May was an eventful month for us at Select: In addition to sharing the best Memorial Day sales and Mother’s Day gifts, we also caught up with more than 100 AAPI-owned brands and spoke to dozens of AAPI business owners to learn about their present realities. Plus, we launched our Select Best of Wellness Awards, which covered our favorite fitness apparel, fitness tech, sleep gear and self care items. And with warmer weather pushing people outdoors, we recommended beach towels, coolers and sunscreens for oily skin.

Aside from the shopping guides above, our readers were interested in sunburn treatments, travel gadgets and more. Here are the12 most purchased products we covered in May.

4.5-star average rating from 2,929 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 9 best sunburn treatments of 2023

4.9-star average rating from 9,341 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The 21 best unique Mother's Day gifts for every budget

4.7-star average rating from 4,323 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 5 best luggage tags of 2023 for travel

4.5-star average rating from 55,503 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 11 top-rated sleep products on Amazon

4.4-star average rating from 227 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 14 best sunscreens for sensitive skin

4.4-star average rating from 30,972 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 17 best Mother's Day gifts for new and expecting moms

4.7-star average rating from 118,108 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 18 best last-minute Mother's Day gifts of 2023

4.4-star average rating from 71,078 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 11 best natural deodorants to try in 2023

4.5-star average rating from 36,705 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 17 best Amazon bathroom accessories

4.6-star average rating from 958 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 21 best Mother's Day gifts

4.7-star average rating from 14,490 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 9 best tinted moisturizers and skin tints

4.3-star average rating from 9,648 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best vertical climbers to shop in 2023

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.