Mother’s Day 2023 is Sunday May 14th, and, if you are anything like us, you inevitably find yourself rushing around to get gifts at the last minute. Regardless of who the mother figure is in your life, we’ve collected a wide variety of new and expert-recommended products that are sure to please. Almost all of the items on this list offer two-day shipping, meaning it’s more likely to arrive on time, especially if you are shopping late.

Our top picks

Last-minute Mother’s Day gifts for 2023

Below is a collection of Mother’s Day gifts that offer fast shipping options in case you are shopping last minute. Many have been featured in our staff or expert-recommended guides.

The Levoit Core 300 air purifier is a great choice for offices, bedrooms and other small spaces. Select updates editor Mili Godio recommended it in our guide to the best affordable air purifiers, and said it's quiet and “does a great job cleaning the air in my small apartment.” It is recommended for spaces under 219 square feet, and has a noise level between 24 and 50 decibels, according to the brand.

One of our favorite digital picture frames, this touchscreen frame has 16GB of storage (in other words, the brand says it can store up to 40,000 photos) and an HD resolution of 1280 by 800 pixels. You can flip the frame to switch it from portrait to landscape mode and use the Dragon Touch app, email, an SD card or a USB drive to share photos.

Brooks’ Ghost running shoe is one of the brand’s most popular, and is featured in our guide to the best running shoes for women. It provides neutral support, is lightweight at under 8.8 ounces and can handle multiple surfaces, according to the brand.

This KeepCup reusable cup is made of durable glass and cork waste recovered from wine production, according to the brand. This 12-ounce version with pop-top closure is a good fit for coffee, both at home and at the coffee shop. It’s dishwasher and microwave safe, as long as you remove the cork band first.

The AeroGarden Harvest Elite can grow herbs and vegetables indoors, without any direct sunlight. In our guide to the best indoor garden kits, our experts said the Harvest Elite has advanced lighting and hydroponics compared to the competition. The included seed kit has thyme, curly parsley, dill, Thai basil, Genovese basil and mint.

Recommended in our guide of the best sunrise alarm clocks, this affordable alarm clock can display seven colored lights, and has 20 levels of brightness to gradually wake you up in the morning, according to the brand. It also has seven-alarm sounds to choose from, plus FM radio.

The Takeya spout bottle is one of the best reusable water bottles. It’s a favorite of Select editor Christina Colizza, who has used it for years without any issues. It’s dishwasher-safe, leak-proof, and has a lifetime warranty, according to the brand.

Select staff have enjoyed different versions of L'Occitane hand cream for years. During the cold and windy NYC winter, this cream is a luxurious way to rehydrate my hands. Select editor Christina Colizza swears by the rehydrating power of the more intensive balm version of this hand cream, while editorial projects associate Rebecca Rodriguez loves the fragrant cherry blossom version.

The Apple AirTag is a great gift for anyone who misplaces things like their keys, purse or bag. It connects via Apple’s FindMy app and can show precisely where the AirTag is located. It does not come with a strap, so adding something like this Belkin AirTag holder can help make it more versatile. It’s our top pick for travel accessories available on Amazon.

Bala is one of Select’s favorite fitness brands, and these Bala Bangles are one of our top expert-recommended ankle weights. Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin says they are comfortable and versatile for various workouts like yoga, HIIT, walking and running. They come in multiple fun colors, as well as in 1- and 2-pound versions.

Bring New York City’s famous Magnolia Bakery straight to her door with this “best of Magnolia” sampler pack. The small pack includes two large banana pudding cups and two cupcakes, two “fan favorite” items I very much enjoy. Magnolia Bakery delivers nationwide and ships packages with dry ice packs. Their cupcakes ship frozen, while their banana pudding cups ship fresh.

If your mom is anything like the Select team, yoga mats are for more than just yoga. Great for stretching, strength training and more, consider this expert-recommended yoga mat from Gaiam, which Select writer and yoga teacher Stephanie Mansour called her “go-to” mat. It is 0.2 inches, or 5 millimeters, thick and is available in over a dozen colors to fit your mom’s personal style.

The Wonderboom 3 is a small, lightweight and waterproof Bluetooth speaker that can be great for moms who like to bring their music on-the-go. It’s my favorite speaker for travel because it’s small enough to pack in almost any bag and durable enough to use worry-free on hikes, kayaks and more. It’s also simple to use, with large buttons for volume and power, and provides up to 14 hours of battery life.

As recommended in our guide to pillows, this memory foam pillow is one of our team’s favorite sleeping products. The filling is made with shredded, hypoallergenic memory foam and it ships with a bag of extra foam if you want a firmer feel. The outer zip cover and inner pillow are both machine washable.

I have used various iterations of Apple’s iPad for years. They make dozens of at-home tasks much more fun, whether that’s watching videos or following a recipe while I cook. They also make for a great travel companion, as reading books and watching media is much more enjoyable when compared to a small smartphone. This iPad is Apple’s 2021 version, and while newer models exist, it is an excellent value for the features on offer.

In our guide to the best massage guns, our experts recommended the first iteration of this travel-sized massage gun. With the Hypervolt Go 2, the controls are now more easily accessible on the back panel, like their other products.

Teleflora’s Playful Pitcher Bouquet is available in three sizes: standard, deluxe and premium. The flowers come in a pitcher featuring a dragonfly design that your mother figure can use afterward for beverages or as a vase. The flowers included in the bouquet include pink roses, purple matsumoto asters, pink carnations and lavender daisy spray chrysanthemums. They are arranged with lavender waxflower, dusty miller and leatherleaf fern.

If your mother figure loves to make great meals quickly, the Instant Pot may be a good Mother’s Day gift. We discuss several of the brand’s electric pressure cooker models in our Instant Pot buying guide but recommend this 6-quart version for chiefs meal prepping for the week. Instant Pot also sells separate accessories for the kitchen appliance, including a steamer basket and a springform cake pan.

Why trust Select?

Justin Redman is a former reporter for Select.

Harry Rabinowitz is a reporter at Select who has written product and gift guides for years. For this article, he picked products from Select’s past coverage as well as top-rated items from online marketplaces like Amazon.

