It was a winner in the NBC Select Giftable Tech Awards and one of our readers’ most purchased tech products in 2023.

It connects via Apple’s FindMy app and shows precisely where the AirTag is located. It does not come with a strap, so adding something like this Belkin AirTag holder can help make it more versatile.

Perfect for the coffee lover in your life, this mug is made with double-wall, insulated steel that is dishwasher safe and vacuum sealed, according to the brand. It comes in three sizes and dozens of colors.

Last-minute kitchen gifts

“This air fryer is my mom’s bonus child. She loves it so much that it may as well be part of the family,” says NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris. It has 12 cooking settings including air fry, bake, broil and dehydrate. Your mother figure can also manually adjust the cooking time and temperature on the air fryer. It comes with a dishwasher-safe seven-quart nonstick basket and crisper tray.

These elevated coasters are made with diatomaceous earth — it’s a type of stone that absorbs and dries moisture super fast, in our experience. This four pack is available in sandstone and slate colors.

NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio prefers her coffee at burn-your-tongue temperature, so a self-heating mug like this one is essential for her. Your mother-figure can connect it to the Ember app to control the temperature from their phone. The mug is available in 10 and 14 ounce sizes.

Your mother-figure can have bubbly beverages anytime with this Sodastream. It comes with everything she needs, including the water maker, CO2 bubble bottle and a sample lime flavor pack. The main 1-liter bottle is also dishwasher safe.

Why trust NBC Select?

Harry Rabinowitz is a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology. He has written product and gift guides for years. For this article, he picked products from past NBC Select coverage, as well as top-rated gifts from online marketplaces like Amazon.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.