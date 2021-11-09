Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Kohl’s pre-Black Friday sale is here. Until Nov. 10, you can get an extra 15 percent off certain purchases made both online and in stores, as well as earn $10 in Kohl’s Cash coupons for every $50 spent. And though the retailer marked off prices throughout its catalog in a sale that started Nov. 5 and was supposed to end Nov. 7, it has extended its early Black Friday sales on several items.

More Black Friday sales will appear at Kohl’s later in the month, starting at 1 a.m. EDT online and 9 a.m. EDT in stores on Nov. 21. They will last until Nov. 26 both in stores and online (with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, which will be online only), with what the company calls “Super Deals” showing up on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 25) and on the actual Black Friday (Nov. 26).

In kicking off its holiday sales so early, Kohl’s is joining retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and Target, all of whom have kicked off their Black Friday sales events ahead of schedule this year. Because the global shipping crisis threatens to delay holiday gifts, retail experts recommend you begin holiday shopping early in 2021. Experts also warn that holiday discounts across popular retailers may be limited this year amid those supply chain issues. We have found that some of the items in Kohl’s current sale were actually cheaper earlier this year, according to price tracker Honey (which did not take into account the Kohl’s Cash offer in which you can earn $10 for every $50 spent through Nov. 10). We ensured our list only included products with prices at historical lows at Kohl’s, however.

So you can get the most out of the Kohl’s Black Friday-related sales, we’ve compiled a list of the best sales and deals from the pre-Black Friday event, taking into consideration Select reader interest and our previous coverage.

Kohl’s Black Friday 2021: Best pre-Black Friday sales

We perused our previous coverage of wellness and other products Select readers have shown interest in and compiled this list of sales we think will help you shop for the holidays. Note that sales include multiple deals, and that not every deal will necessarily be the best around.

Up to 69 percent off select kitchen and dining products

select kitchen and dining products Up to 80 percent off select clothing

select clothing Up to 75 percent off select shoes

select shoes Up to 66 percent off select activewear

select activewear Up to 70 percent off select toys

Kohl’s Black Friday 2021: Best pre-Black Friday deals

Below, we put together this list of the best deals at Kohl’s on highly rated products Select readers have shown interest in. We also noted the value of each discount against historical pricing, according to price trackers like Honey. Most of the deals below qualify for the additional 15 percent off, and we've noted their discount price. Be sure to use code GET15 before checking out.

Kohl’s hasn’t offered this Fitbit smartwatch for a price this low since before July

Notably, this item does not qualify for the additional 15 percent discount, but is still at a price worth considering right now. The Fitbit Sense, which made our list of best fitness trackers of 2021, can track your stress levels, sleep and other biometrics, and equips GPS and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. A subscription allows you to personalize your fitness regimen.

At their lowest price at Kohl’s since before July

These classic skate shoes are designed for comfort and style, with rubber soles and canvas uppers. They’re available in four styles and have earned 4.5 average stars from over 1,000 reviews on the Kohl’s website.

Lowest price since before July

Reinforced with titanium, these ceramic, nonstick pots and pans include 1.5-quart and 3-quart saucepans and covers, a 3.5-quart saute pan and cover, 6-quart stockpot and cover, 8- and 10-inch skillets, a steamer insert and a 13.5-inch splatter guard. This set has earned an average 4.1-star rating from over 100 reviewers on the Kohl’s website.

At its lowest price at Kohl’s since July

This deluxe pressure cooker not only cooks using high-pressure steam, it can also air-fry when the food’s cooked, ensuring a juicy interior and crispy exterior. It has a 4.7-star average rating from over 700 reviewers on the Kohl’s website. Though it no longer technically carries the Kohl’s Black Flag banner, it’s still on sale for its lowest price since at least July.

At its lowest price at Kohl’s since before July

This Shark vacuum has earned an average rating of 4.1 stars from over 1,200 reviews on the Kohl’s website. It has side brushes, channel brushes and a multisurface brush roll to handle all kinds of surfaces, the brand says, and, when connected to Wi-Fi, it works with Alexa and Google Assistant. It was part of the earlier Black Friday but is no longer is specifically tagged as an early Black Friday sale, but it still at its lowest price since at least the summer.

