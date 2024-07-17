The second (and final) day of sales from Amazon Prime Day is here, offering discounts on tons of products exclusive to Prime members. You can find deals on beauty, tech, home and kitchen appliances, travel and more, some of which are at their lowest price ever.

As an editor for NBC Select, I frequently cover shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. Below, I rounded up the best Prime Day deals at their lowest price ever. I’ll continue updating this list throughout Prime Day.

Best Prime Day deals at their lowest price ever

4.0-star average rating from 8,282 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These wireless, sweat-resistant earbuds have up to five hours of listening time (up to 20 with the charging case) and are compatible with Amazon Alexa, according to the brand. They have a semi-in-ear design to help minimize outside noises, plus you can connect to two devices at the same time — like a laptop and phone, for example.

4.8-star average rating from 8,016 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This spacious duffel bag comes in a range of designs and has room for clothes, shoes, gym accessories and more. It’s made from a water-resistant material, so you don’t have to worry about what’s inside getting damaged from an accidental spill or rain. Plus, it has two zippered end pockets so you can hold your small items or toiletries and an adjustable strap for carrying on your shoulder.

4.7-star average rating from 5,565 reviews on Amazon

Recommended by experts in our best toothpastes roundup, Sensodyne’s whitening toothpaste is particularly great for people with sensitive teeth who experience pain when eating or drinking certain foods, according to the brand. I’ve used this option and love that the refreshing mint taste isn’t too overpowering.

4.5-star average rating from 16,834 reviews on Amazon

You can connect these smart light bulbs with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. This way, you can use voice commands to adjust the brightness or color of the light. You can also put the bulbs on a timer or schedule them to turn on at any time during the day.

4.6-star average rating from 21,301 reviews on Amazon

This indoor hydroponic garden makes it easy to have fresh herbs and greens on hand. Since it uses an LED grow light and hydroponic growing methods, you don’t need soil or sunlight to grow food. This means you don’t have to worry about watering it or getting soil everywhere. The set has four plant spacers, liquid plant food, a measuring cup, grow baskets, sponges and labels.

4.6-star average rating from 4,206 reviews

This DNA kit comes with a premium membership, which lets you research your ancestry and genetic data as far back as 100 years, according to the brand. It also gives you insights into your genetic health and provides preventative health recommendations.

4.3-star average rating from 534 ratings

The third-generation AirPods are an NBC Select staff favorite. They connect easily to your iPhone, Apple laptop or tablet, and they’re great for making calls without having to hold your phone to your ear. You can also keep track of them via your iPhone’s Find My app. I’ve owned mine for over two years and their sound quality is still quite strong.

4.2-star average rating from 97,324 reviews on Amazon

These portable whitening pens help give your teeth a brighter appearance in as little as a matter of hours, according to Colgate. Each pen has a whitening gel that you squeeze out onto your teeth from the thin brush at the end. For the best results, apply the gel on dry teeth after brushing and before going to bed. Each pen lasts for about 35 nightly uses, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 130,159 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Chuckit Ultra Ball is made from a bouncy rubber that’s harder for chewers to rip apart, which is why it won an NBC Select Pet Award for best ball toy for dogs. It also floats, so you can use it for playtime in the water, too. It comes in small to XXL sizes.

4.3-star average rating from 2,329 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This lotion is ideal for keeping the skin on the hands and body ultra moisturized. It has olive oil in it, which helps with maintaining moisture loss and lanolin, an emollient used for its moisturizing capabilities, according to the brand. It’s lightweight when you put it on the skin and has a subtle scent that isn’t overpowering, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 115,772 reviews on Amazon

This HEPA-filter air purifier can help you breathe cleaner air to lessen the effects of allergies, pollen or dust. It’s also great if you have pets at home (hello, dander) or if you want to get rid of odors, per the brand. It also has a built-in timer, so you can schedule when you want it to run each day.

4.2-star average rating from 5,507 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Tineco’s cordless stick vacuum can tackle both solid and liquid messes. Since it functions as both a vacuum and a mop, it uses suction and water from the built-in tank to clean spills, food crumbs, dust and more. It also has a pet hair strainer to easily remove set-in strands.

4.6-star average rating from 14,925 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Harry’s makes some of my favorite razors and shaving gels, both of which are included in this set. The set comes with a razor that has a thorough-yet-gentle design, a 2-ounce bottle of shaving gel, five blade refills and a travel cover. I use mine for months on end and they stay clean and never rust or cut my skin.

4.3-star average rating from 1,341 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Hatch Alarm Clock is truly multifaceted. Aside from being an alarm clock, it connects to your Wi-Fi so you can stream music, podcasts and ambient sounds like rain or white noise. Using the app, you can control the lighting on the clock depending on your preference or mood, and you can schedule the clock to light up and play sounds to gently wake you up in the morning.

4.6-star average rating from 200,851 reviews

Lowest price ever

This video doorbell connects to your smartphone so you can keep a close watch of your home at all times. You can operate it using the Ring app, which allows you to adjust settings and set motion sensor alarms and track device battery. You can also use it to communicate with someone at the front door remotely.

4.8-star average rating from 3,553 reviews on Amazon

This Cosori air fryer does more than just air fry, it also roasts, defrost, reheats, bakes and broils. It’s ideal for cooking homemade fries, reheating pizza, roasting vegetables and baking cakes. The 6-quart basket is spacious enough to cook large portions of food too, so you can use it make meals for yourself or for a group of people.

4.7-star average rating from 224 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Included in our roundup of the best filtered shower heads, the Canopy filtered shower head helps remove impurities in hard water. The inside of the filter has activated carbon materials, which absorb contaminants and minerals in water that can harm the skin and hair, according to the brand. It fits most U.S. standard showers and has three stream settings.

4.8-star average rating from 1,479 reviews on Amazon

Yeti’s dishwasher-safe mug is the perfect size for taking hot tea or coffee with you anywhere. That said, since it’s temperature-retaining, it also keeps drinks cold. The magslider lid prevents accidental splashes and the coating on the outside stops condensation from forming, according to the brand. I’ve gifted these to family members for holidays and they always love how durable Yeti mugs are.

4.3-star average rating from 91,138 reviews on Amazon

These wireless earbuds have active noise cancellation, so it’s easy to block out sound when trying to focus. You can also use them to control music settings like volume, voice assistance or take calls. The earbuds have up to 24 hours of listening time, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 15,970 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

We included this tablet in our roundup of the best Android tablets for work gaming and more. It’s compatible with Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Spotify, Amazon music and more. You can stay connected on social media, make calls on Zoom or via Amazon Alexa, and read ebooks, too.

4.2-star average rating from 24,251 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This robot vacuum uses two types of brushes and three levels of suction to pick up debris from small spaces and corners easily, according to the brand. It cleans in a methodical row formation, so it avoids bumping into furniture or falling down stairs, according to iRobot. It also has a self-recharge function, so when its battery is low it will automatically return to its charging station.

4.7-star average rating from 4,435 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

We included this makeup remover from Clinique in our roundup of the best cleansing balms. It helps to remove excess oils, makeup, sunscreen and residual products from the face. It’s free of potentially irritating ingredients such as alcohol, fragrances and parabens, according to the brand. It’s also available in multiple sizes, so you can try it at your own pace.

4.6-star rating from 2,910 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These compact tiles help you monitor the location of your keys, wallet, suitcase and other important belongings. You can play a sound from the built-in speaker, ask Siri for help or use the Find My app on your phone to track your item when they’re missing. The replaceable battery lasts over a year and the tag is water- and dust-resistant, according to Apple.

4.7-star average rating from 2,575 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Apple Watch Series 9 is an NBC Select staff favorite — in fact, we included it in our roundup of the best smartwatches for iPhone users. It has a multitude of capabilities, including texting, calling, streaming music, fitness tracking, GPS, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. You can also swap out the band for a different design or style.

4.7-star average rating from 334 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Bring this 18-ounce water bottle to workout classes or keep it by your side all day to stay hydrated. It’s made from stainless steel, which makes it durable and helps keep water cold for hours. The dishwasher-safe water bottle has a screw-on lid with a handle that covers its cap.

4.7-star average rating from 43,331 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Laneige’s lip sleeping mask is effective at preventing dryness and flakiness in the lips and restoring moisture, which is why we included it as a top choice for lip masks. It has vitamin C, coconut oil, shea butter and antioxidants, all of which add to its smoothing effects on the lips. It comes in seven flavors, including mango, peppermint and berry.

4.7-star average rating from 26,057 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Amazon Fire TV Stick lets you stream to any TV by plugging it into the HDMI port. You can control your device using the included Alexa Voice Remote, and it is compatible with the Amazon Fire TV soundbar.

4.3-star average rating from 6,823 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

We recently reviewed the Kindle Scribe, which we loved for its long battery life, glare-free display and overall versatility. Aside from reading, you can use it to write notes, to-do lists, draw and more. You can also use it to annotate books and stories you’re reading.

4.0-star average rating from 219 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This vacuum is great for all floor types, including hardwood, carpet and tile. It also uses a filtration system to pick up and hold onto dirt and debris, so you don’t have to worry about it falling out of the appliance. Plus, it detaches to function as a handheld vacuum, so you can easily clean furniture such as couches, shelves and baseboards.

4.2-star average rating from 1,198 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This rarely-on-sale hair tool makes it easy to style and volumize hair without heat damage, according to the brand. It has multiple barrel and brush attachments, as well as a storage case and bag. NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez has one and says that it’s easy for anyone to use. “In my experience, this is one of the easiest hair tools to use — one of the main reasons why I love it,” she says.

4.6-star average rating from 728 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This appliance is ideal for anyone who loves making seltzer at home or who wants to cut down on single-use plastics. Add any flavored syrup to the carbonated water and you can control how strong the flavor is, per the brand. Ninja sells multiple flavor types, including vitamin- and energy-based mixes.

4.1-star average rating from 106 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Conair’s digital blow dryer has a lightweight and slim design, so it’s easy to hold when styling your hair, according to the brand. Its ceramic technology helps prevent heat damage, while its ionic generator works to minimize frizz, according to Conair. It has three heat settings, three speed settings and a cold shot button, too, that sets your hairstyle and locks it in after blowing it out.

4.3-star average rating from 888 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

We wrote a review of the Oura Ring, a smart ring with sleep and fitness tracking capabilities. It has up to a week of battery life and with a separate subscription, you can use the ring to get data on your blood oxygen level, sleep analysis, resilience scores and much more. It’s available in two forms: the Horizon and the Heritage.

4.4-star average rating from 676 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This suitcase set has ample room for clothes, shoes and toiletries, a polycarbonate shell that’s resilient against scratches, according to the brand, a TSA-approved lock and rotating wheels. Plus, the carry-on has a USB port for charging devices. The handles are also easy to adjust and hold when pulling the suitcase.

3.9-star average rating from 14,300 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This robot vacuum has self-emptying and drying features, which takes a lot of the work out of making sure it runs smoothly. It also has voice control capabilities and floor mapping technology, so it can remember the layout of your home to clean with more precision. It also connects to a water tank, so that it performs as a mop and vacuum.

4.5-star rating from 37,841 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This camera is an NBC Select Pet Award winner because it lets you dispense treats from your phone and rotates 360 degrees to keep an eye on your pets. It also has a two-way speaker so you can talk to your cat or dog, plus night vision and the ability to send push notifications when it hears barking.

4.7-star rating from 94 ratings on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This useful sensor helps protect your home from leaks, water damage and damage from freezing temps, according to Eufy. It works by sending you a notification (once you download its companion app) if it detects water or if temperature drops below a certain point. It has a single, replaceable battery that lasts up to 2 years.

4.7-star average rating from 32,283 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Bose’s portable speaker has high-quality sound with a deep bass and is both water- and dust-resistant, according to the brand. You can operate the device by connecting it to your smartphone and by using the Bose Connect app. It's chargeable via a USB-C cable and has a battery life of up to 12 hours, according to the brand.

4.0-star average rating from 914 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This appliance acts as more than a regular microwave — it also functions as an air fryer, convection oven and broiler, according to the brand. It uses 360-degree heat circulation to crisp food without using excess oil. It also comes with an air fryer basket, a baking tray and two wire racks for cooking foods like fries, steak, roasted vegetables, frozen food and more.

4.0-star average rating from 576 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This Eureka robot vacuum reduces the need for constantly emptying a dust bag thanks to its self-emptying dust cup. It also functions as both a vacuum and a mop, plus it can map the layout of your home to help it reach all the right place, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 7,153 reviews on Amazon

This vegan gel cleanser is compatible with all skin types, including acne-prone skin, according to the brand. You can use it to thoroughly clean off makeup, dirt and excess oil on your face, without stripping it of moisture. It’s also easy to lather up on your skin so you don’t have to use a lot each time you apply it.

4.7-star average rating from 5,565 reviews on Amazon

Many of us at NBC Select are big fans of Sensodyne toothpastes, made specifically for sensitive teeth. This formula also has whitening benefits, according to the brand. Plus, it has things to make your dentist happy, like fluoride to reduce tartar and protect against cavities. This deal comes in a three-pack.

4.5-star average rating from 37,962 reviews on Amazon

This large, 4K Ultra HD television gives you vibrant and defined visuals that will enhance your television-watching experience, according to Amazon. You can stream hundreds of movies and shows by connecting to platforms such as Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV. The TV comes with an Alexa Voice remote and two AAA batteries so you can start watching immediately.

4.7-star average rating from 11,078 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This turntable-style organizer can be used in your pantry, refrigerator, under-sink area or even on your vanity to hold makeup items. It rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to spin it quickly to find what you need and comes with three removable clear bins. It also has soft, non-slip feet, which prevent it from moving around when you spin it and won’t damage your countertops.

How I found the best Prime Day deals at their lowest price ever

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. I ran each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in at least three months. All the products I recommend are highly-rated items with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for holidays and sales events. To round up the best Prime Day sales, I found highly-rated products at their lowest price ever.

