As a product reviewer with several years of experience covering appliances, I’ve tested several dozen vacuum cleaners, and Roborock remains one of my favorites. So, I was excited when the company unveiled the Roborock Dyad at CES 2022 and sent me a model to try out. Roborock already makes an H7 cordless stick vacuum that I love because it can vacuum for almost 90 minutes without needing to recharge, but the Roborock Dyad has become my new favorite model since it can tackle dry dirt and wet messes at the same time. Another selling point for me? It cleans itself.

In my experience, cordless stick vacuums tend to be lightweight, which is one of the biggest selling points. However, the Roborock Dyad is relatively heavy, weighing 11.03 pounds. (As a point of comparison, the Roborock H7 weighs around 3 pounds.) Fortunately, there was a handle on the side of the box, which made it easier to carry the vacuum up the 17 steps from my garage.

The LED display on the top provides a lot of helpful information. The battery level is shown numerically. When cleaning, there’s also a dial that shows the dirt level. Other icons on the screen indicate roller cleaning, clean tank empty, dirty tank full, floor drying mode, error message, auto mode and max mode.

In addition to the LED screen icons, the Roborock Dyad also includes verbal alerts. For example, when placing it on the base, there’s a “charging” alert. There are also alerts to indicate that the clear water bin is empty, that the dirty water needs to be emptied, etc. However, the voice alerts can also be turned off if you don’t like them.

The Roborock Dyad takes four hours to charge, which is typical across cordless vacuums writer Terri Williams has used. Terri Williams / Terri Williams

After placing the vacuum into the charging dock, it takes about 4 hours for it to fully charge (typical across the cordless stick vacuums I’ve used) and the charge lasts for 35 minutes. As a point of comparison, my Dyson Omni-Glide lasts 20 minutes, I can get 70 minutes out of the Tineco Pure One S12, and the Shark Pet Plus gives me 40 minutes of runtime. But keep in mind that none of those vacuums are also mopping the floor. My home isn’t huge — and my bedroom and stairs are carpeted — so 35 minutes is more than enough time to clean my kitchen, living area, bathroom and laundry room.

I’ve found that the vacuum is relatively easy to use — when it’s on, after a gentle push, rollers take over, so there’s no heavy maneuvering involved. It easily glides back and forth and rotates 180 degrees, so I’ve found that it’s flexible enough to move around furniture legs. Since the dirty water goes into a separate water tank, I don’t have to worry about sloshing dirty water around on the floor. In addition, the vacuum is designed so it can clean right up to the edge of the wall.

The Roborock Dyad also has a drying mode. This is designed for removing spills — for example, if you spilled some milk or coffee on the floor or the kids opened the shower door and the bathroom floor is wet.

Though it isn't freestanding, the wet vacuum has a kickstand in the back. Terri Williams / Terri Williams

The Roborock Dyad isn’t a freestanding vacuum. However, there’s a kickstand located in the back that can be used to hold the vacuum while removing the clean tank (located on the top) or the dirty tank (located on the bottom). Each one has a release lever, which makes it easy to take the tanks out and reinstall them.

One of the most impressive parts of the vacuum is that it cleans itself. After placing it in the charging dock, I merely press the clean button (on top of the handle). There’s a voice alert to let me know the vacuum is in cleaning mode, which lasts about 2 minutes. During this time, the rollers are cleaned, and water flows through the strainer in the dirty water tank. Although it’s self-cleaning after each use, the company recommends actually removing and cleaning the rollers, cleaning head, and filter on a weekly basis.

I haven’t had any hardened stains to test the vacuum cleaner on yet. Also, it’s not recommended for carpets. However, I like the idea of using soft roller brushes on hard floors since they’re less likely to cause damage.

The Roborock Dyad isn’t cheap, but it can both clean and mop your floor and also suck up spills. Overall, I think it’s a game-changer for cleaning hardwood floors. However, it’s important to keep in mind that this wet/dry vacuum won’t replace your current vacuum if you also have carpet since it isn’t designed for carpeted surfaces.

Other wet/dry vacuums to consider

Here are some other wet/dry vacuums I’ve tried that are worth considering in addition to the Roborock.

The Tineco Floor One S5 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner also has a 35-minute run time, according to the brand, and cleans right to the edge of the wall. It has an LED screen and also includes app integration and voice assistant features.

The Dreametech H11 Max Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner is self-cleaning like the Roborock Dyad. According to the brand, it also has a 35-minute run time as well as a smart LED screen. And like the Tineco Floor One, it includes a smart voice assistant.

The LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner can be used on both hard floors and carpets, according to the brand. It includes a power mop attachment with dual spinning microfiber pads. However, you’ll need to swap out the universal nozzle with the power mop nozzle, which means you can’t vacuum and mop simultaneously. The battery life is 60 minutes for regular vacuuming, the brand says, but it may be less when using the wet mop. The vacuum also has app integration features.

