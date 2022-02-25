New & Notable from Aarke, Takeya and Charlotte Tilbury

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Target announced it is lifting its in-store mask requirements for shoppers and staff. Though social distancing will still be encouraged and the stores will continue to be regularly disinfected, masks are not required unless local regulations say as much. If you plan to shop in-person and with a mask, consider either an N95 mask or KN95 mask, both of which offer more protection than cloth masks or disposable masks. And whether through Target or elsewhere: If you’re thinking about buying a new laptop in the next couple months, you may want to consider the newly-announced Swift 3 ($850 and up) and Swift 5 ($1,500 and up) from Acer, which regularly appears in our laptop coverage. The laptops, which will launch in June, update the brand’s Swift line, known for its fair price, no-frills approach and capable performance.

Looking to connect your laptop — or smartphone — to a home Wi-Fi speaker and listen to some vibey music as you consider your future laptop decisions? We think the Sonos Five is worth considering alongside some of our favorite bookshelf speakers — and to help cover either, here are some ways to reduce your taxable income. Meanwhile, our colleagues at Shop TODAY recently shared The Ordinary’s new line of hair care products. If you need a dry shampoo to use in between wash days, we spoke to experts about that, too.

Takeya, which makes one of our favorite reusable water bottles — the Originals Spout Bottle — has released a new Motivational Bottle, named for marks on its side to help you track consumption throughout the day, a nice touch if you’re trying to up your hydration game — and its leak-proof lid helps with that, too, Takeya says. (Mayo Clinic helpfully instructs men to drink 3.7 liters of water and women to drink 2.7 liters of water in a day: In order to get your daily water intake, fill up the Motivational Bottle twice.) The Motivational Bottle is made from BPA-Free Eastman Tritan plastic, which Takeya says is dishwasher-safe and shatterproof, making it super easy to clean. It comes in Blue, Gray, Pink and Purple colorways.

Charlotte Tilbury just launched its Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil following its recent push into TikTok. One Select editor especially prefers Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk lipstick. The brand’s new oil comprises collagen, an important ingredient in anti-aging products. The Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil is meant to be worn daily to reduce skin’s water loss, Charlotte Tilbury says, and to help it look plumper and smoother while reducing fine lines. The facial oil also includes spa aroma essential oils like lavender, rose and eucalyptus.

Premium sparkling water maker Aarke — similar to the SodaStream that appears in our guide to smart products that encourage hydration — released the Carbonator 3 in a new stainless steel construction. Historically, the Aarke Carbonator has been praised for its good looks (which is important as it will live its life sitting out on your countertop, after all), sturdy materials and easy set up. It has a redesigned precision nozzle made from a single piece of stainless steel where the spray comes out, too. You can use the Carbonator 3 with the prevalent SodaStreams CO2 canisters, simplifying the swapping out of canisters.

Best sales to shop now

Below, we rounded up some ongoing sales across brands that we think you should know about.

HP is offering up to 70 percent off select laptops, desktops, monitors and more.

Old Navy is offering up to 60 percent off sitewide through March 6 and up to 75 percent off clearance through Feb. 25.

Baublebar is taking an extra 50 percent off sale items using the code EXTRA50 during the End of Season Sale.

Apt2B is offering up to 25 percent off sitewide through Feb 28.

Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25 percent off in-store and online through March 1.

Lee is offering 25 percent off with code FLASH35 through Feb. 27.

Best Buy is offering up to $600 off major appliances during the Appliance Presidents Day Sale through March 2.

