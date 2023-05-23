Lululemon has a new women’s running sneaker in its lineup. The athletic brand now offers a shoe specifically designed for those who like to take their runs off the road and onto the trails. The Blissfeel Trail is the latest item in the brand’s footwear collection, joining styles like the Chargefeel and Strongfeel. It’s modeled in part after Lululemon’s Blissfeel 2.0 running shoe, a Select 2023 Wellness Award winner. But to make the Blissfeel Trail suitable for uneven terrain, muddy conditions and changing elevations, Lululemon added features like a high-traction outsole and enhanced durability.

The Blissfeel Trail offers springy cushioning to support you while you’re logging miles. Its molded heel hugs the back of your feet and the lugged outsole grips the ground to provide stability while running on bumpy or wet trails. The shoe’s upper is also covered in a protective film to help it stand up against the elements while you’re running outdoors.

The Blissfeel Trail is available in women’s sizes 5 to 12, including half sizes. It fits true to size for most, but if you have a wide foot, Lululemon recommends going up half a size. You can purchase the Blissfeel Trail in Faded Zap, Baked Clay, Violet Verbana and Black and White styles.

I started running in Lululemon’s Blissfeel sneakers when they launched in 2022 and love their lightweight feel. I’m never weighed down by them and they don’t cause me to drag my feet, allowing me to keep a steady pace. The shoe also has the perfect amount of cushioning for my liking. Too much cushioning often makes me feel like I’m sinking into the sneaker, but too little doesn't provide a comfortable surface for my feet to rest on. The Blissfeel achieves a happy medium I haven't found with other running shoes. Since the Blissfeel Trail iterates on the original sneaker’s design, I expect them to offer a similar level of comfort and support while further stabilizing me on runs across dirt trails and rocky paths.

If you’re looking for additional women’s running shoes to consider before making a purchase, we recommend checking out the Brooks Revel 6 and the Hoka Clifton 9, both of which also won Select Wellness Awards this year.

Why trust Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor at Select who has covered launches like the Lululemon Chargefeel Sneaker, Our Place Always Pan 2.0, Bala Beam and more. She’s been a runner for over a decade and is currently trying Lululemon’s Blissfeel Trail shoe, plus has previously run in Lululemon’s Blissfeel 2.0 running sneaker.

