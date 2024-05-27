Prime Day is coming soon…but you don’t need to wait until July to get great deals from Amazon. The retailer's discounting dozens of products from our favorite brands including Dyson and Hydro Flask, and you don’t need an Amazon Prime membership to access Memorial Day deals. If you’re eyeing a new appliance, mattress or sheet set, now's a great time to buy, according to experts in our Memorial Day shopping guide.

As a reporter for NBC Select, I’ve covered numerous holiday sales and product deals over the years. At this point, I have a good eye for which discounts are worth your time, and which are commonplace — below are some of the former.

I’ll update this list with new deals as Memorial Day continues. Prices and availability may change throughout the day.

The best Amazon Memorial Day 2024 deals to shop now

We included a mix of products from previous reporting, editor favorites and top-rated bestsellers with an average rating of at least four stars on Amazon.

Best appliance sales

4.5-star average rating from 80,185 reviews on Amazon

This is not the lowest price we’ve seen for this cleaner, but we included it because it's an NBC Select Pet Awards winner and expert-recommended portable carpet cleaner. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio has used it for years on her carpets and upholstered furniture — it comes in handy when her 16-pound Havachon tracks dirt in the house. “It’s amazing to see the difference in color after using it, especially when I clean my carpet,” she says.

4.6-star average rating from 1,796 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Traeger makes some of the best pellet grills, according to grilling experts. This electric model — which you can use as a grill, smoker, roaster or BBQ — is one of their smallest and lowest priced, and a good fit for beginners who don’t want to deal with gas or charcoal. It has a cooking area of 572 square inches — in food terms, that’s about four chickens or five racks of ribs, according to the brand. If you need more space, the Grills Pro 34 is larger, similar and also on sale.

4.3-star average rating from 2,312 reviews on Amazon

Dyson makes some of the best vacuums for hardwood and carpets. One of their lowest priced models, it comes with a large head that picks up debris on all floor types, a crevice tool to get to hard-to-reach areas and more. You can easily convert it into a handheld vacuum, too, by taking off the central pole, something I often do to clean my couch.

It may not have all the bells and whistles newer versions have (like an LED screen or illuminating dust light), but it costs much less.

4.4-star average rating from 15,980 reviews on Amazon

This top-rated tool kit includes two essentials: a cordless drill and a cordless impact driver, plus two batteries, one charging station and a large bag to hold it all. The drill has a 300 watt motor and two speeds, while the impact driver has triable speed built into the trigger. The 20V batteries work with any other 20V Dewalt tool you may already own.

4.2-star average rating from 358 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Why have an air purifier or a fan when you can have both? This Dyson tower pulls unfiltered air from all around its base, then blows clean air out across your space. The fan can oscillate nearly 360 degrees, a useful feature if you want to place it in a corner or the center of a room. It also has a night mode that keeps the fan at its quietest speed.

4.4-star average rating from 41,901 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This grilling accessory lets you monitor the internal temperature of your meat remotely, without having to hover over your grill. Using the Meater mobile app, you can check internal and ambient temperatures on your phone, plus see suggested cook times based on the recipe. It’s at its lowest price ever, likely because the Meater Plus 2 released late last year.

Best mattress and bedding sales

4.3-star average rating from 16,012 reviews on Amazon

Tuft & Needle makes some of our favorite cooling pillows. This mattress from the brand is another good fit for hot sleepers, it has breathable foam, cooling gel and heat-conducting graphite inside, according to Tuft & Needle. It is a medium firm feel made for back and stomach sleepers, and has a breathable, removable top cover.

4.3-star average rating from 6,478 reviews on Amazon

This memory foam pillow is soft and contouring, ideal for supporting back and stomach sleepers, according to the brand. It’s made with a single piece of memory foam that’s about five inches high, wrapped in a polyester knit pillow cover that’s hypoallergenic and machine washable.

Best home sales

4.5-star average rating from 9,697 reviews on Amazon

I have the 311i+ version of this quiet air purifier, and have used it for years in my bedroom to combat seasonal allergies and dander from my cat. The 311i Max has a removable, machine washable fabric cover that catches larger clumps of dust and lint. I use the Blueair app to set my purifier to an automatic schedule: it switches to the quiet night mode between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m.

4.7-star average rating from 5,001 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This large water bottle never leaves NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin’s side — it accompanies her to work in the morning and workout classes at night. “I love the squishy straw and how easily the top pops off when I need to refill it,” she says. It’s dishwasher safe and temperature-controlled for both hot and cold drinks.

Best travel sales

4.5-star average rating from 12,465 reviews on Amazon

Samsonite makes some of our favorite luggage — experts recommend this model as one of the best pieces of carry-on luggage. That’s because it’s relatively light weight at 6.5 pounds, expandable up to one inch and has four wheels for extra maneuverability. It also has an ID tag and TSA-compatible combination lock built in. It comes in multiple colors — I recommend one that is easy to spot at baggage claim, just in case you have an unexpected gate check.

4.8-star average rating from 53,829 reviews on Amazon

This hanging bag makes for a great toiletry bag or makeup organizer, NBC Select editor Mili Godio uses it for either, depending on what she needs. It has tons of compartments and folds up to a smaller size that makes it easy to pack into carry-on luggage, she says.

Best tech sales

4.8-star average rating from 13,021 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Apple’s 5th generation iPad Air matches its lowest price ever, likely because the brand released new iPads earlier this month. The iPad Air is one of my favorite tablets: it has a bright screen, loud stereo speakers on each side, and more than enough speed to tackle any task I throw at it. Plus, it’s compact and easy to travel with.

The cheaper 64GB version may be out of stock, but this upgraded 256GB is still available on Amazon.

4.7-star average rating from 74,807 reviews on Amazon

I’ve used a lot of streaming devices — Roku is consistently the easiest to install and use. It’s why it’s the first option I recommend to friends and family, especially if they are not tech-savvy. NBC Select editorial operations manager Shari Uyehara and I have both used Roku to watch our favorite streaming services.

4.6-star average rating from 55,894 reviews on Amazon

A winner in our NBC Select Giftable Tech Awards, these over-ear headphones strike a great balance between sound quality, portability, battery life and price. They sound balanced and detailed, with a full range of instrumentation, regardless of what I’m watching or listening to. The touch controls on the earcup are simple and responsive, and the headphones fold down into a convenient travel hard case.

4.4-star average rating from 1,362 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This Garmin watch strikes a good balance between a fitness tracker and a smartwatch. Like other Garmin watches, it tracks ample health and fitness data, including heart rate, daily steps, sleep score, fitness activities, running details, GPS data and more. It also shows your notifications, controls music and can make contactless payments. It has a colorful display and has up to 11 days of battery life, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 614,990 reviews on Amazon

I see AirPods everywhere, and for good reason: if you own an iPhone, they are some of the most convenient wireless earbuds available. They pair effortlessly across Apple devices, and support Apple features like voice controls with Siri. They also have a semi-open fit, no rubber eartip blocking your ear canal. While they are comfortable, they don’t block or have any noise cancellation. The buds and charging case combined have over 24 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 15,980 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

I bought this wall charger during Black Friday last year because I have way too many little single-plug power bricks in my house that aren’t strong enough to quickly charge my laptop, earbuds or headphones. This one is: it has 65W of power across three USB ports, which is more than enough to charge any small gadget.

4.8-star average rating from 29,160 reviews on Amazon

This Bluetooth speaker is one of our favorite tech gadgets for travel — we’ve taken it hiking, biking and on beach days. You can clip it easily onto a bag (or anything else) using its built-in carabiner. The speaker is water- and dust-proof, with an IP67 protection rating, and has up to 10 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 198 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Memorial Day isn’t typically the best sale event for TVs, unless you are looking at older models like this 2023 LG B3 TV. LG is one of the best TV brands — this is our favorite budget option it makes. It has a 4K OLED screen with wide viewing angles, vivid colors and deep contrast, perfect for big groups watching sports or movies in a darker theater room.

Best beauty and wellness sales

4.6-star average rating from 85,547 ratings on Amazon

Everyone's favorite whitening treatment is currently 35% off. With the set you'll get two 1-hour treatments and 20 45-minutes strips that you can use over a 22-day period to brighten your teeth. The strips, which have enamel-safe hydrogen peroxide in them have a no-slip grip to keep them on your teeth — you can even drink water while wearing them, according to Crest.

4.7-star average rating from 10,139 reviews on Amazon

This is one of the best sunscreens, especially if you are looking for a mineral formula that’s gentle on acne-prone skin or rosacea. Godio, who has rosacea, thought she was allergic to all sunscreen before trying this one — it doesn’t irritate her skin at all. The formula is noncomedogenic, oil-free and fragrance-free.

4.6-star average rating from 480,890 reviews on Amazon

The 1.0 version of this tool is one of our favorite hair dryers because it lets you dry, brush and style your hair at the same time. The large, oval-shaped brush has airflow vents throughout, right alongside nylon and tufted bristles that are designed to detangle and create volume, according to the brand. It has four heat settings (cool, low, medium high) and you’ll need to plug it in to use.

