New & Notable from Lululemon and Garnier

Amazon will close 68 of its experimental stores, including Amazon Books, 4-Star and Pop-Up shops in the U.S. and U.K. — you can still shop online for wares from those stores, of course: Books, bestsellers, new releases and so on. The retail giant didn't specify when closures would begin and said dates will vary by store. Amazon also confirmed no impact on other stores like Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and Amazon Go. In other recent Amazon news, the retailer opened up benefits specifically for Prime members through its Luna gaming service — the Prime Gaming channel will rotate monthly games that Prime subscribers can play for free. It also raised its monthly Prime subscription by $2 per month (current Prime members will see the price increase starting March 25) — you can save a few dollars by signing up for an annual subscription. Finally, the retailer just launched Amazon Aware, a new line of eco-friendly essentials.

Gaming platform Valve's much-anticipated Steam Deck is finally on sale, allowing users to access and play their library of games in a mobile format. Steam Deck supports several games including hits like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Doom: Eternal.

Select favorite Lululemon has introduced a new hiking anorak that, according to the company, is designed specifically for hiking: it's water-repellent, with two-way stretch and hip length. It also includes a cinchable hem, hood, pouch pocket and underarm venting. If this anorak isn’t quite your style, peruse our guide to light rain jackets.

Both hyaluronic acid and micellar water have become popular with readers with regular skin regimens. Now Garnier has come out with a cleanser and makeup remover that combines both. It also contains aloe but no alcohol, oils, fragrances, parabens or sulfates, Garnier says.

