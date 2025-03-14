Nordstrom’s spring sale is here and with it comes discounts of up to 60% off on clothes, shoes, home goods and beauty products — including running shoes, flat irons, pots and pans and more. There are also a number of discounts on items from popular brands like Skims, Hoka, Le Creuset and Benefit.

Nordstrom’s sale runs through March 24. Below, we have highlighted some of our favorite deals, focusing on product categories that are popular amongst NBC Select and products from reader- and editor-favorite brands.

Deals for men during Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

This running shoe has extra cushioning in the sole for comfort and support as you run. The sole is also shaped like a rocker, to help propel you forward, and there is a reflective paneling for visibility if you run in dim conditions.

Wear these shorts to work out or for a casual hangout. They have a mid-rise waist and a drawstring for a customized fit. The 7-inch inseam hits mid-thigh and they have slant pockets to fit your belongings. The shorts are also partially lined, so they can be worn with or without underwear.

This jacket, which has a 4.7-star average rating from over 810 reviews at Nordstrom, is made from a midweight material good for transitional weather. It has a standup collar for added warmth when fully zipped and a roomy fit so you can use it to layer.

Deals for women during Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

NBC Select staffers are big fans of On shoes. This pair has responsive cushioning that helps propel you forward as you move, according to the brand. The upper is made from breathable mesh and a removable insole allows you to add your orthotics or insoles, if you want.

Hanky Panky’s underwear is known for being cute and comfortable. This thong style helps you avoid panty lines. It is made from stretchy lace and lined with Supima cotton for comfort and breathability. Currently, only the floral pattern is on sale.

These slippers from Ugg are 31% off. They have a rubber platform sole, which means you can wear them outside if you want. The upper is made from suede and lined in faux shearling for warmth and comfort. These slippers are available in sizes 6 through 12.

Deals for kids during Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

Stokke’s YoYo stroller is a popular travel stroller because of how compact it is when it folds up. It’s suitable for babies over six months old and can be folded using only one hand. It has a multi-position backrest and an extendable canopy that offers UPF 50+ sun protection and is water-resistant.

Spring showers means your kids need rain boots and this pair from Hunter is both stylish and functional. The boot is available in little and big kids sizing and they have a cushioned footbed for comfort. The boot is also lightweight and has a loop at the back to help little ones pull them on.

A great gift for any kid, this set comes with blocks, as well as a sorting cube and a pounding bench. All the pieces are made from wood so that they last for years and many of the pieces are painted in bright primary colors. This set is intended for ages two and up.

Home and wellness deals during Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

An NBC Select staff favorite and our pick for the best reusable water bottle with a handle, Stanley’s tumbler has a straw, a screw-on lid and is designed to fit most car cup holders, according to the brand. It also has double-walled vacuum insulation that keeps drinks cold or hot for hours. Currently, the tigerlily plum shade is on sale.

This set comes with three resistance bands, offering light, medium and heavy resistance as you workout. The bands are made from rubber latex and the handles are made from aluminum and covered in nylon for a no-slip grip.

This 8-quart dutch oven is made with enameled cast iron that creates even heat distribution and resists chipping, according to the brand. It can be used for soups or stews, but the oval shape is particularly good for braising meats.

This candle is made with coconut wax and is hand-poured into an 18-ounce etched glass jar with a matching lid. It has approximately 100 hours of burn time, according to the brand. As for the scent, it’s a blend of wildflowers, ambrosia and golden poppies.

Other deals during Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

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I’m a writer at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I have covered major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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