It’s impossible to describe just how important moms are — biological mothers, adoptive mothers, surrogate moms and everyone in between. Mother’s Day lands on May 12 this year, and it’s the perfect opportunity to show your mom how important she is to you — and that you’re paying attention. Plus, your mother figure deserves a gift that caters to her specific interests, whether that’s whipping up a home-cooked meal, tending to a garden or traveling around the world.

To help you shop for all the mother figures in your life, we rounded up some of the best Mother’s Day gifts we think you should know about, including personalized items, tech, home goods and more.

SKIP AHEAD Personalized gifts | Beauty and wellness gifts | Home and kitchen gifts | Food and drink gifts | Apparel and accessories gifts | Tech gift ideas | Outdoor and travel gifts

Mother’s Day gift ideas in 2024

Below, we’ve suggested a variety of Mother’s Day gift ideas that can appeal to any type of mother, including products from our existing shopping guides and Select staff favorites. Mother’s day, like any holiday can sneak up on you, so make sure you order these gifts soon so they arrive in time.

Personalized gifts

If your mom is an avid traveler or simply needs a new everyday bag, L.L.Bean’s Boat and Tote is a great option that you can personalize with her name, initials, nickname or any other fun message you choose. NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider is a huge fan and has multiple versions and sizes of the classic tote. She recommends this zip-top option for traveling or commuting thanks to its long durable handles and sturdy structure. “I think of it as a modern-day Mary Poppins bag,” Schneider says. “I can easily fit my laptop, lunch, wallet, water bottle, notebook and my other daily work essentials and there’s still room for more — no one ever knows what else I might manage to pull out of it. Plus, the straps always sit comfortably on my shoulders, making it easy to carry no matter how heavy it gets.” You can choose between four sizes ranging from small to extra-large, as well as eight different colors.

For the sentimental moms, consider making a photo book with their favorite memories. This hardcover option from Artifact Uprising has fabric binding, a minimalist layout, a dust jacket cover and custom foil lettering that makes the book look display-worthy in their home. You can choose from three base page counts: 40 pages (typically displays up to 120 photos), 80 pages (up to 250 photos) and 120 pages (up to 350+ photos). It comes in six sizes and 11 fabric colors.

The Apple AirTag, which is one of our top travel accessories available on Amazon, is great for busy moms who tend to misplace their essentials. The Airtag connects via Apple’s FindMy app and shows its precise location. You can also add a personalized engraving on the Apple website with their name, initials, emoji and more.

This personalizable 60-piece matte puzzle from Minted comes in a patterned drawstring pouch and hinged box with gold detailing and includes a reference artwork card that she can follow while building it. And if that specific design doesn’t feel like Mom to you, there’s other options like a wide variety of other custom puzzle designs on Minted.

Schneider also recommends this cropped robe from Weezie, which you can personalize with your mom’s monogrammed initials, nickname and more in various fonts and colors. “I love that it has short sleeves, so I can comfortably wash my face and brush my teeth without long, chunky sleeves getting in the way,” she says. Schneider also likes that the organic cotton robe is cropped and collarless, making it suitable for warmer temps. Plus, the tie belt is partially sewn into the back of the robe, so it won’t fall off while you’re wearing or washing it, she says. The robe also has pockets for Mom to store small items, like hair clips while she’s getting ready or reading glasses if she’s lounging around the house.

If your mother figure finds every opportunity to talk about the family pet, she will love showing her furry friend off in this custom sweatshirt. The unisex crewneck sweatshirt displays a custom embroidered portrait of their pet’s face. You can choose to display and upload photos of up to five pets, and there’s a text box where you can add the pets’ names and any additional notes. You can choose from four colors, and sizes range from small to 3XL.

Beauty and wellness gifts

Your mother figure can get the perfect at-home manicure with this Olive & June customized gift box set. It includes up to six polish colors in either gel-like formulas, quick-dry formulas or a combination of the two, plus a cuticle serum, polish remover pot, clean-up brush and more.

Silk and satin bedding not only feels luxurious on the skin, but it can also benefit skin and hair health, dermatologists previously told us in our roundup of dry skin products. This Kitsch satin pillowcase is a NBC Select Bed and Bath Awards winner due to its cooling effects and how gentle it is on the skin. It’s also machine-washable and doesn’t lose its softness after the initial wash, according to our editors.

The Oura Ring, which is one of our favorite fitness trackers, has a minimalist design that looks like an everyday piece of jewelry.Your mother figure can track their wellness stats without being weighed down by bulky or flashy fitness trackers. The ring records sleep quality, heart rate, blood oxygen levels and more, which Mom can view directly on the companion app. Plus, it comes in four colors, including silver, black, matte black and gold. Keep in mind that while they can access daily stats for free, a subscription membership for long-term tracking costs $5.99 a month.

The LARQ bottle has a self-cleaning design that uses UV-C LED lights to purify up to 99.99% of bio-contaminants in your water and bottle, according to the brand. I own this water bottle and love that it self-cleans automatically every two hours (or manually when I press the button). It has a double-insulated design that can keep cold contents chilled for up to 24 hours and hot contents warm for 12 hours, according to LARQ. The bottle also comes in a few different colors for the mom who cares about aesthetics as well as hydration.

Home and kitchen gifts

If mom loves to garden but doesn’t have a ton of space to do so, this raised garden bed can make a great gift. It comes with a handy liner that separates the wood from the soil, which preserves the structure’s condition over time, according to the brand. And depending on where she lives, Best Choice Products offers the garden bed in two sizes (5 cubic feet or 8.4 cubic feet) — there’s also a separate model that comes on wheels for portability.

This 9-inch by 13-inch ceramic casserole dish — a favorite of associate updates editor Zoe Malin — can help mom bake lasagna, cobblers, cakes and more. It has a 4-quart capacity and is dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. It also includes handles to help her easily transport it around the kitchen. The vintage design comes in four colors: blue, yellow, pink and green.

If your mother figure loves to host friends and family for parties and wine nights, consider gifting them this set of six wine charms. The drink markers, which connect to the bottom of a wine glass, are made from zinc and druzy stones, each with their own unique color to help them tell drinks apart. The charms also come neatly packaged in a gift box.

Add a pop of color to your mother figure’s home with this Italian summer-inspired throw blanket, which I recently bought and love to display in my living room. It’s five feet long and machine-washable, just make sure to use the gentle setting. Plus, it has colorful fraying on the sides to add an extra fun touch.

Perhaps your mom has no green thumb at all and would rather opt for a fake floral beauty like this Lego Orchid. Select’s editorial projects associate Rebecca Rodriguez recently constructed this set, noting that it was a fun hour-long process and looks great. The set includes 608 building blocks that ultimately create six large flowers and two newly opened flowers inside of a blue vase. When completed, the orchid measures 15 inches high and your mother figure can easily customize its appearance by rotating stems and blooms.

If mom needs to put freshly brewed coffee into a cup, the Ember Mug2 is a gorgeous answer to that call. The ceramic mug works with the Ember app, which displays the current temperature of the drink inside the mug and the temperature she sets it to. Minutes later, she’ll receive a push notification once the ideal temperature has been reached. As someone who likes their coffee to remain hot while working from home, I use the Ember Mug daily to avoid having to heat up my drink in the microwave. The mug is available in two sizes: 10 ounces that can keep drinks warm for up to 1.5 hours and the 14-ounce version that can last up to 80 minutes, according to the brand.

Food and drink gifts

This Boarderie charcuterie board is a ready-to-eat meat and cheese spread that comes in three sizes to serve up to 10 people. The board comes with a variety of cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts, chocolates and olives, all assembled on an acacia wood serving board. It even comes with a bamboo cutlery kit for serving.

Upgrade your mom’s bar cart with this nonalcoholic set from Ghia. It comes with a 500-milliliter bottle of nonalcoholic Berry Apéritif, two jars of the brand’s hazelnut spread and a set of two handmade totem glasses. You can choose from four colors for the glasses, too.

Your mom can make sparkling water or soda instantly with help from the SodaStream Terra. Its cylinder injects carbonation into your water and you can buy additional products to flavor and customize your drink. In addition to the sparkling water maker, the set comes with a 60-liter carbonating cylinder and a 1-liter dishwasher-safe bottle to hold her favorite fizzy drink.

Deux’s mini donuts can definitely help satisfy your mother figure’s sweet tooth. These gluten-free donut holes come in four flavors, including cinnamon sugar, glazed, chocolate glaze and the brand’s latest addition, not-so-red velvet. Each order comes with two four-packs of donut holes.

This Bonne Maman sampler tin comes with nine bestselling flavors in adorably mini, 1 ounce jars. Mom will get eight jars of the brand’s premium spreads, including strawberry, apricot, blueberry, raspberry, cherry, orange, grape jelly and fig, plus one jar of honey.

Trade’s coffee subscription is a great way for your coffee-loving mom to expand their coffee knowledge and get to know different roasters, and they can rate each coffee on the brand’s website to get similar options in future shipments. After answering a few questions about their coffee preferences, Trade’s algorithm will curate options for them from their list of 450+ craft coffees from U.S. roasters. Each coffee is roasted within 48 hours of shipping and sent directly from the roaster, according to Trade.

Before anything else, Winc’s Wine Club Membership asks Mom to take a short quiz that determines her taste, including whether she prefers red or white wine and what regions and flavors she likes best. By updating her recommendation settings, she can change the types of wine delivered to her each time, too. If she enjoys a glass of Pinot (or otherwise) every once in a while, you can be the source of that relaxing swig.

Apparel and accessories gifts

These backless slippers are cushioned, have slip-resistant padded soles and are lined with a warm polyester fleece to help your mom get cozy at home. They are knit with a bold, two-toned checkerboard pattern to add a pop of color to your mother figure’s wardrobe.

A classic pair of pearl drop earrings like these from Mejuri can be a great way to help revamp your mother figure’s jewelry collection. I bought these to wear the night before my wedding, and I found that they’re comfortable, lightweight and complement every outfit. They’re made from gold vermeil, which is a thick 18-karat gold layer on sterling silver.

Lululemon’s Chargefeel 2 sneakers — which were released last year as an upgraded version of the brand’s original Chargefeel shoe — can help upgrade your mom’s workout routine. These cushioned, lightweight training sneakers are great for running, walking and training exercises like weightlifting, which makes them a perfect multi-purpose shoe, according to Malin. It’s available in two styles: Low Top and Mid Top.

One of our favorite weekender bags, the Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag is both versatile and functional. Designed from 100% neoprene fabric, the lightweight material is insulating, shock-absorbent and flexible that makes it easier to take it on long or short getaways. It comes in six colors and five sizes ranging from extra-small to extra-large.

One of our favorite women-owned brands, Little Words Project makes custom and pre-made friendship bracelets that can showcase meaningful phrases, names and more. If you want a simpler option, the brand also has a beaded bracelet that says “Mama.”

Whether your mom is looking to update her wardrobe or collect a few staple pieces, Stitch Fix is a personal styling service that can send her accessories and jewelry, business casual wear, athleisure and more. She would simply need to take a style quiz on the brand’s website — once she places an order, she’ll receive a box with five items to try on and potentially keep, exchange or return. The service offers clothes in sizes XXS to XXL, as well as maternity, petite and plus sizing. Former NBC Select writer Gabriella DePinho received a Stitch Fix gift card for the service and said she loves the convenience and simplicity of it.

For the homebody mom, this Summersalt wrap robe is my favorite cover-up to throw on when I’m lounging around my house. Its matte charmeuse fabric feels soft and silky against my skin and I love that it has pockets to store any smaller items.

This custom pendant has gemstones and crystals that are uniquely created for your mother figure’s birthday, or their child’s. The necklace is made from 14-karat gold plated silver. Included with the pendant is a gift insert that explains more about the stones and why the brand’s astrologers selected them.

Everlane’s Way-High Jean is by far my most used pair of pants (and I have them in three different colors). They’re extremely comfortable, versatile and don’t show signs of wear or fading after a few washes. These jeans are available in seven colors and 13 sizes. You can also choose between three inseam lengths — 25.5 inches, 27.5 inches and 29.5 inches — to give your mom the best fit.

Eberjey is one of our favorite women-owned brands for its comfy pajama sets. NBC Select manager of editorial operations Shari Uyehara received this set as a gift and says the fabric is soft, cooling and stretchy. “I also particularly like the style and silhouette of the pajamas — they’re PJs but I would wear them to the bodega or coffee shop,” she says. The set is machine-washable and comes in 11 different colors, as well as five sizes ranging from extra-small to extra-large.

Tech gift ideas

If your mom likes to read but has yet to upgrade to e-readers, consider giving her the Kindle Paperwhite. The glare-free display should make it easy to read, even in sunlight, and its built-in adjustable warm light accommodates total darkness, according to Amazon. The Paperwhite’s charge should last for weeks, and it comes in 8GB and 16GB storage sizes, which can hold thousands of e-books at once.

Your mother figure can snap her iPhone 15 (or any older model) onto this magnetic phone stand that doubles as a charger. Malin loves how chic the device looks on a desk or nightstand, and it acts as a convenient stand for your phone so “you can video chat with people or scroll through social media at a perfect angle while it’s charging,” she says. The stand, which also has a separate surface to charge her AirPods, is available in either a linen or a leather material, and you can choose between five different colors. For a more personalized touch, you can also add your mom’s monogram for an additional $10.

A digital photo frame can be a great way to share photos instantly with your mother figure, especially if you live far away. You can share photos via the Nixplay app or email, and you can import them directly from Google Photos, Facebook and Instagram. The app also lets moms invite family and friends to share photos or video playlists so the frame is always updated with new content.

If mom is always losing things — maybe she’s loudly complained that she wished she could somehow combine her phone and her wallet — one former NBC Select editor found an older model of the Smartish’s WalletSlayer Vol. 1 and thought it was a great solution. The WalletSlayer is a two-in-one that effectively, well, slays the wallet by combining it with your phone’s case. It holds three cards total and she can push each one of her cards out of the case through a slot on its back.

We all deserve to turn our homes into magical caves, illuminated with millions of different colors — whenever and however we want. These smart bulbs from Philips allow Mom to do just that, according to one Select editor. While some smart bulbs require buying a separate hub to use them, she can easily change the color of the lights emitted from the Philips Wiz bulbs by using the Wiz smartphone app (or by pairing the bulbs with a home assistant like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple’s Siri Shortcuts). They’re easy to configure and a fun, easy way to decorate the home.

Outdoor and travel gifts

If your mother figure is an avid pickleball fan, Tangerine has a variety of paddles and paddle covers in bright colors and patterns. This paddle in the brand’s “Northeast Harbor” design has an elongated face, a durable fiberglass surface and a 5-inch handle wrapped with grip tape to help them maintain a better hold.

Help your mom keep their travel essentials safe with this matching luggage tag and passport case, which you can personalize with their initials for an additional charge. Made from vegan leather, this matching set comes in 12 colors and patterns

For picnics, star-gazing and every outdoor adventure in between, this Rumpl blanket is durable, thick and wraps into a travel bag to take on the go. It’s also insulated, machine-washable and stain- and water-resistant, according to the brand. The corner loops lets them stake the blanket into the ground, while a “Cape Clip” allows them to wear the blanket hands-free.

Why trust NBC Select?

Mili Godio is an editor at NBC Select who has provided dozens of gift ideas for a variety of holidays and occasions, including Valentine’s Day, Father’s Day, Secret Santa and weddings. For this article, Godio researched dozens of products across shopping categories like home, tech, kitchen, wellness and more, and compiled the best gifts for moms to consider this year.

