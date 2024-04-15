No matter how well you know your mother figure’s interests and tastes, finding the perfect Mother’s Day gift doesn’t always come easy. While trying to come up with recommendations for our readers, as well as shopping ourselves, we realized that the best people to recommend gifts for moms are, in fact, moms themselves. Below, we curated a list of gifts that NBC Select staffers’ moms approve of for Mother’s Day, which is on May 12 this year.

Mom-approved beauty and self-care gifts

All of the moms we talked to said a trip to the spa is at the top of their wish list. “Getting away for an hour of silence and a facial or massage sounds amazing,” says Becca Delman, NBC senior photo editor and mom to a toddler. SpaFinder is a network of spas and salons, and your mom can use this gift card at any participating location across the country, whether it’s one close to home or somewhere they’re planning on visiting during vacation. You can purchase $100 or $50 gift cards on Amazon, or give any amount you want when you buy through SpaFinder directly.

“My grandma used to warm up our towels after bath time when we were kids and now we get to do that for her with this towel warmer,” says Lauren Swanson, NBC Select editorial director. Your mother figure can also use the device to warm up robes, pajamas and blankets, and it has a 20-liter capacity, so it fits multiple items at a time. The towel warmer offers a one-minute rapid heat up setting, but it reaches its highest temperature in six minutes. That means your loved one can throw their towel inside the device before they get in the shower or bath and it will be ready when they get out. The warmer also comes with fragrance pads to naturally scent whatever is inside it. Your mom can put a few drops of their favorite essential oil on a pad and place it in the device’s built-in holder after they add their towels.

My mom loves experimenting with at-home skin care devices, and the Solawave, a rechargeable red light therapy wand, was on her wish list for a while. My family bought it for her over a year ago and she still loves using it. The wand mimics the effects of a facial massage and uses microcurrent technology to reduce the appearance of puffiness while toning and lifting skin, according to the brand. The wand’s head also gets warm, which can help the skin absorb serums, as well as reduce redness and brighten under-eye circles. It comes with a charging cable and has a 90-minute battery life, which is enough for 30 three-minute treatments.

“My sister, who has a six-month old daughter, recommends gifting moms bath accessories,” says Nikki Brown, NBC Select SEO editor. “It’s something they can use while relaxing at home for those pockets of time when they actually get a break.” Brown and her sister both own this bathtub tray, which has expandable handles that extend from 29.5 inches to 43.3 inches wide. The tray has a foldable stand, which can easily hold a tablet, e-reader or book and a foldable phone stand. It also has a slot for a stemmed wine glass, a cup or candle holder and a sliding slotted tray for a towel. You can purchase the tray in bamboo or teak wood.

Laying on an acupressure is one of my mom’s favorite ways to destress and relieve back tension after driving from New York to Boston to visit my brother. We both love this model from Wthn, which we originally tried at the brand’s NYC studio. The linen mat targets pressure points along the back, and it comes with a pillow that targets pressure points down the neck and shoulders. When your giftee is done using it, they can roll the mat up with the pillow inside it and place it inside the included storage bag.

Mom-approved home gifts

Moms who have kids or pets running around may not want to light a candle in their home. This candle warmer lets them enjoy their favorite fragrances without worrying about an open flame. My mom, who has two cats and a dog, uses it every day and bought it for me since I have two cats as well. Your giftee can place any candle on the lamp’s base, and when they turn on the dimmable light, it warms the wax and releases the scent. This lamp’s head is height-adjustable so your mom doesn’t have to worry about their candle fitting beneath it, and it has a built-in timer that automatically turns the light off after two, four or eight hours.

Mili Godio, NBC Select updates editor, noticed that her mom needed a pillow upgrade, so she bought her this one from Casper, which is a NBC Select Bed & Bath Award winner. It’s filled with microfiber and has a removable cooling cotton cover that’s machine-washable. The pillow comes in standard and king sizes.

My mom and aunt are both fans of Vitruvi’s Stone Diffuser. They add their favorite essential oils and let fragrances like lavender, cedarwood and lemongrass waft through their homes. The device’s simple yet elegant design makes it a functional piece of home decor, and you can smell the scent in rooms up to 500 square feet, according to the brand. Moms can choose between four- and eight-hour run times, and the diffuser automatically shuts off when it runs out of water. It also has a built-in ambient LED light.

“This is hands-down one of my favorite gifts for any holiday, and it’s such a sweet gesture to schedule flower deliveries when you can’t be there in-person,” says Swanson. “The flowers are consistently gorgeous and reasonably priced. Even my florist cousin was thoroughly impressed by the cost for the types of flowers they’re using.” I’ve gifted my mom this burlap-wrapped bouquet from Farmgirl Flowers, which is one of our favorite women-owned businesses. It features seasonal flowers, so you never know exactly what the arrangement looks like before it arrives, making for a surprise when your giftee opens the box.

Mom-approved kitchen gifts

Le Creuset’s heart-shaped spoon rest earned a permanent spot next to my mom’s stove after she bought it earlier this year. She says it’s the perfect size for her cooking utensils and since it’s dishwasher-safe, she doesn’t worry about getting it dirty or covering it with tomato sauce. The spoon rest is coated in colorful, non-porous, chip-resistant glaze and my mom likes that it adds joyful decor to her kitchen.

“My sister recommends this mug because she says moms always let their warm drinks get cold while taking care of their kids,” says Brown. Your giftee can charge the 17-ounce mug on the included coaster and choose from three temperatures after they add their coffee or tea. The mug, which comes with a spill-resistant lid, is built with sensors that ensure your loved one’s beverage stays at their desired temperature until the last sip. It automatically shuts off when there’s no more liquid left inside.

Rebecca Rodriguez, NBC Select editorial projects manager, says her mom uses Smeg’s milk frother every day. If your loved one is also a coffee lover, they’ll appreciate how this appliance can upgrade any cup of joe. It has a retro, mid-century look, making it a stylish and functional addition to your giftee’s countertop. The appliance can froth warm and cold milk, and it comes with a removable, dishwasher-safe stainless steel jug, lid and whisks. There’s measuring marks inside the jug, which has a 20-ounce heating and 8.5-ounce frothing capacity.

Rodriguez’s mom also uses Fellow’s electric kettle every day. Its gooseneck spout and fluted tip are ideal for making a pour-over, but it’s ideal for making tea, too. “My mom loves how quickly this kettle heats up and the precise temperature control it offers, which is often difficult to get with a stovetop kettle,” says Rodriguez. “Plus, she loves how it looks on her counter.” The kettle has a built-in temperature control knob and LCD screen. It boils water in four minutes, and if your mom turns the temperature hold toggle on, water stays hot for about an hour, according to the brand.

“This air fryer is my mom’s bonus child. She loves it so much that it may as well be part of the family at this point,” says Ashley Morris, NBC Select associate SEO reporter. “She’s had it for about two years and says that it’s very versatile, easy to use and time efficient.” The air fryer offers 12 pre-set cooking options like air fry, bake, broil and dehydrate. Your mother figure can also adjust the appliance’s cooking time and temperature. Its seven-quart nonstick basket and crisper tray are dishwasher-safe.

Mom-approved apparel and accessory gifts

“I heard about Dagne Dover’s diaper backpack through a fellow mom, and I love taking it with me anywhere I go,” says Delman, who received the bag from the brand. “It makes me feel like a stylish, cool mom.” The diaper bag has multiple pockets that allow her to fit all the supplies her 2-year-old son needs, and she even has room to store some items for herself. “The lightweight material is easy to clean and the hidden laptop pocket is such a bonus,” says Delman. The backpack, which has clips that attach to a stroller, is available in small, medium and large sizes. It also comes with a mini changing mat and extra removable pouches.

This diamond-engraved fingerprint necklace helps mother figures keep their loved ones with them at all times. “I’ve sent my husband this so many times, so hopefully he picks up the hint or I’m buying it for myself,” says Delman. “I don’t love wearing jewelry, but when it has memories and nostalgia attached to it, I’ll never take it off.” The brand sends you a fingerprint kit within 24 hours of your purchase, which you use to take an impression of whoever’s fingerprint you want engraved on the necklace. You then send a photo of the fingerprint to the brand, they personalize the pendant and ship the final necklace to you in about a week. It comes wrapped and ready for you to gift.

The L.L. Bean Boat & Tote is one of NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider’s favorite products to use and gift since it’s functional and customizable. You can personalize the canvas bag, which comes in multiple colors, with your mother figure’s name, initials, a single letter or a word that means something to them. “Your mom will think of you when they use this bag and it holds everything,” says Schneider. “It’s a Mary Poppins bag.” The Boat & Tote comes in small, medium, large and extra large sizes, as well as standard and long widths.

Rodriguez’s mom travels often and brings multiple pairs of eyeglasses and sunglasses with her. She found it annoying to pack a case for each pair, so Rodriguez bought her Dagne Dover’s Remi Glasses Case. “I actually bought this for my dad first and my mom was so jealous, so she needed one too,” says Rodriguez. The case holds three pairs of glasses in individual compartments and has dedicated space to store wipes or microfiber cleaning cloths. The case folds up so it doesn’t take up much room in a bag, and it comes with hooks, allowing your giftee to hang up the unfolded case in a closet or over a door.

“My mom saw that I wear these sneakers religiously, so she wanted a pair of her own,” says Godio. “They’re so stylish with a classic silhouette, and she loves that they pair well with everything.” The low-top leather sneakers have a terry lining on the top of the tongue and around the heel so they feel soft against skin. They’re made with cushioned midsoles to support your giftee as they walk, as well as grippy rubber outsoles. The sneakers are also machine-washable, so your mom can keep them looking as good as new.

“My mom loves sling bags because she can wear them with anything,” says Godio. “This one from Free People is sleek and the perfect size to hold all of her essentials. She also travels overseas often, so this bag keeps her items safe and secure.” The suede sling has an adjustable woven strap your mom can throw over their shoulder or wear across their body. There are pockets on the exterior of the bag, in addition to a roomy main compartment. You can purchase the sling in a variety of colors like Lemon Zest (yellow), black, Sea Serpent (green) and Pirate Gold (tan).

Mom-approved tech gifts

An Apple AirTag is a practical gift any mother figure will appreciate, especially if they tend to lose their keys or travel often and want to track their luggage, says Harry Rabinowitz, NBC Select reporter. Plus, they’re easy to use, so long as your giftee has an iPhone. To make an AirTag extra special, you can add a free engraving to the back of the device, like your mom’s initials, an emoji or numbers. Free engraving is only available if you purchase an AirTag through Apple’s website.

Aura’s Wi-Fi-enabled digital frame is a great gift for moms in all walks of life, says Elizabeth Gravier, CNBC Select senior personal finance reporter and mom to a toddler. It displays photos and videos of your giftee’s favorite memories on its 10.1-inch HD screen, which they can upload from their phone once they download the companion app. Your mom can also give their friends and family permission to add photos and videos to the frame’s library, making for a fun surprise when a new one pops up on their device, says Gravier.

After weighing a few different options, NBC Select editor Jordan Bowman bought his mom this Apple Watch because it offered all the features she was looking for, like workout and heart rate tracking. But beyond fitness and health monitoring, your mom can use the smart watch to send texts, make calls and stream music if they connect it to Wi-Fi or add a cellular plan. The watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters and its battery lasts up to 18 hours, according to the brand.

Why trust NBC Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor at NBC Select who has written gift guides since 2020, including the best gifts for bakers and coffee lovers. To write this article, she rounded up gifts NBC Select staffers’ moms recommend for Mother’s Day.

