This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.
This week, we’ve got Google’s new devices, meal prep containers from Pyrex, two new shoe styles from Rothy’s and more.
New this week
- During the Made By Google event earlier this week, the company debuted a handful of new devices. Notably, the Google Pixel Watch — Google’s first-ever smartwatch — is now available for pre-order. It’s designed to work with Pixel phones and earbuds, and you can get health and fitness insights through the watch’s FitBit technology. Google also released the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, as well as new Nest smart home devices like a wired doorbell and the Nest Wifi Pro Router.
- If you’re looking for new meal prep containers, Pyrex launched the Beyond Jars to pack snacks, salads, parfaits and more inside. The glass Beyond Jars come in sets of two and you can choose from 16-ounce or 32-ounce sizes. Their airtight, leak-proof lids are interchangeable across sizes and are included with the jar, as are inner cups to store salad dressing or dips, for example. The jars are dishwasher-safe, freezer-safe and microwave-safe, according to the brand.
- Knix’s Revolution Bra is made with the brand’s BeyondSmooth fabric, a soft material that offers four-way stretch and is designed to mold to your unique shape. The bra is built with 3D-printed stabilizers placed in the front, sides, back and straps to offer support instead of an underwire, Knix said. You can purchase the bra in cup sizes ranging from A to H and band sizes ranging from 30 to 44, as well as choose from 10 colors including Black, Pink Ginger, Dune and more.
- Rothy’s added two new shoes to its collection: The RS02, a lace-up style street sneaker, and The City Slip On sneaker. The R202 is wider compared to the brand’s RS01 shoe, and it has more pronounced rubber outsoles, Rothy’s said. The City Slip On is a new take on the brand’s Original Slip On, but its uppers are stretchier and they have a higher sidewall as well and a padded heel collar, according to the brand. Both shoes come in men’s and women’s sizes (as well as half sizes) and are available in colors like wheat, pink, navy, white and more.
- Parachute’s machine-washable Organic Cotton Puff Comforter is the brand’s first-ever comforter. It’s designed with 100% organic cotton and stuffed with a polyester fill, Parachute says.The comforter has a gathered pintuck stitch to create a pleated look, and is available in full/queen and king/California king sizes, and three colors: Bone, Dusk and Mist.
On sale this week
Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.
- Target Deal Days ends tonight. Find deals on AirPods, air purifiers, small kitchen appliances and more.
- Leading up to its Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon is offering a variety of early deals. Some products are currently available at their lowest price ever.
- Bloomingdale’s is offering up to 25% off select items during its Friends & Family Event, plus free shipping, through Oct. 11.
- Crane & Canopy is offering up to 60% off select bedding, sheets, rugs and home decor through Oct. 11.
- Poppi is offering 30% off sitewide through Oct. 12.
Shopping news: Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and competitor events are only days away
- Overstock Day has come and gone, and Target’s Deal Days are wrapping up tonight, but you’ll have plenty more chances to score discounts next week. Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is Oct. 11-12, Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals runs through Oct. 11, Bed Bath & Beyond’s Beyond Big Sale is Oct. 11-16 and Walmart is offering rollbacks Oct. 10-13. We’ll continue to keep you updated on the latest deals.
- Lululemon introduced Lululemon Studio, a new fitness service available exclusively on the Lululemon Studio Mirror, although the service also gives you access to an app after you purchase the Mirror. The company says Lululemon Studio builds on the classes currently available through a MIRROR membership and adds content from other fitness programs like Pure Barre, Rumble, Yoga Six and more. Members can take live or on-demand classes and sign up for discounted in-person classes. Additionally, if you’re a frequent Lululemon shopper, you can now join the brand’s membership program for free to unlock shopping perks, early access to product launches, access to select Lululemon Studio classes and more.
- Oct. 10-14 is Member Week from American Express, providing eligible card members opportunities to take advantage of shopping, dining and entertainment perks. You can find a full list of offerings online, including chances to score rewards at specific restaurants, statement credits on select purchases from specific entertainment streaming platforms and more.
What we bought this week
Because I will pretty much buy whatever Emma Chamberlain tells me to, I decided it was finally time to try her coffee brand, Chamberlain Coffee. I bought a bag of the Social Dog Blend and brewed it with my drip coffee maker. The coffee has a smooth, rich flavor that’s a bit sweet, and it paired perfectly with a splash of oat milk. I’m excited to try other Chamberlain Coffee blends and will definitely add bags of beans to my family’s stockings this Christmas. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor
As a long time boxed mac and cheese fan, I’m always wary of trying a new brand. I’ve been devoted to Annie’s Shells & White Cheddar for a few years now, but Goodles — which Whole Foods sent us to try — has brought in some good competition. The Cheddy Mac has that classic elbow pasta, orange cheese look from my childhood without the artificial flavors or preservatives. I don’t care if the box is meant to feed an entire family — I devoured the whole thing in one sitting. — Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial operations associate.
Rare Beauty’s Mascara is creamy enough that it sticks to my lashes, but it doesn't get clumpy or flack off throughout the day or when I apply multiple coats. I noticed that it lengthens my lashes and gives them more volume, and I think the packaging is simple, clean and pretty. — Shari Uyehara, manager of editorial operations
What we’ve recommended this week
- To recommend fall cookware and bakeware, we rounded up options from reader-favorite brands like Le Creuset, Staub, Dash and more.
- To recommend disinfectants, we put together a list of products registered with the Environmental Protection Agency and talked to experts about how to use them.
- To recommend the best drugstore shampoos, experts recommended their favorites and told us what to look for versus avoid while shopping.
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.