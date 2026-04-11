In most cases, drinking tap water in the United States is totally safe. That said, water quality can vary by neighborhood and even by house as water may pick up contaminants as it moves through pipes, service lines, and household plumbing before it reaches your tap, says Dr. Eric Roy*, the head of science at the water filtration company Culligan.

One of the easiest ways to ensure you’re drinking clean water at home is through a water filter pitcher. The most popular water filter pitcher brand is Brita — and it makes great filters — but there are actually so many other options that are worth considering.

To help you shop, I spoke with environmental and public health experts to find out what you should look for when shopping for a water filter pitcher. Then, using their guidance, I sourced options (that aren’t Brita) made by highly-regarded companies within the water filtration world.

* Culligan sells water filter pitchers, but I only spoke with Roy about filtration guidance, he did not provide product recommendations for this story.

The best non-Brita water filter pitchers of 2026

Certified by third party agencies to remove specialized materials like PFAS (chemicals used in oil, heat, and grease-resistant products), this pitcher has an easy to read digital meter at the top. When it reads 006 or higher, it’s time to replace the filter.

Along with PFAS, the filter removes lead, mercury and chlorine, which experts I spoke to say a standard filter should remove. The pitcher is made from BPA-free plastic and holds up to 10 cups of water. Some reviewers note that the filters only last for up to six weeks.

This pitcher utilizes a filter that is designed to remove bacteria, parasites, and microplastics while still retaining beneficial minerals like magnesium and potassium, according to LifeStraw. The included filter lasts for a year, after which you will need to replace it. It holds up to seven cups of water, which is a nice size for single-person households.

NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown has this pitcher and likes that it is made from hand-blown glass — she says it helps her reduce her plastic use and feels chic.

This 12-cup pitcher is rectangular and slim enough to fit in most fridge doors. There is a handle to carry it back and forth to the sink for filling and, according to Phillips, filters last for about three months and the system runs on a rechargeable battery. To fill your cup, place it under the spout and push a button.

I’ve had this water pitcher for two years and love how clean it makes my water taste. It filters your water with a two-step process. There is a traditional water filter that removes things like chlorine, mercury, lead and copper. Then, it has a PureVis UV wand inside, which uses UV light to prevent the growth of bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms, according to the brand.

My favorite thing about this pitcher is the fact that it connects to the brand’s app, which can tell you things like when the filter needs to be replaced, how much water it has filtered and more.

Culligan 12-Cup Water Filter Pitcher $ 39.98 Amazon What to know What we like Holds lots of water

Easy to install filter

BPA-free pitcher Something to note Filter needs replacing often

This water filter pitcher has a five-step filtration system to clean water as much as possible. The pitcher is certified to remove lead, chlorine, mercury and other harmful contaminants, according to the brand. There’s also a built-in water tester that is constantly measuring how filtered your water is so it can let you know when it is time to change the filter. The BPA-free pitcher holds up to 12 cups of water.

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How do you know if you need a water filter pitcher?

If you live in the United States, your tap water is more than likely perfectly safe to drink. “For people in the U.S with municipal tap water, a filter may not offer greater advantages except better taste or small reductions in contaminants,” says Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani, a professor of public health at New Mexico State University. “This is because in developed countries like the U.S., agencies such as the EPA have rigorous standards for municipal tap water.”

There are a few exceptions to this rule. “People with homes that have older infrastructure, those living in areas of high pollution or people using private wells may benefit more from using water filters,” says Khubchandani.

Some people also don’t like the taste of their water — even if it is perfectly safe. Using a filtered water pitcher can remove perfectly safe elements that may impact taste.

How I picked the best Brita-alternative water pitchers

To put together the above list of filtered watcher pitchers, I asked experts what to look for when shopping. Here is what they said:

Certification: Look for a pitcher with third-party certifications to verify that the product does what it claims. The certifications to look for are NSF/ANSI Standard 42, which means it filters out aesthetic water issues like the taste and odor of chlorine and iron, and NSF/ANSI Standard 53, which covers contaminants that have health effects (like lead), says Roy. All of the pitchers on the list have both certifications.

Size: Make sure the filter will work for your life. For pitchers, this includes making sure it fits in your refrigerator and offers the right capacity for the number of people in your life, says Roy. Generally speaking, eight cups or less is best for households of up to two people. A pitcher that holds more than 10 cups should work for homes with more people.

Make sure the filter will work for your life. For pitchers, this includes making sure it fits in your refrigerator and offers the right capacity for the number of people in your life, says Roy. Generally speaking, eight cups or less is best for households of up to two people. A pitcher that holds more than 10 cups should work for homes with more people. Filter availability: You’ll need to replace the filter in your pitcher somewhat regularly. How often depends on the pitcher you choose and how frequently you use it. So as you shop, you’ll want to make sure the compatible filters are easily available. All of the pitchers on our list have replacement filters available for quick shipping on Amazon.

Frequently asked questions How often should you change the filter in your water pitcher? “Filters are designed to treat a certain amount of water, and once they reach capacity, they will not perform as intended unless they are replaced,” says Roy. “You should follow the manufacturer’s replacement guidance.” Many pitchers also have performance indicators that alert you when a filter needs to be replaced. How often should you clean your water pitcher? “People often focus on the cartridge and forget that the pitcher and reservoir also need to be cleaned,” says Roy. “If you’re using the pitcher daily, routine cleaning is part of keeping the system working well.” To properly clean your filtered water pitcher, take all the pieces apart and wash them with soap and water. Or, you can place them in the dishwasher — just check the manufacturer’s directions first to make sure your pitcher is dishwasher-safe.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Eric Roy is the head of science at Culligan, a water filtration company. Note: Culligan sells water filter pitchers, but I only spoke with Roy about filtration guidance, he did not provide product recommendations for this story.

Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani is a professor of public health at New Mexico State University

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a commerce editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. I have written about double cleansing, walking shoes, FSA-eligible items and more. For this story, I spoke with two experts about what to look for in water pitcher alternatives.

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