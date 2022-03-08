New & Notable from Crate & Barrel and Clorox

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Today is International Women’s Day, and March is Women’s History Month. Many brands are donating a portion of their sales to nonprofits that support women. For example, Cleancult is donating 50 percent of all sales sitewide to the Women’s Earth Alliance.

Additionally, outdoor gear hub REI just relaunched its lifetime membership program with new and updated benefits, including free shipping and the ability to buy and trade in used gear. If warmer weather means you’re now looking to invest in hiking boots, backpacks and camping chairs, the $30 lifetime membership might be right for you. Other benefits include exclusive access to REI’s Member Collection, a curated selection of products, brand collaborations and limited-edition items, as well as early access to select gear — for example, members currently have early access to REI Co-op Swiftland Running Gear through April 3.

If you plan to spend more time outdoors or traveling in the coming months, you’ll want to get some sunscreen — here are some tips on finding the right face sunscreen, spray sunscreen and sunscreen for kids. One sunscreen brand on our radar is UnSun Cosmetics, which says it recently became the first Black-owned sunscreen brand sold at CVS Pharmacies, where you can find its EVERYDAY product line in over 6,000 stores across the country, including its Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen, one of our favorite mineral sunscreens. Read more about Unsun Cosmetics in our guide to Black-owned businesses.

The popular retailer has introduced The Kitchen by Crate, its first private label cookware collection, designed in house — we’ve previously covered exclusive Crate & Barrel product launches with brands like All-Clad and KitchenAid. The new collection features dozens of pieces like cookware, bakeware and utensils, types of products we’ve previously covered in a variety of our guides to kitchen tools. The Kitchen by Crate products are available in materials like stainless steel, copper, ceramic and silicone, and you can find them in-stores or online.

According to Clorox – whose products appear in our guides to eco-friendly cleaning products and spring cleaning – its new Multi-Purpose Refillable Cleaner and Bathroom Foamer Refillable Cleaner come in spray bottles you can reuse up to 30 times. To refill the bottles, you add pods that contain the cleaning solution. The Multi-Purpose Cleaner is designed to help remove dirt and grease from various surfaces around your home, while the Bathroom Foamer Cleaner is meant to use on tubs, showers and tiles, for example. Clorox also recently launched a bleach-free and aerosol-free Disinfecting Mist. The mist comes with a reusable sprayer top that you add to recyclable refill bottles.

