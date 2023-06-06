May was an eventful month for us at Select: In addition to sharing the best Memorial Day sales and Mother’s Day gifts, we also caught up with more than 100 AAPI-owned brands and spoke to dozens of AAPI business owners to learn about their present realities. Plus, we launched our Select Best of Wellness Awards, which covered our favorite fitness apparel, fitness tech, sleep gear and self care items. And with warmer weather pushing people outdoors, we recommended beach towels, coolers and sunscreens for oily skin.
Aside from the shopping guides above, our readers were interested in sunburn treatments, travel gadgets and more. Here are the12 most purchased products we covered in May.
Cetaphil Soothing Gel Cream with Aloe
- 4.5-star average rating from 2,929 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 9 best sunburn treatments of 2023
Lego Orchid
- 4.9-star average rating from 9,341 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The 21 best unique Mother's Day gifts for every budget
Ovener Silicone Luggage Tag
- 4.7-star average rating from 4,323 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 5 best luggage tags of 2023 for travel
Lky Digital Sleep Mask
- 4.5-star average rating from 55,503 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 11 top-rated sleep products on Amazon
Eucerin Sun Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
- 4.4-star average rating from 227 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 14 best sunscreens for sensitive skin
Pearhead Clean Touch Ink Pad
- 4.4-star average rating from 30,972 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 17 best Mother's Day gifts for new and expecting moms
Apple AirTag
- 4.7-star average rating from 118,108 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 18 best last-minute Mother's Day gifts of 2023
Native Regular Deodorant
- 4.4-star average rating from 71,078 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 11 best natural deodorants to try in 2023
Aozita Apothecary Jars
- 4.5-star average rating from 36,705 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 17 best Amazon bathroom accessories
'Graze: Inspiration for Small Plates and Meandering Meals: A Charcuterie Cookbook'
- 4.6-star average rating from 958 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 21 best Mother's Day gifts
EltaMD Tinted UV Clear Broad-Spectrum
- 4.7-star average rating from 14,490 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 9 best tinted moisturizers and skin tints
MaxiClimber Vertical Climber
- 4.3-star average rating from 9,648 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best vertical climbers to shop in 2023
