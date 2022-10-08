This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

This week, we’ve got Google’s new devices, meal prep containers from Pyrex, two new shoe styles from Rothy’s and more.

New this week

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

Shopping news: Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and competitor events are only days away

Overstock Day has come and gone, and Target’s Deal Days are wrapping up tonight, but you’ll have plenty more chances to score discounts next week. Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is Oct. 11-12, Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals runs through Oct. 11, Bed Bath & Beyond’s Beyond Big Sale is Oct. 11-16 and Walmart is offering rollbacks Oct. 10-13. We’ll continue to keep you updated on the latest deals. Lululemon introduced Lululemon Studio, a new fitness service available exclusively on the Lululemon Studio Mirror, although the service also gives you access to an app after you purchase the Mirror. The company says Lululemon Studio builds on the classes currently available through a MIRROR membership and adds content from other fitness programs like Pure Barre, Rumble, Yoga Six and more. Members can take live or on-demand classes and sign up for discounted in-person classes. Additionally, if you’re a frequent Lululemon shopper, you can now join the brand’s membership program for free to unlock shopping perks, early access to product launches, access to select Lululemon Studio classes and more. Oct. 10-14 is Member Week from American Express, providing eligible card members opportunities to take advantage of shopping, dining and entertainment perks. You can find a full list of offerings online, including chances to score rewards at specific restaurants, statement credits on select purchases from specific entertainment streaming platforms and more.

What we bought this week

Because I will pretty much buy whatever Emma Chamberlain tells me to, I decided it was finally time to try her coffee brand, Chamberlain Coffee. I bought a bag of the Social Dog Blend and brewed it with my drip coffee maker. The coffee has a smooth, rich flavor that’s a bit sweet, and it paired perfectly with a splash of oat milk. I’m excited to try other Chamberlain Coffee blends and will definitely add bags of beans to my family’s stockings this Christmas. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

As a long time boxed mac and cheese fan, I’m always wary of trying a new brand. I’ve been devoted to Annie’s Shells & White Cheddar for a few years now, but Goodles — which Whole Foods sent us to try — has brought in some good competition. The Cheddy Mac has that classic elbow pasta, orange cheese look from my childhood without the artificial flavors or preservatives. I don’t care if the box is meant to feed an entire family — I devoured the whole thing in one sitting. — Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial operations associate.

Rare Beauty’s Mascara is creamy enough that it sticks to my lashes, but it doesn't get clumpy or flack off throughout the day or when I apply multiple coats. I noticed that it lengthens my lashes and gives them more volume, and I think the packaging is simple, clean and pretty. — Shari Uyehara, manager of editorial operations

What we’ve recommended this week

To recommend fall cookware and bakeware, we rounded up options from reader-favorite brands like Le Creuset, Staub, Dash and more. To recommend disinfectants, we put together a list of products registered with the Environmental Protection Agency and talked to experts about how to use them. To recommend the best drugstore shampoos, experts recommended their favorites and told us what to look for versus avoid while shopping.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.