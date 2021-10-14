Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

While the holiday season may seem far away, global supply chain issues are already causing shortages on products from sportswear to Christmas trees. Perhaps in response, many retailers are kicking off Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales now and encouraging shoppers to purchase gifts early.

Just this week, Target hosted Deal Days and Amazon introduced its first-ever Epic Deal Days. During Amazon’s pre-Black Friday sale, some deals will only last for 24 hours while others will be available through the rest of the month and into November. Brands like Our Place are starting to offer holiday discounts, too. For example, the Always Pan is currently $30 off.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

TOMS collaborated over a new collection with Wildfang, a gender-fluid clothing brand. It includes four products: coveralls and crew length socks, as well as TOMS leather Mallow shoe and dark denim Alpargatas shoe. Items feature neutral colors like blue and brown, as well as pops of yellow and the words “Precious Mettle” printed on them, which the brands said reminds people of “the strength it takes to stay true to yourself.” Proceeds from the collection will be donated to ProjectQ, a LA-based nonprofit that supports LGBTQ+ youth of color.

The first Elevate collection from Stitch Fix includes designs by six entrepreneurs of color, all of whom were selected to participate in the brand’s Elevate grant and mentorship program. The collection offers apparel and accessories for women from brands like Chloe Kristyn and Busayo, as well as size-inclusive clothing from Diarrablu, like a blouse and wrap dress. You can also shop for women's shoes from Kahmune and men’s shoes from Marcus Alexander, in addition to leather bags from Sarep + Rose. All items in the collection are available to purchase directly through Stitch Fix’s new Freestyle platform.

Expanding on its collection of period products, which includes period underwear, Knix launched three types of reusable pads: regular (midsize), overnight (extra long) and petite (compact). All pads are built with wings and a hook and eye clasp to keep them in place, and they feature four layers of leakproof technology. The regular and petite reusable pads absorb up to 12 teaspoons of blood, while the overnight reusable pads absorb up to 20 teaspoons. Reusable pads are machine-washable and come in a pack of three.

The Reversible Pillow from Allswell boasts a cooling side and a plush side, allowing you to flip it over as your sleep preferences change. The cooling side is designed with premium memory foam and a cooling mesh cover, which features phase changing material that reacts to your body heat to maintain an optimal temperature. The plush side is constructed with a down-alternative fiber fill and has a quilted layer to provide extra cushioning. The pillow comes with an antimicrobial cover and is both machine-washable and dryer-safe.

The Flex Travel Blanket, a new portable weighted blanket from Gravity, weighs 10 pounds and comes with a carrying case so you can pack it in your carry-on luggage or throw it in your weekender bag. The blanket is 6 inches smaller than the brand’s Gravity Blanket. And like Gravity’s other weighted products, including robes and sleep masks, the blanket utilizes Deep Touch Pressure Stimulation, mimicking the feeling of being hugged to help you feel relaxed and reduce stress and anxiety. Stitching keeps the weighted glass beads inside the blanket evenly distributed, and it features breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The Flex Travel Blanket is machine-washable and comes in two colors: Black and Grey.

While it sold out on the brand’s website soon after it launched, Alpyn Beauty’s Triple-C Brightening Bounce Cream is available at Sephora. The cream is designed to moisturize skin while smoothing and reducing the appearance of fine lines as well as enhance your complexion. The product is formulated with vegan ingredients like three forms of vitamin C, aloe and wild chokecherry, an antioxidant. Sephora said the cream — which is packaged with recyclable materials — is useful for dryness, dark spots and loss of firmness, and meets the retailer's Clean + Planet Positive standard.

More shopping news and launches

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.